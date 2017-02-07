Hottest Articles on BWW 1/31/2017 - 2/7/2017
1)
CBS's 60 MINUTES to Present Previously Unseen Footage from Charlie Rose's HAMILTON Report
by TV News Desk - February 02, 2017
CBS has announced that this Sunday, February 5th, it will present a double-length director's cut segment of 'HAMILTON: A FRONT ROW SEAT,' featuring previously unseen material from Charlie Rose's original report about the unorthodox Broadway musical (more...)
2)
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Will Cast Its Spell on Broadway in Spring 2018; Auditions Underway!
by BWW News Desk - February 06, 2017
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Cirque du Soleil's PARAMOUR will be vacating Broadway's Lyric Theatre for renovations commencing in May 2017, and rumor has it that producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender, with J.K. Rowling have been in exclusive talks to bring HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to fill the vacancy. Now according to an Equity casting notice, auditions are about to commence for the Broadway transfer, which will reportedly arrive in Winter 2018. (more...)
3)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our Broadway World - 2/3; CABARET in Pittsburgh, Transgender PRISCILLA: QUEEN OF THE DESERT in Chicago and More!
by BWW Special Coverage - February 03, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature CABARET in Pittsburgh, transgender PRISCILLA: QUEEN OF THE DESERT in Chicago and more. Check out our top features below! (more...)
4)
VIDEO: HAMILTON's Original Schuyler Sisters Reunite To Perform 'America The Beautiful' At The Super Bowl
by Alan Henry - February 05, 2017
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Schuyler Sisters - Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones - reunited to perform 'America the Beautiful' before the big game. (more...)
5)
VIDEO: RENT Meets Lady Gaga in New #GAGA4RENT Mashup
by BWW News Desk - February 02, 2017
Get ready to jump over the moon, because Michael Korte is back with his latest mashup! #GAGA4RENT is the follow-up video to the massively successful #HAM4BEY mashup. It's (of course) RENT mashed with Lady Gaga! (more...)
6)
Producers Withdraw SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE from Awards Consideration
by BWW News Desk - February 03, 2017
BroadwayWorld has just learned that producers have withdrawn the upcoming revival of Sunday in the Park with George from awards season consideration. (more...)
7)
VIDEO: They Will Rock You! Adam Lambert & James Corden Compete to Be Queen's Front Man
by TV News Desk - February 03, 2017
On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, when Adam Lambert caught James claiming he would be a better front man for Queen, the two settle the dispute with some help from Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen. (more...)
8)
STAGE TUBE: Jackie Burns Mashes Up FROZEN, WICKED and More in 'The Adele Dazeem Medley'
by Stage Tube - January 31, 2017
Jackie Burns recently channeled a Broadway legend when she sang 'The Adele Dazeem Medley,' arranged by Benjamin Rauhala, at THE BROADWAY PRINCESS PARTY on January 29th, 2017 at Feinstein's/54 Below. (more...)
9)
VIDEO: Josh Groban Talks Immersive Audience Interaction in 'GREAT COMET OF 1812'
by TV News Desk - February 01, 2017
On last night's LATE SHOW, guest Josh Groban spoke to Stephen Colbert about making his Broadway debut in the new musical NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812. (more...)
10)
Social: Hillary and Bill Clinton Get Warm New York City Reception at Broadway's IN TRANSIT
by BWW News Desk - February 01, 2017
In one of her rare public appearances since the election, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, paid a visit to Circle in the Square Theater tonight to take in Broadway's first acapella musical, In Transit. (more...)
11)
FOX Exec Teases Network is 'So Close' to Announcing Next Live Musical
by TV News Desk - January 31, 2017
Speaking at the Television Critics Association winter press tour this month, entertainment president David Madden teased that although the network has not yet completely solidified plans for its next live musical event, it is 'so close' to revealing which show the network will present. (more...)
12)
FIRST LISTEN: Ariana Grande & John Legend Perform BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Title Track!
by BWW News Desk - February 03, 2017
GRAMMY nominated and multi-platinum selling artist Ariana Grande and 10-time GRAMMY, Oscar-winning and multi-platinum selling musician John Legend perform the Oscar and GRAMMY-winning duet 'Beauty and the Beast' (more...)
13)
GOD LOOKED AWAY Starring Al Pacino Launches Mobile Rush at Pasadena Playhouse
by BWW News Desk - February 03, 2017
The Pasadena Playhouse has announced a new partnership with TodayTix, the theater ticket app, to launch a mobile Rush program for Dotson Rader's GOD LOOKED AWAY, directed by Robert Allan Ackerman, and starring Al Pacino and Judith Light. (more...)
14)
Disney Announces Opening Night Events Nationwide for Fans of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
by Movies News Desk - January 31, 2017
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures is scheduling special opening night events for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST fans on Thursday, March 16 at approximately 590 locations nationwide. T (more...)
15)
Denis Jones, Tina Landau, Kristin Hanggi, Hunter Foster and More to Helm 2017 Shows at Goodspeed Musicals
by BWW News Desk - January 31, 2017
Two-time Tony Award-winning Goodspeed Musicals has assembled six exciting teams - three led by prominent women directors - to helm the diverse productions planned this season: a tap-happy musical comedy, a beloved classic, a completely reinvented musical from some of the finest creative minds in musical theatre, two bold new musicals, and a holiday show for all ages. (more...)
16)
Ticket Resale Con Man Used HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Steal $7.9 Million
by Julie Musbach - February 04, 2017
According to Law360, Joseph Meli and Advance Entertainment LLC are again headed to court on fraud charges. Previously accused of swindling investors out of $81 million with the promise of HAMILTON resale tickets, the company has used similar promises to pull $7.9 million on claims of profits from the upcoming Broadway run of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD. (more...)
17)
Barbra Streisand Sets Spring ENCORE Concerts for Long Island and Brooklyn!
by BWW News Desk - February 01, 2017
It's official! Barbra Streisand will be among the very first performers to christen the newly renovated Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York. According to the report, the legendary singer will perform on May 4, then head to Brooklyn's Barclays Center on May 6. (more...)
18)
VIDEO: TODAY's Tamron Hall's Guest Stars in Broadway's CHICAGO with Mel B
by TV News Desk - January 31, 2017
For one night only, TODAY's Tamron Hall became part of the long-running Broadway musical CHICAGO. Below, watch as Mel B, currently starring in the show, takes Tamron behind the scenes and coaxes her out on stage before a sold-out crowd. (more...)
19)
Rise Up! Lin-Manuel Miranda Reacts to Trump's 'Deeply Un-American' Muslim Ban
by BWW News Desk - February 03, 2017
In a new interview with The Huffington Post, HAMILTON creator Lin-Manuel Miranda speaks out against President Trump's recent executive order which bars immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries, including fleeing Syrian refugees, from entering the United States. (more...)
20)
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL to Receive New York Staged Reading
by Alexa Criscitiello - February 03, 2017
A new casting notice from Actors Equity has revealed that a spring staged reading is of Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge is currently in the works. (more...)