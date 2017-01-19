Does Cher 'Believe' in Her New Bio-Musical?

Jan. 19, 2017  
The New York Post has reported that music legend Cher was in town this week to take in a top-secret reading of a new bio-musical based on the singer's life and career.

Directed by Jason Moore, and with a book by Rick Elice, the reading of the show, which is still in the earliest stages of development, commenced this week under extreme secrecy. With leading performances from Jillian Mueller and Matilda's Lesli Margherita, playing the singer at different stages of her life, the cast read and sang through the show, featuring a score that includes many of the most beloved hits from the iconic performer.

Produced by Jeffrey Seller and television producer, Flody Suarez, the Post's report explains that, ""Cher: The Musical" chronicles her life, starting with her hard-scrabble childhood in Los Angeles, where her mother waited tables. Cher always knew she wanted to be famous, and got a job as a backup singer as a teenager. She met Sonny Bono in 1962, and the musical shows how they shrewdly climbed their way to the top of the music business, later becoming household names with "The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour" on television. After their 1975 divorce, Cher reinvented herself as a pop icon and movie star." Producers are currently awaiting the star's verdict on the reading before moving forward with any further development.

Read the full story at The New York Post.


