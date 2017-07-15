Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 7/15/2017
Opera Saratoga 2017 Summer Festival presents Falstaff - 7/15/2017
ME & ELLA, Valentine to the 'First Lady of Song', Set for Summer at York - 7/15/2017
The York Theatre Company, dedicated to the development of new musicals and preserving musical gems from the past, has announced the 2017 summer New2NY Series presentation of the new musical Me & Ella, written and performed by Andrea Frierson (Once on This Island, The Lion King), direction by the Tony Award-winning team of Murphy Cross and Paul Kreppel (Jay Johnson: The Two and Only), with music direction and arrangements by Ron Abel (Hazel, A Musical Maid in America, 'Happily Divorced').
Michael Cerveris Performs at Doggy Fashion Show After-Party - 7/15/2017
Longtime dog lover/owner and two-time Tony Award-winning actor Michael Cerveris (Fun Home, Assassins) will perform with his band at the After-Party for Freddy's Bar 4th Annual Doggy Fashion Show on July 15. The musical festivities begin in the street at 7pm, following the parade of costumed canines competing for prizes and a good cause.
Jason Graae Leads A BROADWAY MUSICAL at Feinstein's/54 Below - 7/16/2017
Internationally acclaimed cabaret artist Jason Graae will be taking the lead role in Feinstein's/54 Below's concert presentation of Charles Strouse and Lee Adams' A BROADWAY MUSICAL on Sunday July 16th, at 7pm and 9:30pm.
TDF Offers First Autism-Friendly Performance of Broadway's CATS - 7/16/2017
TDF's Autism Theatre Initiative (ATI), which presents autism-friendly performances of Broadway shows for an audience of families with children and adults on the autism spectrum, launches its seventh season with the first-ever autism-friendly performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical, Cats.
Opera Saratoga 2017 Summer Festival presents The Cradle Will Rock - 7/16/2017
Ann Harada Plays Title Role in THE NEW PEGGY Reading - 7/16/2017
THE NEW PEGGY, the new musical by Drew Larimore (Book & Lyrics) and Jonathan Larson Award Winner J. Oconer Navarro (Music & Lyrics) will be performed at Manhattan's Green Room 42 during a July 16 concert reading.
Bryce Pinkham Headlines DUST AND SHADOW at Highline Ballroom - 7/17/2017
'Dust and Shadow' will play in concert at the Highline Ballroom, Monday, July 17th, 2017 at 8pm, featuring Bryce Pinkham, Drew Gehling, Kevin Massey and more!
Wayne Brady & More Take Part in THE 24 HOUR MUSICALS: L.A. - 7/17/2017
On July 17, 2017, distinguished artists from across the nation's entertainment industry will come together in Los Angeles for a gala production of The 24 Hour Musicals: Los Angeles, an intensive theatrical endeavor where a team of more than 100 (including artists from Broadway, film, television and music) will come together to write, compose, rehearse and perform four original musicals within a 24-hour time span at the beautiful The Theater at Ace Hotel.
Halston & More Line Up for Project Shaw's SUPER SHAW WOMEN - 7/17/2017
Gingold Theatrical Group continues its 12th Season when it presents its 124th concert presentation, a special evening offering scenes and monologues from some of Shaw's greatest works.
National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Hosts Immigration Arts Summit - 7/17/2017
The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF) hosts a two-day immigration arts summit on Monday/Tuesday July 17 & 18 during the Off-Broadway run of the musical 'Amerike -- The Golden Land.'
DUST AND SHADOW in Concert at the Highline Ballroom - 7/17/2017
Lilli Cooper (Spring Awakening, Wicked), and D. C. Anderson (Phantom of the Opera) will take on the roles of Mary Ann Monk and George Lusk for the July 17th concert at the Highline Ballroom in NYC.
Jackson, Mendez, Keenan-Bolger & More to 'STAND UP FOR FREEDOM' - 7/17/2017
The New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) announced today a star-studded lineup of performers for the annual benefit concert, “Broadway Stands Up for Freedom,” which will take place on Monday, July 17, 2017 at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. This iconic concert was created 15 years ago by aspiring musical theater actors to highlight social injustices and civil rights issues through song and spoken word.
Perry, Lewis & Ripley Gives 'STANDUP SHAKESPEARE' Reading in Chicago - 7/17/2017
Steppenwolf's LookOut Series is excited to announce a surprise summer performance of Standup Shakespeare: A Concert Reading with music by Ray Leslee, book by Kenneth Welsh and words by Shakespeare, of course. This event, which is a benefit concert reading for the theatre, showcases the extraordinary talent of Steppenwolf co-founder Jeff Perry alongside Broadway legends Norm Lewis and Alice Ripley.
Magic Ventures Present NIGHT TIDE at NYMF - 7/17/2017
MAGIC VENTURES LLC, in association with the New York Musical Festival, is pleased to announce the world premiere production of new musical, NIGHT TIDE, with music by Nathania Wibowo, book & lyrics by Taylor Tash, music direction by Andy Peterson, and directed/choreographed by Luis Villabon.
'DARE TO DREAM' Concert Supports Eric L. Summers in Fight Against Cancer - 7/17/2017
DARE TO DREAM.... Our beautiful and amazing Broadway community is uniting to host a benefit concert for Kinky Boots performer Eric L. Summers who was recently diagnosed with multiple myeloma cancer. Please join us as we honor Eric and raise money to aid him in this brave fight.
Jesse Eisenberg & More Sign on for First Ever 24 HOUR MUSICALS: L.A. - 7/17/2017
Today, The 24 Hour Musicals: Los Angeles announced that composer/lyricist Jesse Eisenberg (The Spoils), singer/songwriter Nellie McKay, Alex Newell (Glee), Deborah Ann Woll (True Blood, Daredevil), Ashley Fink (Glee), and Amanda Seales (Insecure) will join the star-studded line-up of talent participating in the first ever Los Angeles presentation of The 24 Hour Musicals, a one-night-only performance at the United Artists Theater at Ace Hotel on Monday, July 17.
Peter Scolari Leads Reading of BANNED FROM BASEBALL - 7/17/2017
Patricia O' Hara's play Banned from Baseball, directed by Margarett Perry, will get an invite-only, industry presentation on July 17 at 3pm & 7pm a Theatre Row's Studio Theatre (410 West 42nd Street).
Robbie Florian's THE CADAVER SYNOD: A POPE MUSICAL Begins at NYMF - 7/17/2017
Robbie Florian's farce, The Cadaver Synod: A Pope Musical will debut at this year's New York Musical Festival, playing from July 17 – 23 at The Acorn Theatre at Theatre Row (410 W 42nd Street). The Cadaver Synod is directed by Ryan Emmons with musical direction by Dan Garmon and choreography by Gina Duci. Tickets are $27.75 and can be purchased by visiting NYMF.org.
Four New Felines to Purr in CATS on Broadway This Summer - 7/17/2017
Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical Cats will welcome four new 'Jellicle Cats' to the junkyard.
BROADWAY MEOWS at Don't Tell Mama - 7/17/2017
The 9th Annual Broadway Meows Concert for the Humane Society of New York will be presented at Don't Tell Mama, Monday, July 17th at 7pm.
Cimmet, Houdyshell, Rubin-Vega & More Set for SUPER SHAW WOMEN - 7/17/2017
Gingold Theatrical Group today announced updated casting for its 124th concert presentation, a special evening offering scenes and monologues from some of Shaw's greatest works.
New Play with Music DEAR JANE Begins Off-Broadway - 7/18/2017
This July, playwright Joan Beber, will premiere her newest play DEAR JANE beginning July 18 at Theatre Row's Clurman Theatre (410 W 42 Street) and will open on July 26 and run through August 26, 2017. DEAR JANE will be directed by Katrin Hilbe with choreography by Wendy Seyb.
THE FOURTH MESSENGER Brings Buddha Legend to NYMF - 7/18/2017
New York Musical Festival and 4M Productions will present the East Coast premiere of THE FOURTH MESSENGER, a contemporary Western re-imagining of the Buddha legend featuring a flawed, female Buddha figure, as part of the New York Musical Festival.
Transgender North Carolina Musical, THE BODY POLITIC, Hits NYMF - 7/18/2017
The Body Politic, a new musical about transgender and Muslim discrimination in North Carolina, announces its full cast ahead of its New York premiere July 18-21 at Playwrights Horizons, as part of the 2017 New York Musical Theatre Festival.
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Tour Welcomes New 'Madame Giry' - 7/18/2017
Mackintosh and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group announced today that Eva Tavares and Kristie Dale Sanders will join the cast of the spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera currently on tour in North America.
TRU Hosts 'Is Off-Broadway Broken?' Panel - 7/18/2017
Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) and The Playroom Theatre present theTRU July Panel - Is Off-Broadway Broken? And Can We Fix It? on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 7:30pm (doors open for networking at 7pm) at The Playroom Theater.
Theatreworks USA Premieres PETE THE CAT Musical Off-Broadway - 7/19/2017
This summer, Theatreworks USA, the nation's leading not-for-profit professional theatre for young audiences, will present the Off-Broadway Premiere of the new musical PETE THE CAT. It will begin performances on July 19 and run through August 18, with its benefit opening on July 25 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street, between Bleecker and Hudson Streets).
Mutu, Umoh & Goglia Lead Reading of JANE EYRE Musical - 7/19/2017
The musical stage adaptation of Jane Eyre, which originally debuted on Broadway in 2000, will receive a new developmental reading presented by Cleveland Musical Theatre with an industry presentation on July 19th at Opera America in NYC.
NT Live Broadcasts ANGELS IN AMERICA with Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane - 7/20/2017
National Theatre Live has just announced the broadcast dates for ANGELS IN AMERICA, Tony Kushner's multi-award-winning two-part play.
CURVY WIDOW, Starring Nancy Opel, Moves Off-Broadway - 7/20/2017
Curvy Widow, a new musical comedy with a book by Bobby Goldman, music and lyrics by Drew Brody (Broadway: Oh Hello; Cutman), and directed by Peter Flynn(Rhapsody in Seth; Two Rooms), will play at the Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues), it was announced today by the producers.
Daniel Walker's New Rock Musical QING CHENG/DARK CITY Hits NYMF - 7/20/2017
Chinese-American composer Daniel Walker's spellbinding new rock musical 'Qing Cheng/Dark City,' about the refugee experience in China, breaks free at this summer's NY Musical Theatre Festival. A modern fable seen through the eyes of a rootless young girl who finds sanctuary in a dangerous ghetto outside of Hong Kong, 'Qing Cheng/Dark City' is directed by Kirsten Sanderson and produced by Sabrina Zuo.
DVR Alert: HAMILTON Star Miguel Cervantes Visits NBC's TODAY - 7/20/2017
Short Plays by Teresa Deevy Take the Stage at Mint - 7/21/2017
This summer, Mint Theater will resume the acclaimed Teresa Deevy Project with The Suitcase Under the Bed, so named for the location where Deevy's writing was stored for decades, prior to Jonathan Bank's arrival at the Deevy family home in Waterford in 2010.
PLACES Makes World Premiere at 59E59 Before Edinburgh Fringe - 7/21/2017
Yonder Window Theatre Company and Parity Productions have announced that writer/performer Romy Nordlinger's Places is among the selected performances for this year's East to Edinburgh at 59E59 Theaters (Val Day, Artistic Director; Brian Beirne, Managing Director). Places will play 6 performances in July before traveling to Edinburgh, Scotland for the 2017 Fringe Festival where it will have 25 performances over the month of August (4th - 27th).
Listen to the DEAR EVAN HANSEN Cast Recording on Vinyl - 7/21/2017
Atlantic Records has announced the release of 'DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)' on vinyl on July 21.
Plays from LaBute, Zweibel & More Set for SUMMER SHORTS 2017 at 59E59 - 7/21/2017
59E59 Theaters will welcome Throughline Artists with SUMMER SHORTS 2017, the annual festival of six short plays tailor-made for summer viewing, now celebrating its 11th season. SUMMER SHORTS 2017 begins on Friday, July 21 and runs through Saturday, September 2.
Kushner, Vogel, Akhtar & More Featured in PULITZER AT 100 Documentary - 7/21/2017
First Run Features has announced the theatrical premiere of The Pulitzer at 100, the latest documentary by Oscar and Emmy-winning director Kirk Simon. The film opens at the prestigious Lincoln Plaza Cinema on July 21, with other cities to follow.
Thirteen Re-Broadcasts CHITA RIVERA: A LOT OF LIVIN' TO DO Tonight - 7/21/2017
THIRTEEN's Great Performances will air a re-broadcast of CHITA RIVERA: A LOT OF LIVIN' TO DO on Friday, July 21st at 9:00 pm/et. (Check local listings.) The 60-minute career retrospective features interviews, archival performance footage, and newly filmed songs from Rivera's concert repertoire
THAT CHEMISTRY SHOW Plays in Rep with THAT PHYSICS SHOW Off-Broadway - 7/22/2017
Producer Eric Krebs announces the latest in performance science - That Chemistry Show. Written and performed by Borislaw Bilash, That Chemistry Show will begin performances on July 22.
Tunes from CARMEN & More Set for Madison Opera's Opera in the Park 2017 Series - 7/22/2017
Madison Opera's Opera in the Park celebrates its sixteenth year on Saturday, July 22 at 8pm in Garner Park on Madison's West Side. The annual free concert of opera and Broadway favorites closes the company's 2016/17 season and provides an enticing preview of the 2017/18 season.
Reece, Boatman, Cahoon & More Line Up for ROBIN HOOD at The Old Globe - 7/22/2017
The Old Globe today announced the complete cast and creative team of an exciting Globe-commissioned world premiere comedy, Ken Ludwig's Robin Hood!
DVR Alert: Lin-Manuel Miranda Guests on Today's SESAME STREET on HBO - 7/22/2017
Reeve Carney and More Set for Lab of Sleepy Hollow Rock Opera in L.A. - 7/22/2017
HEADLESS - a modern gothic rock-opera ghost story that revisits author Washington Irving's The Legend of Sleepy Hollow from co-writers Bradley Bredeweg (Freeform's 'The Fosters,' Showtime's 'Intersection,' Bill Condon's Side Show on Broadway) and Brad Hooks (Freeform's 'The Fosters') - will be the focus of a new work development lab that will explore the score, story and new stage technology over the course of two and a half weeks at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (The Wallis) in Beverly Hills. The lab will launch on Thursday, July 6 and will culminate with closed presentations on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23 (presentations by private invitation only).
THIS IS READING, Art Project Inspired by SWEAT, Opens in PA - 7/22/2017
Due to popular demand This is Reading has extended to a third weekend, and will now run July 14-16, July 21-23, and July 28-30.