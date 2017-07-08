Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 7/8/2017
Cute Overload! BROADWAY BARKS Hosts 19th Annual Event - 7/8/2017
BROADWAY BARKS will once again take over Shubert Alley for the 19th annual star-studded dog and cat adoption event that benefits New York City animal rescue groups.
BROADWAY BARKS 2017 - 7/8/2017
Cady Huffman Directs New Musical CITY OF LIGHT at SheNYC Festival - 7/8/2017
City of Light, a new musical by Gabrielle Wagner, Julie Weiner and Jan Roper with direction by Tony Award-winner Cady Huffman, will play three performances at the SheNYC Summer Theater Festival.
BROADWAY BARKS 2017 - 7/8/2017
Hit Potter Comedy PUFFS Apparates to New World Stages - 7/8/2017
PUFFS or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic continues its remarkable journey as it moves from Off-Off-Broadway to Off-Broadway to Off-Broadway-er with a transfer to its new home at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street).
Prospect Theater's WORLD VIEWS Presents Art-Inspired Mini-Musicals in Concert - 7/8/2017
Prospect Theater Company, under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Cara Reichel and Managing Director Melissa Huber, will present WORLD VIEWS, a collection of new mini-musicals in concert, the culmination of Prospect's 2017 Musical Theater Lab. WORLD VIEWS, the company's 11th lab performance, will be presented on July 8, 2017 at 8pm at The TimesCenter.
Margaret Ladd Headlines "Victory Girls" at Planet Connections Theatre Festivity - 7/8/2017
Potter Play PUFFS Apparates to New Off-Broadway Home - 7/8/2017
Central City Opera Announces 2017 Summer Festival - 7/8/2017
Central City Opera's 2017 Summer Festival, which runs from July 8 through August 6, features Bizet's Carmen and Mozart's Così fan tutte performed in repertory in the historic Central City Opera House, and three one-act operas with limited runs—Britten's The Burning Fiery Furnace, Douglas Moore's Gallantry, and Amy Beach's Cabildo—performed in smaller venues located around the town of Central City. Complementing these five widely different operas are pre-performance lectures and talkbacks, staged opera scenes, elegant opening night dinners, and post-performance socials, which make for a full and enriching experience of entertainment and culture in one of Colorado's most historic mountain settings.
Opera North's Summerfest to Launch with 35th Anniversary Celebration - 7/8/2017
Summerfest 2017 will be Opera North's 35th season. To celebrate this anniversary, Opera North will hold a free event at the historic Blow-Me-Down Farm in Cornish, New Hampshire. The concert will take place on the lawn of this beautiful farm on the banks of the Connecticut River and will feature a performance by Opera North singers and musicians. The event is held in partnership with the National Park Service, who manages the property.
Heidi Armbruster & More Set for AT THE OLD PLACE at La Jolla Playhouse - 7/9/2017
La Jolla Playhouse announces the cast and creative team for its world-premiere production of At the Old Place, by Rachel Bonds, directed by Playhouse Associate Artistic Director Jaime Castañeda, running in the Mandell Weiss Forum July 5 - 31.
Opera Saratoga 2017 Summer Festival presents The Cradle Will Rock - 7/9/2017
PEACE, LOVE & CUPCAKES and More Round Out NYMF's Lineup - 7/10/2017
The New York Musical Festival (NYMF) announced today its final selections for 2017 NYMF. A series of developmental readings, invited productions, concerts and Beta Events will join the previously announced programming.
COME FROM AWAY Actor's New Play NC-17. Gets NYC Industry Reading - 7/10/2017
A new play by COME FROM AWAY's Rodney Hicks, titled NC-17., a fast-paced, original story about six 17-year-olds living in South Dakota in today's America, is about begin casting for an NYC industry reading on July 10, 2017 at The Playroom Theater.
Audra McDonald Chairs NYMF 2017; Lesli Margherita and More to Star! - 7/10/2017
The New York Musical Festival (NYMF) has announced Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award winner Audra McDonald (Shuffle Along; Ragtime; The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess) as 2017 NYMF Honorary Chair.
Dominique Morisseau's PIPELINE Opens at LCT - 7/10/2017
Tasha Lawrence, Morocco Omari, Karen Pittman, Namir Smallwood, Jaime Lincoln Smith, and Heather Velazquez are featured in Lincoln Center Theater's production of Pipeline, a new play by Dominique Morisseau, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, which is currently in previews at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater (150 West 65 Street) for an opening on Monday, July 10. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!
Dominique Morisseau Play Tackles School Politics in PIPELINE at LCT - 7/10/2017
New Victory Kicks Off Free VICTORY DANCE Series - 7/10/2017
This July, The New Victory Theater will present its fourth season of Victory Dance, the theater's initiative to provide FREE dance performances to kids in New York City day camps, school and youth programs over the summer.
Dominique Morisseau's PIPELINE Opens at LCT - 7/10/2017
ALIVE! The Zombie Musical - 7/10/2017
NYMF Readings of WOODY - A NEW FAIRY TALE - 7/10/2017
'Woody - A New Fairy Tale' was chosen as an Official Selection of the 2017 New York Musical Festival. Readings will be held on Monday, July 10th at 1:30 PM, Friday, July 14th at 3:30 PM, and 11:30 AM on Monday, July 17th at Playwrights Horizons Rehearsal Studio.
AEA Honors 'GREAT COMET' and More with Excellence in Diversity Award - 7/11/2017
Actors' Equity Association today named The Great Comet, Come From Away and A Doll's House Part 2 the co-recipients of the Extraordinary Excellence in Diversity on Broadway Award for the 2016-17 theatrical season.
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Alights at the Delacorte - 7/11/2017
A friendly reminder! The Public Theater will begin previews for the second Free Shakespeare in the Park production of the season, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, on Tuesday, July 11. Directed by Obie Award winner and The Public's Founder of Public Works and Resident Director Lear deBessonet, and choreography by Chase Brock, the show will run through Sunday, August 13 and officially open on Monday, July 31.
PITY IN HISTORY and ARCADIA Play in Rep at PTP/NYC - 7/11/2017
PTP/NYC (Potomac Theatre Project), in association with Middlebury College, proudly presents its 31st repertory season, its 11th consecutive in New York City, running July 11 - August 6, 2017 in a limited Off-Broadway engagement at The Atlantic Stage 2, located at 330 West 16th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues.
59E59 Theaters Kicks Off 2017 East to Edinburgh Festival - 7/11/2017
59E59 Theaters announces the 2017 line up for the annual EAST TO EDINBURGH festival. EAST TO EDINBURGH begins on Tuesday, July 11 for a limited engagement through Sunday, July 30.
SHOW UP Plays as Part of 59E59's 'East to Edinburgh' Lineup - 7/11/2017
International solo performing artist Peter Michael Marino (Desperately Seeking the Exit, Late with Lance!) brings his newest creation, Show Up, to the annual East to Edinburgh Festival at 59E59 Theaters for three performances July 11, 18 & 22.
Dickless preview tickets on sale now - 7/11/2017
Conan Doyle Estate Backs NYMF's New Sherlock Holmes Musical - 7/11/2017
MY DEAR WATSON, a Sherlock Holmes musical, is an official selection of the 2017 New York Musical Festival. The production will be funded in part by The Conan Doyle Estate, the family estate of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, who wrote the Sherlock Holmes stories from 1887 to 1927.
54 SINGS MAN OF LA MANCHA in Concert - 7/12/2017
Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea) has joined the cast for 54 SINGS MAN OF LA MANCHA this July at Feinstein's/54 Below. She will reprise her role as 'Aldonza/Dulcinea' after appearing in a production at Musical Theatre West in 2012.
Out of the Box Theatrics Presents THE OWL AND THE PUSSYCAT - 7/12/2017
The new Off-Broadway company Out of the Box Theatrics, currently in its first full season, has announced casting for their production of Bill Manhoff's The Owl and the Pussycat.
Brian Charles Rooney Stars in MISS BLANCHE TELLS IT ALL at NYMF - 7/12/2017
This summer, Brian Charles Rooney will star as Miss Blanche, in the Premiere of the solo musical, Miss Blanche Tells It All by Jason Jacobs & Matthew C. Pritchard. Directed by Gisela Cardenas, with musical direction by Robert Frost and choreography by Nicole Curcio, it will begin performances as part of this year New York Musical Festival (NYMF) beginning July 12 at Peter Jay Sharp Theatre at Playwrights Horizons (416 W 42nd St).
Ronald Rand Hosts Panel for New Book 'CREATE' at Barnes & Noble - 7/12/2017
On July 12th, 6-7pm - International Goodwill Cultural Ambassador/performing artist Ronald Rand will be joined by legendary film star Brian Cox, stage and screen actress Nicole Ansari, one of America's greatest sculptors Carolyn D. Palmer, singer extraordinaire Julie Budd, Encompass New Opera Theatre artistic director Nancy Rhodes, Broadway and film director Michael Pressman, historian Louise Hirschfeld, and legendary portrait painter Everett Raymond Kinstler for an exciting panel discussion about creativity in film, theater, music and art at Barnes & Noble-Union Square, 33 East 17th Street, NYC.
Photo Flash: Plácido Domingo Returns to the Big Screen as the Title King in NABUCCO - 7/12/2017
Oscar Isaac Plays Title Role in HAMLET at The Public - 7/13/2017
The Public Theater announced today that Hamlet has been added to the downtown summer season, featuring Golden Globe Award winner Oscar Isaac as the tormented Danish Prince.
|
Tony winners and nominees will take part in The Actors Fund benefit 'Michael Lavine & Friends' on Thursday, July 13, at Feinstein's/54 Below.
Ruby Rakos and More Follow Yellow Brick Road in 'CHASING RAINBOWS' Labs - 7/13/2017
Following two successful productions at Flat Rock Playhouse and Goodspeed Musicals, the producers of Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz have announced three private industry lab performances on Thursday, July 13 and Friday, July 14 in New York City.
Oscar Isaac Leads HAMLET at The Public Theater - 7/13/2017
The Public Theater presents HAMLET, featuring Golden Globe Award winner Oscar Isaac as the tormented Danish Prince. Directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, HAMLET is currently in previews and runs through Sunday, September 3 in the Anspacher Theater, with an official press opening on Thursday, July 13. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!
Oscar Isaac-Led HAMLET Opens at The Public Theater - 7/13/2017
Riant Theatre Presents 2017 STRAWBERRY ONE-ACT FESTIVAL - 7/13/2017
The Riant Theatre -- the Audelco Award-winning nonprofit providing a nurturing developmental environment for playwrights and theatre creators of diverse cultural backgrounds -- proudly presents THE STRAWBERRY ONE-ACT FESTIVAL.
Lucie Pohl Brings HI, HITLER to Cherry Lane This Summer - 7/13/2017
German-born-NYC-raised comedian, actor and writer Lucie Pohl will bring her newly re-worked first critically acclaimed show Hi, Hitler to The Cherry Lane Theatre on July 13-30, 2017 with previews running July 11-12, 2017.
Cady Huffman Tapped as Host for Fire Island Dance Festival - 7/14/2017
Two internationally acclaimed dance companies, a celebrated choreographer and a Tony Award-winning host have just been added to the already stellar lineup of Fire Island Dance Festival, which takes the stage July 14-16, 2017, in Fire Island, NY.
LuPone & Ebersole Sign Copies of WAR PAINT Album at Barnes & Noble - 7/14/2017
Ghostlight Records will celebrate the Original Broadway Cast Recording of the new musical WAR PAINT – starring two-time Tony Award winners Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole – with a special in-store event at Barnes & Noble on Friday, July 14 at 2:30 PM.
New musical from Allegiance writer to premiere Off-Broadway in June - 7/14/2017
Musical comedy BASTARD JONES sets Off-BRoadway opening date - 7/14/2017
Theater Mitu Brings New DEATH OF A SALESMAN to BAM - 7/14/2017
Theater Mitu will present a new production of DEATH OF A SALESMAN.
One-Woman Show GOBLIN MARKET Set for 59E59's East to Edinburgh Festival - 7/14/2017
A haunting folktale of sisterhood, enchantment, and salvation, Goblin Market is based on the widely popular poem of Christina Rossetti.
Portland Opera to present COSI FAN TUTTI on 7/14 - 7/14/2017
ME & ELLA, Valentine to the 'First Lady of Song', Set for Summer at York - 7/15/2017
The York Theatre Company, dedicated to the development of new musicals and preserving musical gems from the past, has announced the 2017 summer New2NY Series presentation of the new musical Me & Ella, written and performed by Andrea Frierson (Once on This Island, The Lion King), direction by the Tony Award-winning team of Murphy Cross and Paul Kreppel (Jay Johnson: The Two and Only), with music direction and arrangements by Ron Abel (Hazel, A Musical Maid in America, 'Happily Divorced').
Opera Saratoga 2017 Summer Festival presents Falstaff - 7/15/2017