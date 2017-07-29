Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 7/29/2017

JERRY'S GIRLS Brings Broadway's Iconic Women to York Theatre Company - 8/5/2017 The York Theatre Company, dedicated to the development of new musicals and preserving musical gems from the past, has announced a Special Summer 2017 Musicals in Mufti presentation of the hit Broadway revue Jerry's Girls, with music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and concept by Larry Alford, Wayne Cilento, and Jerry Herman, featuring the greatest songs for women from such immortal musicals as Mame, Hello Dolly!, Milk and Honey, Mack and Mabel, A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine and La Cage Aux Folles.

