Hottest Articles on BWW 1/17/2017 - 1/24/2017

5) BWW Review: ROBYN SPANGLER Brings RIDDLE, RONSTADT & ROBYN SPANGLER to Rockwell

by Don Grigware - January 18, 2017 Who says artistry seldom improves with age? I saw Robyn Spangler perform her first Linda Ronstadt show, after an extensive tour to promote her CD Why I Love Linda Ronstadt about five years ago. I had the following to say about her performance. 'Accessible, friendly with an aura of poise and self-confidence, Spangler ... fully engages and entertains her audience. I had such a good time, when the hour was over, I wanted to cry out for more...more Nelson Riddle, more Gilbert and Sullivan! Leaving an audience wanting more is a sign of a truly great cabaret artist, and Robyn Spangler fills the bill'. (more...)