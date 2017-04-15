Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 4/15/2017
Blickenstaff & Hunton Reprise Roles When FREAKY FRIDAY Hits Cleveland - 4/15/2017
The body-swapping duo in Cleveland Play House's (CPH) musical production of Disney's Freaky Friday will be played by Heidi Blickenstaff (Broadway's Something Rotten!) and Emma Hunton (Broadway's Spring Awakening).
Opera San Jose Presents Puccini's LA BOHEME - 4/15/2017
La bohème is a passionate story of love among young artists in Paris. Mimi spends her days embroidering and her winter evenings longing for springtime. Literally in search of light, a match for her only
York Symphony Orchestra To Be Featured On NPR's FROM THE TOP - 4/15/2017
Jennifer Jasper's PRESSING MATTERS Begins Off-Broadway - 4/15/2017
Mary J. Davis / MBL Productions will present the World Premiere of Pressing Matters by Jennifer Jasper, directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt. Pressing Matters will begin performances on Saturday, April 15 and celebrate its opening night on Thursday, April 20 running through May 20, 2017 at Theatre Row's Clurman Theatre (410 West 42nd Street).
Mach, Morton, Remy & Weiss Belt Beyonce & Bruno Mars in D.C. - 4/15/2017
New York City's acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series will head to Washington D.C. on April 15th at 8pm, honoring two major legends of pop with Broadway Sings Beyoncé & Bruno Mars. The one-night-only concert will feature completely new arrangements of the hits of these two groundbreaking artists, accompanied by a spectacular band playing original orchestrations.
Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas & More Set for BEE GEES Musical Tribute on CBS Tonight - 4/16/2017
Cyntia Erivo and John Travolta will among the A-listers making a special appearance on CBS's STAYIN' ALIVE: A GRAMMY SALUTE TO THE MUSIC OF THE BEE GEES, airing this Sunday, April, 16 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/ PT).
Two-time Tony Award winner Helen Gallagher has joined the cast of the previously announced 70, Girls, 70 concert at FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club. Ms. Gallagher, who will serve as the evening's narrator, joins a starry cast of Broadway veterans in the 1971 Kander and Ebb-tuner, set for April 17th, 2017 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. A portion of the evening's proceeds will benefit The Lillian Booth Actor's Home.
Pawk, Wolpe & More Lead Project Shaw's YOU NEVER CAN TELL - 4/17/2017
Gingold Theatrical Group's Project Shaw, under the leadership of Artistic Director David Staller, continues its 12th Season when it presents its 122nd concert presentation with Shaw's 1897 romantic comedy of errors You Never Can Tell on Monday, April 17 at 7pm, at Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre (2537 Broadway at 95th Street).
The Playwrights Realm Kicks Off 2017 INK'D Festival - 4/17/2017
The Playwrights Realm, led by Founding Artistic Director Katherine Kovner and Producing Director Roberta Pereira, announces the lineup for INK'D, their annual festival of new plays.
Moore & Maltby, Jr. Host 'Fun-Raiser' Celebrating York's James Morgan - 4/17/2017
It's a celebration! The York Theatre Company, dedicated to the development of new musicals and preserving musical gems from the past, will honor its very own Producing Artistic Director James Morgan, on his 20th anniversary in that position with a Special Spring Concert 'Fun-Raiser' hosted by Charlotte Moore, Artistic Director at the Irish Repertory Theater, and award-winning lyricist/director Richard Maltby, Jr. The special concert evening, directed by Pamela Hunt (Berlin to Broadway) with music direction by Eric Svejcar (Marry Harry) and produced by Bill Castellino (Cagney), is set for Monday evening, April 17, 2017 at The York Theatre Company at Saint Peter's (619 Lexington Avenue).
Christian Borle and Jennifer Hudson Visit CBS's LATE SHOW Tonight - 4/17/2017
BWW has learned that Jennifer Hudson (THE COLOR PURPLE), Christian Borle (CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY) and Renée Elise Goldsberry (HAMILTON) are set to stop by next week's LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT.
Billy Porter Celebrates 'SOUL OF RICHARD RODGERS' Album Release at Barnes & Noble - 4/17/2017
Tony and Grammy Award-Winner Billy Porter releases his new studio album, Billy Porter Presents The Soul of Richard Rodgers via Bee & El /Sony Masterworks Broadway today - available on all digital platforms and streaming via digital subscription services. The new album features fan favorites 'Edelweiss', 'Carefully Taught', 'My Funny Valentine' and 'Oh, What a Beautiful Morning'. Get Billy Porter Presents The Soul of Richard Rodgers HERE, and listen to two tunes from the album below! Already landing on the charts, the album is ranked #2 on the iTunes R&B chart and is ranked #40 overall.
Paula Vogel's INDECENT Opens on Broadway - 4/18/2017
INDECENT - Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel's newest work, one of the most acclaimed plays of 2016 when it debuted in New York Off-Broadway at the Vineyard Theatre - will premiere on Broadway this spring.
The producers of Indecent - Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel's newest work, one of the most acclaimed plays of 2016 when it debuted in New York Off-Broadway at the Vineyard Theatre following productions at Yale Repertory Theatre and La Jolla Playhouse - have announced that the production will begin performances on Broadway at the Cort Theatre (138 W 48th St New York, NY), on April 4, prior to its official opening night on April 18.
PERFECT CRIME Becomes First Play in NYC to Hit 30-Year Milestone - 4/18/2017
The long-running Off-Broadway show PERFECT CRIME will make history on Tuesday, April 18th becoming the first play in New York City to ever reach a milestone 30th Anniversary.
Irish Rep Premieres Larry Kirwan's REBEL IN THE SOUL - 4/18/2017
Irish Repertory Theatre will present the world premiere of REBEL IN THE SOUL, a new play by Larry Kirwan (Liverpool Fantasy). Directed by Charlotte Moore (Finian's Rainbow), REBEL IN THE SOUL begins performances on April 12, 2017 at Irish Rep Theatre (132 West 22nd Street) in the W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre and officially opens on April 18, running through May 24, 2017.
Irish Rep Presents the World Premiere of REBEL IN THE SOUL - 4/18/2017
Irish Repertory Theatre has announced full casting for the world premiere of REBEL IN THE SOUL, a new play by Larry Kirwan (Liverpool Fantasy).
Barry Manilow Joins 'CONCERT FOR AMERICA' at The Town Hall - 4/18/2017
CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! announced today that music icon Barry Manilow will be kicking off the fourth edition of the benefit concert series, which will take place on Tuesday April 18th at 8pm at The Town Hall in NYC (123 W. 43rd Street).
Castillo Theatre Screens LEGACY LEADERS OF COLOR Video Project - 4/18/2017
Castillo Theatre presents a special community screening in honor of New Federal Theatre Founder Woodie King Jr., as part of the Legacy Leaders of Color Video Project (LLCVP). The event will be held at the Castillo Theatre, 543 West 42nd Street in Manhattan, on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 7pm with a panel discussion, film screening, audience Q&A, followed by a reception.
Chita Rivera & More Sing Out in CONCERT FOR AMERICA at The Town Hall - 4/18/2017
CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT!, announced today additional guests for the upcoming concert on Tuesday, April 18 at The Town Hall (123 West 43rd Street). Chita Rivera, Adrienne Warren, Andrea Burns, Caroline Rhea, Sonia Manzano and Kaytie O'Hara will join previously announced performers for the event.
THE ASSIGNMENT and gUN COUNTRY Run in Rep at A.R.T./NY - 4/19/2017
Houses on the Moon Theater Company will present two world premiere productions in repertory developed through company workshops: The Assignment, a new original play by Camilo Almonacid, directed by Emily Joy Weiner, is a co-production with Rhymes Over Beats (Patrick Blake, Artistic Director; Cate Cammarata, Associate Artistic Director), and will be performed in repertory with gUN COUNTRY, curated by Jeffery Solomon and Emily Joy Weiner, written, developed and performed by Houses On The Moon company members and directed by Jenna Worsham.
Harmon, Paulus, Burstein & More to Pull Back the Curtain in 92Y Series - 4/19/2017
Where do playwrights get their ideas? What does a producer do? How does the director choose his or her cast and collaborators? How do the performers stay fresh for eight performances a week?
Stephen Sondheim Feted at NYFOS 2017 Gala at Carnegie Hall - 4/19/2017
On Wednesday, April 19 at 7:00 p.m. at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, New York Festival of Song presents Honoring Stephen Sondheim, an evening to benefit NYFOS's 29th Season. The Gala is co-chaired by Jamie Bernstein and Hal Prince, and Guest of Honor Stephen Sondheim will be in attendance.
Miller & Neuwirth Announce 2017 Drama League Nominees - 4/19/2017
The Drama League has announced, today, Tony Award-winners Patina Miller (Pippin) and Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago) will announce the 2017 Drama League Awards Nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award on Wednesday morning, April 19, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Sardi's (234 West 44th Street, 2nd Floor).
Jaygee Macapugay, Mark Bautista Lead HERE LIES LOVE at Seattle Rep - 4/20/2017
Seattle Repertory Theatre today announced the star-studded cast of its highly anticipated immersive theatrical event, Here Lies Love.
|
J.B. Priestley's THE ROUNDABOUT Makes U.S. Debut at 59E59 - 4/20/2017
59E59 Theaters will host the US premiere of THE ROUNDABOUT written by J.B. Priestley, directed by Hugh Ross, and part of Brits Off Broadway. Produced by Cahoots Theatre Company, The Other Cheek & Park Theatre, THE ROUNDABOUT begins performances on Thursday, April 20 for a limited engagement through Sunday, May 28. Press Opening is Sunday, April 30 at 3 PM.
Jennifer Jasper's PRESSING MATTERS Opens Off-Broadway - 4/20/2017
Mary J. Davis / MBL Productions will present the World Premiere of Pressing Matters by Jennifer Jasper, directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt. Pressing Matters will begin performances on Saturday, April 15 and celebrate its opening night on Thursday, April 20 running through May 20, 2017 at Theatre Row's Clurman Theatre (410 West 42nd Street).
New Musical RETURN TO SPOON RIVER Debuts at Theatre Row - 4/20/2017
Creative Arts Lab announced the launch of the new musical, 'Return to Spoon River,' which opens on April 20 and runs through May 6 at The Lion Theater at Theatre Row in New York City.
Megan Mullally Brings NANCY & BETH to London - 4/20/2017
Megan Mullally, the two-time Emmy Award winning star of TV's Will & Grace, returns to the UK for her first concert appearance in over seven years, with her partner in crime Stephanie Hunt and their brand-new band, Nancy & Beth.
YouTube Star Katie Goodman Brings BROAD COMEDY Off-Broadway - 4/20/2017
NY's SoHo Playhouse will present the Off-Broadway debut of YouTube sensation Katie Goodman's Broad Comedy, the internationally-touring riotous, ridiculous, and in-your-face all-women troupe, Starring Danielle Cohn, Molly Kelleher, Tana Sirois, Carlita Victoria and Katie Goodman.
Sony Classical to Release Simone Dinnerstein's MOZART IN HAVANA - 4/21/2017
Sony Classical will release acclaimed pianist Simone Dinnerstein's new album, Mozart in Havana, on April 21. The new album, recorded in Cuba, may be her most ambitious to date and is a testament to music's ability to cross all cultural and language barriers. For it, Dinnerstein has collaborated with the virtuosic Havana Lyceum Orchestra to perform Mozart's Piano Concerto Nos. 21 and 23. In June, the Orchestra will also make their American debut in a series of concerts, the first time an orchestra of this size has traveled to the U.S. from Cuba since the revolution.
Illusionist Derren Brown Premieres SECRET at Atlantic Theater - 4/21/2017
Atlantic Theater Company has announced the world premiere production of Olivier Award winner Derren Brown's new show Secret, written by Andy Nyman, Derren Brown and Andrew O'Connor, and directed by Andrew O'Connor and Andy Nyman.
Russian Crime Novelist Boris Akunin Takes on HAMLET Off-Broadway - 4/21/2017
The best-selling Russian crime fiction writer Boris Akunin's new stage adaptation of Shakespeare's HAMLET will debut this spring Off-Broadway when Red Lab Productions and Roust Theatre Company present HAMLET. A VERSION, with previews beginning April 21, prior to the official press opening on April 25 at The Theater at St. Clement's (423 W. 46 St.) in New York City. HAMLET. A VERSION is directed by Irina Gachechiladze. The production features original music by Georgian composer Giya Kancheli.
David Rabe's IN THE BOOM BOOM ROOM Heads Off-Broadway - 4/21/2017
Playwright David Rabe has approved a new Off-Broadway production of IN THE BOOM BOOM ROOM beginning performances April 21st at American Theatre of Actors, 314 West 54 Street (between Eighth & Ninth Ave).
Dallas Opera Presents Bellini's NORMA - 4/21/2017
Ali Stroker, John Patrick Shanley Receive 2017 NYU Alumni Awards - 4/21/2017
Ali Stroker (who appears in the upcoming ABC drama Ten Days In the Valley which premieres in a few months & stars Emmy Award-winner Kyra Sedgwick) will be honored on Friday, April 21 at Gotham Hall in New York City by her alma mater New York University at the NYU Alumni Association's Annual Awards Luncheon, where she will be celebrated alongside two other distinguished alumni: Academy Award, Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize Award-winner John Patrick Shanley (STEINHARDT '77, HON '09) and attorney Martin Lipton (LAW '55). Stroker will receive the Distinguished Young Alumna Award.
Stars from LITTLE FOXES, PRESENT LAUGHTER Set for Sonnet Slam in Central Park - 4/21/2017
The 7th Annual Shakespeare's Birthday Sonnet Slam will be held Friday, April 21st from 1-4pm at the Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park & will feature 154 readers of all ages and abilities performing all 154 of Shakespeare's Sonnets in numerical order. The event is free to the public. This year, the kickoff Reader for Sonnet #1 will be Maulik Pancholy (30 Rock, Weeds) who appears on the upcoming CBS series Star Trek: Discovery.
Rachel York Goes Undercover with Utah Symphony for THE SPY WHO LOVED ME - 4/21/2017
On April 21 and 22 at 7:30 PM, guest conductor Randall Craig Fleischer conducts the Utah Symphony and guest vocalist Rachel York in an evening of music from some of the world's most popular spy movies in 'The Spy Who Loved Me.'
Desyatinkov's SKETCHES TO SUNSETS Featuring Roman Mints - 4/21/2017
Quartz Music presents a new album featuring the mesmerizing and deeply beautiful music of Leonid Desyatnikov, one of today's most treasured and frequently-performed living Russian composers, and including the world premiere recording of the 1992 work Sketches to Sunset, and the Russian Seasons.
Tony Winner Renee Elise Goldsberry Visits CBS's LATE SHOW Tonight - 4/21/2017
BWW has learned that Jennifer Hudson (THE COLOR PURPLE), Christian Borle (CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY) and Renée Elise Goldsberry (HAMILTON) are set to stop by next week's LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT.
Shirley Jones Inducted Into the Bucks County Playhouse Hall of Fame - 4/22/2017
Theater, television and film icon, Shirley Jones, will be inducted into the Bucks County Playhouse Hall of Fame during the Playhouse's third Oscar Hammerstein Festival, April 22-23, 2017.
Houston Grand Opera Presents Götterdämmerung - 4/22/2017
Houston Grand Opera presents Götterdämmerung (Twilight of the Gods), the final installment of Wagner's epic Ring cycle, featuring a new generation of leading Wagnerians including Simon O'Neill as Siegfried and Christine Goerke as Brünnhilde, starting April 22.
SOJOURNERS and HER PORTMANTEAU Start Performances in Rep at NYTW - 4/22/2017
New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) has announced casting for NYTW Usual Suspect Mfoniso Udofia's SOJOURNERS and HER PORTMANTEAU, presented in repertory and directed by NYTW Usual Suspect and former NYTW 2050 Fellow Ed Sylvanus Iskandar.
Sondra Radvanovsky To Star In LA Opera's TOSCA - 4/22/2017
General Director Plácido Domingo has announced final casting details for LA Opera's upcoming production of Giacomo Puccini's thrilling masterpiece, Tosca, conducted by Music Director James Conlon.