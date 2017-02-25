Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 2/25/2017

Stephen Costello Leads Gounod's ROMEO ET JULIETTE at the Met Opera - 3/3/2017 As Opera News notes in a “Spotlight” double-page spread in the just-published February issue, Tucker Award-winning tenor Stephen Costello is now “at the top of his game.” This spring, marking his house title role debut, he headlines Gounod's Roméo et Juliette (March 3–18) at New York's Metropolitan Opera, starring opposite Pretty Yende in Bartlett Sher's hit staging. By way of a preview, Costello and Yende will each sing romantic arias from the opera in a special Valentine's Day edition of WQXR'S Classical Beer Jam at the Jerome L. Greene Performance Space in downtown Manhattan, marking their first public appearance together (Feb 14). Opera lovers around the world can catch a live webcast of the performance on Facebook and WQXR.org. Meanwhile, the tenor may already be seen at the Met, channeling Frank Sinatra as the Duke of Mantua in Michael Mayer's Vegas setting of Verdi's Rigoletto (Jan 20–Feb 4), to which, last year, the New York Times found his “bright tenor … perfectly suited.”

