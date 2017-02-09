DEAR EVAN HANSEN Performance to Benefit Columbia University's Global Mental Health Program

The Global Mental Health Program at Columbia University, in partnership with The Music Box Theater, will host a benefit performance of the smash hit Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen on February 14th.

Following the performance, members of the cast and creative team will offer benefit guests an exclusive talk-back session to discuss the play's themes and production process.

Starring Ben Platt in the title role, Dear Evan Hansen addresses with great heart and humor both the social anxiety we all experience at some point and today's new modes of communication that can foster either a sense of belonging or non-belonging.

Global Mental Health Program Director Dr. Kathleen Pike, PhD, notes: "It is through inspiring events like these, where the potential of the arts to raise awareness about mental illness shines brightly, that we can begin to shift the conversation away from fear and stigma and toward humanity and compassion. We are proud to celebrate this extraordinary evening with our guests and the brilliant team behind Dear Evan Hansen."

The Global Mental Health Program at Columbia University is reducing stigma, increasing understanding, and improving the mental health of millions around the world through rigorous scientific research, education & training programs, and advocacy efforts. The program is dedicated to creating partnerships with stakeholders in various arenas of life, notably the arts, to increase dialogue and further shed light on mental health and its impacts on society.

Tickets start at $250, with a special student rate of $200, and can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/hn8snrp. All proceeds from this benefit are fully tax-deductible and support Global Mental Health Program at Columbia's ground-breaking efforts worldwide.

