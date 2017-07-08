Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 7/8/2017

ME & ELLA, Valentine to the 'First Lady of Song', Set for Summer at York - 7/15/2017 The York Theatre Company, dedicated to the development of new musicals and preserving musical gems from the past, has announced the 2017 summer New2NY Series presentation of the new musical Me & Ella, written and performed by Andrea Frierson (Once on This Island, The Lion King), direction by the Tony Award-winning team of Murphy Cross and Paul Kreppel (Jay Johnson: The Two and Only), with music direction and arrangements by Ron Abel (Hazel, A Musical Maid in America, 'Happily Divorced').

