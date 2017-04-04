Hottest Articles on BWW 3/28/2017 - 4/4/2017
Harvey Fierstein Details Changes Made to NBC's BYE BYE BIRDIE LIVE
by Caryn Robbins - March 30, 2017
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Harvey Fierstein explains that NBC's upcoming BYE BYE BIRDIE LIVE, starring Jennifer Lopez, will get a fine tuning prior to its December broadcast.
COME FROM AWAY's Gander Township Rejects Application To Build Trump Hotel and Casino
by Michael Dale - April 01, 2017
The town council of Gander, Newfoundland has unanimously voted against an application to clear land adjacent to the community's historic airport for the construction of a Trump Hotel and Casino.
Breaking News: Bianca Marroquin, Constantine Maroulis, Beth Malone, John Tartaglia & More Join the Muny's 99th Season!
by BWW News Desk - March 29, 2017
The Muny announced today 21 principal cast members for its 99th season. Full company casting will be announced throughout April. The 2017 Muny season opens with Jesus Christ Superstar followed by Disney's The Little Mermaid and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. The season continues with the premiere of All Shook Up! and a newly re- envisioned The Unsinkable Molly Brown. Season 99 closes with A Chorus Line and the much- anticipated Muny debut of Newsies.
Holy Cabooses! HELLO, DOLLY! Shatters Shubert Theatre House Record In Just 7 Performances
by BWW News Desk - April 03, 2017
The new Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler has just, in its third week of preview performances, shattered the house record for the highest weekly gross of any show in the history of the Sam S. Shubert Theatre.
Queen Bey Meets THE LION KING: Will Beyonce Play 'Nala' in Jon Favreau's Big Screen Remake?
by BWW News Desk - March 30, 2017
ComingSoon.net has reported that Jon Favreau's live action remake of The Lion King may acquire the queen as its female lead as Beyonce Knowles is reportedly the front runner for the role of 'Nala', the story's leading lioness.
VIDEO: Kristen Bell & James Corden's Aerial Duet Is An Epic Fail on LATE LATE SHOW
by TV News Desk - March 29, 2017
On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, James Corden and Kristen Bell set out to perform a beautiful duet of Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes's 'Up Where We Belong' but things are thrown when the planned aerial element of the song doesn't go as planned.
Jane Krakowski and Christopher Jackson Will Announce 2017 Tony Nominations
by BWW News Desk - April 03, 2017
The honor of unsealing the list of 2017 nominees will go to two a pair of nominees from 2016: Christopher Jackson, who created the role of George Washington in Hamilton; and past Tony-winner Jane Krakowski.
VIDEO: Disney Releases Official Audio of Josh Groban's 'Evermore' from BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
by Movies News Desk - March 31, 2017
Today Walt Disney has released the official audio of Josh Groban performing 'Evermore' from BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, now in theaters.
Photo Coverage: Sara Bareilles, Will Swenson, Chris Diamantopoulos Take First Bows in WAITRESS
by Jennifer Broski - April 01, 2017
Last night Waitress composer Sara Bareilles made her much anticipated Broadway debut in her own show, taking over the starring role of Jenna from the recently departed Jessie Mueller. She is joined by TV star Chris Diamantopoulos as Dr. Pomatter and beloved Broadway leading man and Tony Award nominee Will Swenson as Earl. BroadwayWorld was there to capture the trio's first diner bows, check out the photos!
Elton John, Tim Rice & Andrew Lloyd Webber Team for JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Animated Film Featuring New Music
by BWW News Desk - March 28, 2017
Elton John, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice will join forces on an animated big screen adaptation of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT.
NY Public Library for the Performing Arts Assistant Curator Annemarie van Roessel on the Designs of Jo Mielziner
by NYPL for the Performing Arts - March 30, 2017
BroadwayWorld continues our exclusive content series, in collaboration with The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, which delves into the library's unparalleled archives, and resources. Below, check out a piece by Annemarie van Roessel, Assistant Curator of the Billy Rose Theatre Division on: The Designs of Jo Mielziner.
Review Roundup: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Attempts to Open on Broadway - All the Reviews!
by Review Roundups - April 02, 2017
The Mischief Theatre production of The Play That Goes Wrong, the Olivier Award winning West End comedy, which officially began performances Thursday, March 9, opens on Broadway today, April 2, at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street). Let's see what the critics had to say...
Broadway's Lea Salonga to Release New Live Album 'Blurred Lines' This May; Get Details!
by BWW News Desk - March 31, 2017
One of Broadway's biggest stars, Lea Salonga, will be releasing a brand new live album, Blurred Lines (LML Music Label), which was recorded during her sold-out run at the famed Feinstein's / 54 Below last year.
Review Roundup: AMELIE's Broadway Dreams Come True Tonight! - All the Reviews!
by Review Roundups - April 03, 2017
Amelie is an extraordinary young woman who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind. She covertly improvises small, but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy and mayhem. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amelie realizes that to find happiness she'll have to risk everything and say what's in her heart. Come be inspired by this imaginative dreamer who finds her voice, discovers the power of connection and sees possibility around every corner. In these uncertain times, Amelie is someone to believe in.
Sally Struthers, Erin Dilly, Kevin Carolan, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Carson Elrod and More Will Sit Down to Dinner in CLUE: ON STAGE at Bucks County Playhouse
by BWW News Desk - March 31, 2017
Bucks County Playhouse's Executive Producer Robyn Goodman, Producing Director Alexander Fraser and Producers Stephen Kocis and Josh Fiedler have announced details on the world premiere production of 'Clue: On Stage,' the outrageous new comedy adapted from the cult classic film. Performances begin May 2, 2017 with an official press opening on Saturday, May 6.
HAMILTON Fan Proposal Features Re-Written Performance of 'My Shot'
by BWW News Desk - April 02, 2017
HAMILTON fan Elijah Essa has joined the ranks of those who use the smash hit show to propose to long time girlfriends. This time, however, Essa put together a fully choreographed and re-written rendition of 'My Shot' to propose to Sarah Burnett, his partner of five years.
FROZEN Producer Peter Del Vecho Reveals Hit Film's Original Ending!
by Caryn Robbins - March 30, 2017
As part of Entertainment Weekly's 'Untold Stories' issue, FROZEN producer Peter Del Vecho reveals shocking elements of the original ending to Disney's mega-animated hit film FROZEN, including a massive avalanche, an army of snow monsters, Elsa being jilted at the altar and a fateful prophecy.
Kristin Chenoweth Announces She's Taking a Break from the Business
by BWW News Desk - April 01, 2017
Kristin Chenoweth announced on Instagram today that she has decided to take a break from show business...human show business that is. Chenoweth recently adopted a puppy named Thunder, who has become a major focus in her life. Now she wants to take Thunder to the next level and start competing in dog shows.
Let It Snow! FROZEN Producer Dishes on What's Next for the Franchise
by Alexa Criscitiello - March 31, 2017
Disney is hard at work figuring out what comes next for the Frozen franchise. Entertainment Weekly recently spoke to the film's producer, Peter Del Vecho, and asked him to ask how are things coming along on the highly anticipated sequel.
Mark Ballas to Return as 'Frankie Valli' When JERSEY BOYS Hits Los Angeles
by BWW News Desk - March 31, 2017
Casting has been announced for the Los Angeles engagement of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical 'Jersey Boys,' the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, previewing May 16 and 17, opening May 18 continuing through June 24, 2017, at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre.