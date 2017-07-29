Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 7/29/2017
O'Connell, Dvorsky and Walton Star in KISS ME, KATE at Opera North - 7/29/2017
OPERA NORTH SUMMERFEST 2017 announces casting and creative teams for Cole Porter's Kiss Me, Kate, one of three mainstage productions that run July 29 – August 13 at the Lebanon Opera House in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
Michael Feinstein Salutes the Kings of Swing with the Pasadena Pops - 7/29/2017
Principal Pops Conductor Michael Feinstein puts down the conducting baton and picks up the microphone for one night only to celebrate Swing, the Rat Pack and more on Saturday, July 29 at the Los Angeles County Arboretum.
ARSENIC AND OLD LACE with Harris & Dillon, Opens in the Berkshires - 7/29/2017
Berkshire Theatre Group presents celebrated playwright Joseph Kesselring's Arsenic and Old Lace. Filled with colorful characters and witty plot twists, this quirky comedy is one for the ages.
THAT PHYSICS SHOW Marks 300th Performance Off-Broadway - 7/29/2017
That Physics Show, recipient of the 2016 Drama Desk Award for 'Unique Theatrical Experience,' written and performed by lifetime physics demonstrator David Maiullo (and his alternate, fellow physics demonstrator Andrew Yolleck), celebrates its milestone 300th performance on Saturday, July 29th at The Physics Theatre (300 West 43rd St.)
Joyce Mariani hosts Opera in the Italian Garden - 7/30/2017
Joyce Mariani hosts Opera in the Italian Garden, July 30, 2017.
Tracy Nicole Chapman Stars in SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! at Pasadena Playhouse - 7/30/2017
Pasadena Playhouse announces the cast and creative team for the world premiere musicalSHOUT SISTER SHOUT!
Jordan, Onaodowan & More to Perform in 'New Writers At 54!' Series - 7/30/2017
New Writers At 54! is a summer series at Feinstein's/54 Below showcasing exciting work by today's hottest emerging voices, curated by Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper.
HAMILTON's Daniel J. Watts Brings Music, Spoken Word & More to Webster Hall - 7/30/2017
Hamilton's Daniel J. Watts (TBS' upcoming 'The Last O.G.' starring Tracy Morgan, Signature Theatre's The Death of The Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World) and WattsWords Productions present Daniel J. Watts' THE JAM: Only Child, an evening of music, dance and spoken word, on Sunday, July 30 at The Studio in New York's famed Webster Hall (125 East 11th Street).
COME FROM AWAY Cast & Tony Nominee David Hein Perform at Broadway at W Tonight - 7/30/2017
Cast and creative team members from the Tony Award winning musical COME FROM AWAY will make their Broadway at W New York debut on Sunday, July 30th at 7:30 pm. Tony Award nominee David Hein, who wrote the musical’s book, music and lyrics with his wife Irene Sankoff, will also be performing.
ATTACK OF THE ELVIS IMPERSONATORS Leaves the Building - 7/30/2017
Elvis is leaving the building! Producer Lawrence Rosner has announced, today, Attack of the Elvis Impersonators, the campy musical comedy that leaves you howling for more, with book, music and lyrics by Lory Lazarus, will play its final performance Sunday evening, July 30, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. at The Lion Theatre at Theatre Row.
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Opens at the Delacorte - 7/31/2017
A friendly reminder! The Public Theater will begin previews for the second Free Shakespeare in the Park production of the season, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, on Tuesday, July 11. Directed by Obie Award winner and The Public's Founder of Public Works and Resident Director Lear deBessonet, and choreography by Chase Brock, the show will run through Sunday, August 13 and officially open on Monday, July 31.
The Ziegfeld Club to Award $10K Grant to Emerging Female Composer - 7/31/2017
The Ziegfeld Club, Inc., one of New York City's first performing arts charities to benefit women, is thrilled to announce the third Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award will open to applicants beginning Monday, July 31, 2017.
HOW THE LIGHT GETS IN at NYMF - 7/31/2017
The New York Musical Festival (NYMF) has announced the performer lineup for two of their concert events: Women of Note, and How The Light Gets In; and a new panel discussion with Honest Accomplice Theatre, titled Expanding Representations of Gender Identity and Sexuality on Stage.
Okieriete Onaodowan and More Set for THE SONGS OF SAM SALMOND at 54 Below - 7/31/2017
Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents the Songs of Sam Salmond. Join Jonathan Larson Award-winning composer-lyricist, Sam Salmond, and some of cast members of Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Great Comet, Hello Dolly, and more for a sneak peak of Salmond's exciting up and coming musicals!
Henry Krieger's I'LL TAKE IT! Launches Amas Musical Theatre Lab's 49th Season - 7/31/2017
The Amas Musical Theatre Lab prsents its first new musical of its 49th Season, I'LL TAKE IT, with book and lyrics by Eli Pasic and music by Henry Krieger.
Broadway in the Boros Presents Free Outdoor Screening of Disney's NEWSIES - 7/31/2017
Due to the inclement weather, Disney's NEWSIES screening, scheduled for tonight as part of Broadway in the Boros, has been postponed until next Monday, July 31.
FREEDOM RIDERS: THE CIVIL RIGHTS MUSICAL Begins at NYMF - 8/1/2017
The Award winning FREEDOM RIDERS: The Civil Rights Musical will begin performances at the New York Musical Festival on August 1, 2017.
Reyes-How, Peck & Foy Star in MOTHERFREAKINGHOOD! at NYMF - 8/1/2017
The full cast and creative team for the New York Premiere of MotherFreakingHood!, the show that celebrates the mother you never thought you should be, has been announced.
Tovah Feldshuh Romps Into 54 Below with AGING IS OPTIONAL - 8/1/2017
Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Tovah Feldshuh in AGING IS OPTIONAL on August 1st & 3rd, 2017.
New Musical Mini-Series WISCO QUEENS Hits YouTube - 8/1/2017
Watch the teaser for WISCO QUEENS, a new musical mini-series starring Tony nominee Charl Brown, Jenna Leigh Green, and other Broadway vets! Episode 1 premieres on YouTube August 1st.
SONGBOOK SUMMIT with Tunes by Porter, Gershwin, Comes to 59E59 - 8/2/2017
59E59 Theaters will welcome 59E59 favorites Peter & Will Anderson with SONGBOOK SUMMIT, featuring the music of Cole Porter, Harold Arlen, George Gershwin and Richard Rodgers.
A REAL BOY Tugs the Heartstrings at 59E59 Theaters - 8/2/2017
59E59 Theaters will welcome the world premiere of A REAL BOY, written by Stephen Kaplan and directed by Audrey Alford. Produced by Ivy Theatre Company in association with Athena Theatre, A REAL BOY begins performances on Wednesday, August 2 for a limited engagement through Sunday, August 27. Press Opening is Sunday, August 6 at 3.30 PM.
REALLY ROSIE Begins at Encores! Off-Center - 8/2/2017
Following the success of Assassins, Encores! Off-Center Artistic Director Michael Friedman today announced casting for the next two productions of his first season at the helm of the popular summer musical theater series at New York City Center.
RAGTIME at Ogunquit Playhouse - 8/2/2017
The Ogunquit Playhouse has created an all new production of the Tony Award-winning musical Ragtime, on stage from August 2 to August 26. This sweeping musical is complete with a cast and creative team of Broadway veterans, including Kirsten Scott, Jamie Laverdiere, Darnell Abraham, Lindsay Roberts, Tony Award nominee Josh Young, director Seth Skylar-Heyn and set and projection designer Tim Mackabee. The Ogunquit production will also feature the original Tony-nominated costumes by Santo Loquasto.
DVR Alert: Darren Criss Performs on NBC's TODAY - 8/2/2017
BWW has learned that on Wednesday, August 2nd, Broadway alum Darren Criss (HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, HOW TO SUCCEED) will perform on NBC's TODAY during the 9-10 am hour.
CURVY WIDOW, Starring Nancy Opel, Opens Off-Broadway - 8/3/2017
Curvy Widow, a new musical comedy with a book by Bobby Goldman, music and lyrics by Drew Brody (Broadway: Oh Hello; Cutman), and directed by Peter Flynn(Rhapsody in Seth; Two Rooms), will play at the Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues), it was announced today by the producers.
Dickless preview tickets on sale now - 8/3/2017
CABARET Bows at Serenbe Playhouse - 8/3/2017
Serenbe Playhouse, recipient of the prestigious American Theatre Wing grant, and recently honored with the most Suzi Bass Awards for a musical in Atlanta (Miss Saigon), will present CABARET, by Joe Masteroff and John Kander and Fred Ebb. Directed by Brian Clowdus, the show opens on August 3rd and runs to August 27th. CABARET will be produced at The Open Air Room in Serenbe. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the cast in character below!
Joey Taranto Leads 'GEORGIA MCBRIDE' at Dorset Theatre Festival - 8/3/2017
Dorset Theatre Festival continues its 40th Anniversary Season with the Regional Premiere of The Legend of Georgia McBride by Matthew Lopez.
New Song Cycle A NEVER-ENDING LINE Begins Off-Broadway - 8/3/2017
A Never-Ending Line, a new song cycle composed by Jaime Lozano (The Yellow Brick Road, Children of Salt), will make its New York debut at the Metropolitan Room on July 24th, 2017 followed by a full run Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre in Greenwich Village.
Ben Gonshor's WHEN BLOOD RAN RED Gets Staged Reading in NYC - 8/3/2017
Four-time Drama Desk Award nominated director Bryna Wasserman, currently represented Off-Broadway with the revival of Amerike—The Golden Land, is set to helm the staged reading of Canadian playwright Ben Gonshor's When Blood Ran Red, August 3rd, 3pm, at the Workshop Theater.
Off-Broadway's THE CRUSADE OF CONNOR STEPHENS Streams Live - 8/3/2017
The August 3, 2017 performance of the Off-Broadway production The Crusade of Connor Stephens will be live-streamed, allowing theater-lovers to experience the critically-acclaimed production from anywhere in the world.
DVR Alert: THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER's Michael Moore Visits THE VIEW on ABC Today - 8/3/2017
Photo Flash: Inside rehearsal for Science Fair at Theater Row - 8/4/2017
*** 2017 National Black Theatre Festival Teen Co-Chair - COLBY CHRISTINA *** - 8/5/2017
JERRY'S GIRLS Brings Broadway's Iconic Women to York Theatre Company - 8/5/2017
The York Theatre Company, dedicated to the development of new musicals and preserving musical gems from the past, has announced a Special Summer 2017 Musicals in Mufti presentation of the hit Broadway revue Jerry's Girls, with music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and concept by Larry Alford, Wayne Cilento, and Jerry Herman, featuring the greatest songs for women from such immortal musicals as Mame, Hello Dolly!, Milk and Honey, Mack and Mabel, A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine and La Cage Aux Folles.
D'Abruzzo, Pedi and Umoh Star in JERRY'S GIRLS at York Theatre Company - 8/5/2017
Light the Candles! Get the Ice Out! Blow the Bugle! The York Theatre Company, dedicated to the development of new musicals and preserving musical gems from the past, has announced Tony Award-nominee Stephanie D'Abruzzo (Avenue Q), Christine Pedi (NEWSical the Musical), and Stephanie Umoh (Ragtime) will lead the parade of the special Summer 2017 Musicals in Mufti presentation of the hit Broadway revue Jerry's Girls.
Broadway Rafiki Kicks Off THE LION KING SING-ALONG in L.A. - 8/5/2017
Fandango, the leading digital network for all things movies, is teaming up with The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, The Walt Disney Studios and the Walt Disney Signature Collection to host an exclusive screening of The Lion King Sing-Along at the famed outdoor venue on Saturday, August 5.
|
