Hottest Articles on BWW 2/28/2017 - 3/7/2017

First New Production of MY FAIR LADY in 25 Years to 'Dance All Night' on Broadway Next Spring

by BWW News Desk - March 06, 2017 Next spring, Lincoln Center Theater, in association with Nederlander Presentations Inc., will mount a new production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY, the first Broadway production of the classic musical in 25 years. MY FAIR LADY, which will be directed by Bartlett Sher, will begin previews Thursday, March 22, 2018 and open on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street). (more...)