Hottest Articles on BWW 1/31/2017 - 2/7/2017

2) HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Will Cast Its Spell on Broadway in Spring 2018; Auditions Underway!

by BWW News Desk - February 06, 2017 As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Cirque du Soleil's PARAMOUR will be vacating Broadway's Lyric Theatre for renovations commencing in May 2017, and rumor has it that producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender, with J.K. Rowling have been in exclusive talks to bring HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to fill the vacancy. Now according to an Equity casting notice, auditions are about to commence for the Broadway transfer, which will reportedly arrive in Winter 2018. (more...)