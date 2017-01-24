Hottest Articles on BWW 1/17/2017 - 1/24/2017
1)
Trump Administration Plans to Eliminate National Endowment For The Arts
by BWW News Desk - January 19, 2017
Members of Donald Trump's transition team have been meeting ahead of tomorrow's inauguration to outline plans for the 'Heritage blueprint' to reduce federal spending by $10.5 trillion over the next 10 years. (more...)
2)
Breaking News: The Man Is Non-Stop! Tony Winner James Monroe Iglehart Will Join HAMILTON on Broadway
by BWW News Desk - January 17, 2017
Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart will join the Broadway cast of Hamilton in the dual roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson starting in mid April (date TBD), it has been announced by producer Jeffrey Seller. (more...)
3)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our Broadway World - 1/20; New 'Women in Theater' Column, Robyn Spangler in Los Angeles and More!
by BWW Special Coverage - January 20, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature 'Women in Theater' feature in Connecticut, a spotlight on Chaffin's Barn Dinner Theatre's 50th Anniversary in Nashville, Robyn Spangler in Los Angeles and more. Check out our top features below! (more...)
4)
FRIENDS Musical Parody Will Be 'THERE FOR YOU' at Feinstein's/54 Below
by BWW News Desk - January 17, 2017
Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Friends the Musical in Concert: I Was There for You on April 28th, 2017 at 11:30pm. (more...)
5)
BWW Review: ROBYN SPANGLER Brings RIDDLE, RONSTADT & ROBYN SPANGLER to Rockwell
by Don Grigware - January 18, 2017
Who says artistry seldom improves with age? I saw Robyn Spangler perform her first Linda Ronstadt show, after an extensive tour to promote her CD Why I Love Linda Ronstadt about five years ago. I had the following to say about her performance. 'Accessible, friendly with an aura of poise and self-confidence, Spangler ... fully engages and entertains her audience. I had such a good time, when the hour was over, I wanted to cry out for more...more Nelson Riddle, more Gilbert and Sullivan! Leaving an audience wanting more is a sign of a truly great cabaret artist, and Robyn Spangler fills the bill'. (more...)
6)
Major Attaway to Star as Genie in ALADDIN
by BWW News Desk - January 17, 2017
Disney's Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical, is pleased to announce that Major Attaway, current Genie standby in the Broadway company, will take over the role full-time beginning Tuesday, February 21, 2017. (more...)
7)
BWW Interview: New Eponine Hollie O'Donoghue Talks LES MISERABLES
by Marianka Swain - January 17, 2017
New Eponine Hollie O'Donoghue talks Les Mis (more...)
8)
CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! Adds Additional Performers to Star-Studded Line-Up
by BWW News Desk - January 19, 2017
Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! today announced the full cast of artists and creators who will perform at the first concert of the monthly series, taking place tomorrow, January 20th, at The Town Hall in New York City at 3:00pm EST. (more...)
9)
VIDEO: 'Today' Shares First Look at Taran Killam as HAMILTON's King George
by BWW News Desk - January 19, 2017
On this morning's TODAY, Al Roker visited Killam as he demonstrated his British accent and prepared for his first performance in front of a sold-out crowd. (more...)
10)
Over 500 Organizations Join THE GHOSTLIGHT PROJECT; Broadway Stars Will Gather in Times Square!
by BWW News Desk - January 17, 2017
As previously announced, at 5:30pm on January 19, 2017, at sunset the eve of the Inauguration, more than 500 theaters, ensembles and companies, high school and university theater programs will gather across the country to light a light and make a pledge to stand for and protect the values of inclusion, participation, and compassion for everyone - regardless of race, class, religion, country of origin, immigration status, (dis)ability, gender identity, or sexual orientation. (more...)
11)
VIDEO: Idina Menzel Wouldn't Mind Being Cast as 'Elphaba' in WICKED Movie
by TV News Desk - January 20, 2017
Broadway's Idina Menzel stopped by last night's WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE and was asked by host Andy Cohen which actress she would want cast as her 'Wicked' Broadway character Elphaba in the movie version. (more...)
12)
STAGE TUBE: She's Gonna Be...Conway! SNL Goes Musical as it Spoofs Kellyanne Conway Interview
by Stage Tube - January 22, 2017
NBC's Saturday Night Live continues to tackle politics taking Trump campaign manager and advisor Kellyanne Conway's recent CNN interview and turning it into a Broadway-worthy CHICAGO musical number. Conway's interview begins with question dodging until she finally admits she's in it all for the celebrity. (more...)
13)
CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND's Rachel Bloom to Go CRAZY FOR YOU at Lincoln Center; More Cast Announced!
by BWW News Desk - January 17, 2017
Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) has announced Rachel Bloom and Jerry O'Connell, who will co-star as Irene Roth and Lank Hawkins respectively, for the 25th Anniversary concert performance of Crazy for You. (more...)
14)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Says He'll Star in Chicago's HAMILTON for Oscar Lopez Rivera
by BWW News Desk - January 17, 2017
HAMILTON creator and original star Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter today to express his gratitude following the news that President Obama had commuted the sentence of Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera. Miranda said he would star as Alexander Hamilton if Rivera were to attend the musical in Chicago. (more...)
15)
VIDEO: They're Back! NBC Officially Announces Return of WILL & GRACE
by TV News Desk - January 18, 2017
'Honey … What is this? What's going on? What's happening?' NBC is officially bringing back television's favorite foursome with a 10-episode limited run of WILL & GRACE during the 2017-18 season. (more...)
16)
Complete Casting Announced for Broadway's WAR PAINT!
by BWW News Desk - January 19, 2017
Producers David Stone and Marc Platt today announced complete casting for the upcoming Broadway musical, WAR PAINT. (more...)
17)
VIDEO: Cast of A BRONX TALE Perform 'Belmont Avenue' on 'Today'
by TV News Desk - January 17, 2017
This morning, the cast of Broadway's A BRONX TALE performed the energetic number 'Streets of the Bronx' on NBC's today. (more...)
18)
Barbra Streisand Slams Donald Trump in New Essay for The Huffington Post
by BWW News Desk - January 18, 2017
In a brand-new essay for the Huffington Post titled, 'Clueless, Reckless, Graceless, Mindless And Heartless: Our President-Elect' legend of stage and screen, Barbra Streisand, does not mince words when it comes to her distaste and distrust for president-elect, Donald Trump (more...)
19)
New Petition Surfaces to Preserve National Endowment of the Arts
by BWW News Desk - January 23, 2017
As BWW reported last week, the Trump Administration plans to reduce federal spending by $10.5 trillion over the next 10 years. Along with significant cuts to the departments of Commerce and Energy, Transportation, Justice and State, the administration also plans to eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities entirely. (more...)
20)
STAGE TUBE: Barbra Streisand Speaks at Women's March in LA
by Stage Tube - January 22, 2017
On January 21, 2017 during the widely attended Women's March in Los Angeles, Barbra Streisand spoke about truth and democracy and the future of the country to the eager crowd. Streisand called out Trump for the examples he is setting, 'children will listen' Streisand said. (more...)