Hottest Articles on BWW 2/28/2017 - 3/7/2017
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our Broadway World - 3/3; THE ELEPHANT MAN in Nashville, La Jolla's FREAKY FRIDAY and More!
by BWW Special Coverage - March 03, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA in Boston, LITTLE WOMEN in Seattle, FREAKY FRIDAY in San Diego and more. Check out our top features below! (more...)
LA LA LAND IN CONCERT World Tour to Kick Off This May at Hollywood Bowl; Justin Hurwitz to Conduct
by Movies News Desk - March 06, 2017
Lionsgate today announced that the world premiere of LA LA LAND IN CONCERT: A LIVE-TO-FILM CELEBRATION will take place at Los Angeles' iconic Hollywood Bowl on Memorial Day weekend Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27. (more...)
First Look - Lin-Manuel Miranda in Disney's MARY POPPINS RETURNS!
by Movies News Desk - March 06, 2017
Below, check out shots of Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins and Lin-Manuel Miranda as lamp lighter 'Jack' during this weekend's filming of Disney's MARY POPPINS RETURNS. The highly anticipated film will be released in U.S. theaters on December 25, 2018. (more...)
Photo Flash: Practically Perfect! First Look at Emily Blunt in Disney's MARY POPPINS RETURNS
by Caryn Robbins - March 03, 2017
Today, Disney has shared a first glimpse of Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins in MARY POPPINS RETURNS, the all new sequel to Disney's 1964 film “Mary Poppins.” Check it out below! (more...)
KINKY BOOTS' Todrick Hall Announces STRAIGHT OUTTA OZ Tour
by BWW News Desk - February 28, 2017
Broadway Actor and Streamy Award Winner Todrick Hall announced his hit musical Straight Outta Oz will be touring in North America, Europe, and Australia. The 30+ city tour will kick off March 30th in New York City at the PlayStation Theater and will travel throughout North America with shows in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas and more. (more...)
Breaking News: The Cold Never Bothered Them Anyway- Caissie Levy Will Join Patti Murin in Spring Lab of FROZEN
by BWW News Desk - March 01, 2017
Well now we know! BroadwayWorld has just learned that Caissie Levy (Les Miserables, Ghost, Hair) will join Patti Murin (Lysistrata Jones, Xanadu) in Disney's upcoming spring lab presentation of Frozen. (more...)
Heather Morris, Simone Biles Set for DANCING WITH THE STARS; Full Cast Revealed!
by Caryn Robbins - March 01, 2017
This season's exciting new cast of DANCING WITH THE STARS was revealed live this morning, exclusively on ABC's 'Good Morning America'. (more...)
First New Production of MY FAIR LADY in 25 Years to 'Dance All Night' on Broadway Next Spring
by BWW News Desk - March 06, 2017
Next spring, Lincoln Center Theater, in association with Nederlander Presentations Inc., will mount a new production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY, the first Broadway production of the classic musical in 25 years. MY FAIR LADY, which will be directed by Bartlett Sher, will begin previews Thursday, March 22, 2018 and open on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street). (more...)
Oscar-Nominated HIDDEN FIGURES to Be Adapted to Broadway Musical?
by BWW News Desk - March 06, 2017
The Oscar-nominated film HIDDEN FIGURES was a box office smash, and now, according to Forbes.com, the film from 20th Century FOX may be getting a makeover as a new Broadway musical. (more...)
Disney Releases Full Version of Josh Groban's 'Evermore' from BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
by Caryn Robbins - March 03, 2017
Today, Disney has shared a first listen to the full version of Josh Groban's all-new original song, 'Evermore' from the live action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. (more...)
MOANA's Auli'i Cravalho Lands Role in NBC Pilot DRAMA HIGH
by Caryn Robbins - February 28, 2017
Fresh off her moving performance at Sunday night's Oscars, MOANA star Auli'i Cravalho has landed a supporting role in the previously announced NBC pilot DRAMA HIGH (more...)
Iain Armitage to Play 'Young Sheldon Cooper' on CBS's BIG BANG THEORY Spinoff
by Caryn Robbins - March 02, 2017
Everyone's favorite Broadway critic, Iain Armitage will portray the childhood version of Sheldon Cooper in CBS's upcoming BIG BANG THEORY spin off series titled SHELDON. The show will follow Sheldon as a youth growing up in Texas. (more...)
Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST to Make History with First-Ever Gay Moment
by BWW News Desk - February 28, 2017
Director, Bill Condon, revealed today that Disney's hotly anticipated live action remake of the 1991 animated classic, 'Beauty and the Beast', starring Emma Watson, will be making history as well as headlines when it hits theaters this spring. (more...)
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Makes History in 2017 Olivier Awards Nominations; GROUNDHOG DAY Leads Musical Noms
by BWW News Desk - March 06, 2017
Today, past winners Denise Gough and Matt Henry announced the nominations for the Olivier Awards 2017 with Mastercard, the most prestigious event in the UK's theatrical calendar. The 2017 awards are set to be the biggest yet, as they make their debut at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 9 April. (more...)
Daniel Breaker Will Be Next 'Aaron Burr' in Chicago's HAMILTON
by BWW News Desk - March 02, 2017
Producer Jeffrey Seller has announced Tony Award nominee Daniel Breaker will join the Chicago company of Hamilton as Aaron Burr. He will begin performances on Tuesday, April 11 at The PrivateBank Theatre in Chicago. (more...)
Alabama Theater Owner Refusing to Show Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Due to Gay Character
by BWW News Desk - March 03, 2017
An Alabama theatre owner is banning the film from his venue because he he refuses to 'compromise on what the bible teaches' and doesn't want his customers to be exposed to the new gay character in the film. (more...)
Taylor Quick, Loretta Ables Sayre to Lead Goodspeed's THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE; Cast Announced!
by BWW News Desk - March 02, 2017
Goodspeed Musicals kicks off its 2017 season at The Goodspeed with the Broadway hit Thoroughly Modern Millie. You'll get a kick out of this dance-filled musical comedy running April 21 - July 2 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn. (more...)
BWW Interview - Debut of the Month - COME FROM AWAY's Geno Carr
by Caryn Robbins - February 28, 2017
Today, BWW speaks with Geno Carr about making his Broadway debut in a musical which proves that even when horrible things happen, the human spirit will always prevail. (more...)
VIDEO: James Corden Recreates LA LA LAND Audition Scene in 'Ode to the Oscars Mix-up'
by TV News Desk - February 28, 2017
On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, following the Best Picture mixup that mistakenly awarded 'La La Land' Best Picture over 'Moonlight,' James recreated Emma Stone's audition scene from La La Land, set to lyrics recapping the Oscars. (more...)
Review Roundup - Does Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Breathe New Life Into Tale as Old as Time?
by BWW News Desk - March 03, 2017
Disney's highly anticipated live-action film BEAUTY AND BEAST waltzes into theaters on March 17th but critics are already weighing in with their reviews. (more...)