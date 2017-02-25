Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 2/25/2017
Arizona Opera Announces World Premiere of RIDERS OF THE PURPLE SAGE - 2/25/2017
After years of development, the world premiere of Riders of the Purple Sage, a new opera based on Zane Grey's Western novel of the same name will be unveiled in Phoenix and Tucson.
Ramin Karimloo, Will Chase, Andrea Martin and More Take Part in 'CONCERT FOR AMERICA' at The Town Hall - 2/25/2017
Tickets are on sale now for Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! on Saturday, February 25 at 8pm at The Town Hall in New York City (123 West 43rd Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue).
JONAH AND OTTO Takes Last Off-Broadway Bow - 2/25/2017
JONAH AND OTTO, by celebrated UK playwright Robert Holman, will conclude its acclaimed limited engagement this Saturday evening, February 25th at The Lion Theatre at Theatre Row, 410 West 42 Street.
“Perfect” Sheds Light on the Grossly Overlooked Sport of Synchronized Swimming - 2/25/2017
Max Vernon's THE VIEW UPSTAIRS Premieres Off-Broadway - 2/26/2017
Invisible Wall Productions has announced that The View UpStairs – the provocative new musical written by Max Vernon and directed by Scott Ebersold – will launch an Off-Broadway run at Culture Project - The Lynn Redgrave (45 Bleecker Street).
The Little Opera Theatre Of NY Presents Carlisle Floyd's PRINCE OF PLAYERS - 2/26/2017
The little OPERA theatre of ny (LOTNY) will produce the New York Premiere of Carlisle Floyd's Prince of Players at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College, East 68th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues from February 23-26, 2017.
Josh Collins Stars in New York Premiere of 9 CIRCLES at The Sheen Center - 2/26/2017
The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture has announced that British actor Josh Collins will make his North American stage debut as Daniel Reeves in the New York Premiere of Bill Cain's compelling and visceral thriller 9 CIRCLES this February.
Evening Crane Theatre to Present Italian Tragedies of Lord Byron - 2/26/2017
Evening Crane Theatre to Present Italian Tragedies of Lord Byron - 2/26/2017
Evening Crane Theatre to Present Italian Tragedies of Lord Byron - 2/26/2017
Musicals Tonight! Tackles Irving Berlin, Cole Porter This Spring - 2/26/2017
Musicals Tonight! has announced its Spring 2017 lineup, featuring Irving Berlin's LOUISIANA PURCHASE, and Cole Porter's ANYTHING GOES and DU BARRY WAS A LADY.
Long-time Colleagues Nils Taylor, Nicole Marie Johnson, and Laura Small Discuss the Horror Genre and Working Together on ‘Quarries’ - 2/26/2017
Salt Pillar Productions presents reading of ADVENT by Montgomery Sutton - 2/26/2017
Sara Bareilles Performs 'In Memoriam' Segment at 89th OSCARS - 2/26/2017
Grammy- and Tony-nominated singer and songwriter Sara Bareilles will deliver a special 'In Memoriam' performance during the 89th Oscars ceremony, show producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd announced today.
David Mamet's THE PENITENT Opens Off-Broadway - 2/27/2017
Atlantic Theater Company has announced casting for the world premiere play The Penitent, by Atlantic's Pulitzer Prize-winning co-founder David Mamet, directed by artistic director Neil Pepe.
Will Eno's WAKEY, WAKEY Opens at Signature Theatre - 2/27/2017
Will Eno's new play at Signature Theatre now has a title - Wakey, Wakey. Lucille Lortel and Obie Award-winner Eno, who is a Residency Five playwright at Signature, will also direct. Casting and design team will be announced at a later date.
Tunes from Highline Concert Set for LaChanze's FEELING GOOD EP - 2/27/2017
LaCHANZE – the Tony Award-winning actress and concert star of The Color Purple, If/Then, Once on This Island and more – has announced plans to record a special EP “Feeling Good” to feature musical highlights of her electric new concert of the same name at The Highline Ballroom.
Excerpts from Off-Broadway's THE PROFANE Set for the Guggenheim - 2/27/2017
On Monday, February 27, 2017 at 7:30pm, Works & Process at the Guggenheim presents a discussion with playwright Zayd Dohrn and director Kip Fagan on the creation of The Profane. Members of the cast will perform excerpts from Dohrn's sharp and timely tale.
Gonzalez & More Join Halston for 2017 BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! - 2/27/2017
Hosted by the one-and-only actress/comedienne Julie Halston, BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! will celebrate its seventh annual benefit, featuring Broadway stars in an evening of music and comedy benefitting the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
'GREAT COMET' Cast Performs Original Music & More at 54 Below - 2/27/2017
Here's to happiness, freedom, and life!
Carolee Carmello & More Tackle the '20s in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR at Town Hall - 2/27/2017
Tony Award-nominees Carolee Carmello (Parade, Scandalous), Mary Testa (Xanadu, 42nd Street, On the Town), Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde, Spider Man: Turn Off the Dark), with Beth Malone (Fun Home) and Jill Paice (An American in Paris), are set to star in Town Hall's Broadway by the Year Series on Monday, February 27 at 8pm, The Broadway Musicals of the 1920s.
THE MOORS Sheds Light on Women at The Playwrights Realm - 2/27/2017
Led by Founding Artistic Director Katherine Kovner and Producing Director Roberta Pereira, and following the success of Sarah DeLappe's critically acclaimed The Wolves, The Playwrights Realm continues their female-centric 10th Anniversary season with the New York Premiere of Jen Silverman's The Moors (February 27 – March 25) at The Duke on 42nd Street, a New 42nd Street project. Directed by Mike Donahue and riffing on the lives and works of certain 19th-century novel-writing sisters, The Moors is a dark comic examination of the ways in which women fight for visibility.
Chen & Majok Honored with DGA's 2017 Lanford Wilson Award - 2/27/2017
The Dramatists Guild of America has announced the co-recipients of the 2017 Lanford Wilson Award are Christopher Chen and Martyna Majok.
Ken Urban's NIBBLER Premieres Off-Broadway - 2/27/2017
The Amoralists, in association with Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, have announced casting and the design team for their world premiere of Ken Urban's NIBBLER, directed by Benjamin Kamine. NIBBLER runs from February 23 – March 18, 2017 in a limited engagement.
DLDF Honors HAMILTON Cast for Speech to Mike Pence - 2/27/2017
On February 27, 2017, the Dramatists Guild of America, Inc. will hold its annual Awards Night at the French Institute / Alliance Francaise in New York City and among the other honors given that night, an award from the Dramatists Legal Defense Fund will be presented to producer Jeffrey Seller, director Thomas Kail, author Lin-Manuel Miranda, and the cast of Hamilton, for exercising their right to free speech by reading a statement directed at Governor and Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who was in attendance, at the November 18, 2016 performance.
Rajiv Joseph Honored with DGA's 2017 Horton Foote Award - 2/27/2017
The Dramatists Guild of America has announced they will present the 2017 Horton Foote Playwriting Award to playwright Rajiv Joseph at the Dramatists Guild's annual awards presentations Monday, February 27, 2017, at the French Institute/Alliance Francaise.
Mills, Orfeh & Steele Sign on for BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! - 2/27/2017
Stephanie Mills (THE WIZ), Orfeh (LEGALLY BLONDE), Lucas Steele (NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812) and NBC's Gus Rosendale will join Stephanie J. Block (FALSETTOS, THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD), Mandy Gonzalez (HAMILTON, IN THE HEIGHTS), Mario Cantone ('THE VIEW'), Robert Creighton (CAGNEY), Randy Graff (CITY OF ANGELS, THE BABYLON LINE), to perform at the seventh annual BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! hosted by the one-and-only actress and comedienne Julie Halston.
Ron Fassler Celebrates Book Launch with Joanna Gleason at Drama Book Shop - 2/27/2017
The Drama Book Shop will welcome actor-writer Ron Fassler for the launching of his new book Up in the Cheap Seats: A Historical Memoir of Broadway, February 27th at 5:00pm.
Will Eno's New Play WAKEY, WAKEY Opens at Signature Theatre - 2/27/2017
The world premiere Signature Theatre production of Wakey, Wakey, written and directed by Lucille Lortel and Obie Award-winner Will Eno, has been extended by one week.
Pill & Sadoski Take Part in 'FOUR BY TENN' Readings in Pasadena - 2/27/2017
The Pasadena Playhouse announced today that they will present FOUR BY TENN: A Tennessee Williams READING SERIES in celebration of Tennessee Williams.
Levi, Shenkman & More Set for Reading of Dark Comedy STAND. UP. - 2/27/2017
Michael Kimmel's (Songbird, The Last Goodbye) new play will have its second reading on Monday, February 27th, 2017 at 7:00 PM for a special industry presentation at Vineyard Theatre (108 East 15th Street), directed by Michael Berresse ([title of show], Now.Here.This.) and featuring an all-star cast.
Theresa Rebeck's THE WAY OF THE WORLD Gets Reading at Red Bull Theater - 2/27/2017
Red Bull Theater today announced the cast for their next Revelation Reading on Monday February 27th (7:30pm) at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street): Theresa Rebeck's THE WAY OF THE WORLD.
Betty Buckley Previews STORY SONGS Album at Roundabout Gala - 2/27/2017
Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Betty Buckley - co-starring in the recent smash hit M. Night Shayamalan film Split opposite James McAvoy - will come to the New York area this season for four appearances, including for two concerts in March to preview her new album Story Songs from Palmetto Records, to be released on Friday, April 7.
James Snyder & T. Oliver Reid Sign on for BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! - 2/27/2017
James Snyder (IN TRANSIT) and T. Oliver Reid (SISTER ACT) join the amazing line up for the seventh annual BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! taking place this Monday, February 27, 2017.
A.J. Shively Leads Reading of New Musical CONRACK at York - 2/27/2017
The York Theatre Company, dedicated to the development of new musicals and the preservation of musical gems from the past, in association with Quill Entertainment Company, as part of its acclaimed Developmental Reading Series, will present the staged reading of the new musical Conrack, based on the novel The Water Is Wide by Pat Conroy, with music by Lee Pockriss, book by Granville Wyche Burgess, lyrics by Anne Croswell, additional music by Doug Katsaros, and additional lyrics by Granville Wyche Burgess.
Todrick Hall Named National Ambassador for 2017 KIDS' NIGHT ON BROADWAY - 2/28/2017
The Broadway League has announced that Todrick Hall, now starring in Kinky Boots, will serve as a National Ambassador for the 2017 KIDS' NIGHT ON BROADWAY, taking place in New York City on Tuesday, February 28th, 2017.
Janie Dee Stars in American Debut of LINDA at MTC - 2/28/2017
Lynne Meadow (Artistic Director) and Barry Grove (Executive Producer) have announced full casting for Manhattan Theatre Club's American premiere of Linda, a new play by Penelope Skinner (The Ruins of Civilization at MTC, The Village Bike) directed by MTC's award-winning Artistic Director Lynne Meadow (The Assembled Parties, Wit).
LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER: CAROUSEL Starring Kelli O'Hara Now Available on Amazon - 2/28/2017
On April 26, 2013, PBS' Live From Lincoln Center presented the New York Philharmonic's production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's iconic American musical, CAROUSEL, featuring a star-studded cast including Kelli O'Hara, Nathan Gunn, Stephanie Blythe, Shuler Hensley, Jason Danieley, and Jessie Mueller.
Ana Reeder Stars in WHEN IT'S YOU Premiere at Keen Company - 2/28/2017
Today Keen Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein announced that Ana Reeder, who won an Obie Award for her role in Small Tragedy at Playwrights Horizons, will star in the World Premiere of Courtney Baron's When It's You, directed by Mr. Silverstein.
Modern Day Fable THE GRAVEDIGGER'S LULLABY Begins at TACT - 2/28/2017
TACT has announced that the 2016 - '17 season will continue with the World Premiere of The Gravedigger's Lullaby, a play that arrives on the Mainstage by way of the company's 2015 newTACTics New Play Festival where it was workshopped and developed.
Boyd Gaines Joins Debra Monk in James Lapine's 'Mrs. Miller' at Signature Theatre - 2/28/2017
Tony Award-winner Boyd Gaines (Gypsy, Contact, and She Loves Me) is set to star opposite Emmy and Tony Award-winner Debra Monk (Curtains, ABC's Grey's Anatomy and NYPD Blue) in the world premiere of Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing written and directed by Pulitzer Prize winner James Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods).
James Lapine's Mrs. Miller DOES HER THING Debuts in D.C. - 2/28/2017
Signature Theatre has announced full casting for the world premiere production Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing written and directed by Pulitzer Prize winner James Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods). This new play based on the real-life story of Elva Miller, a middle-aged housewife who gained notoriety as an unlikely pop phenomenon in the 1960s for her warbling renditions of chart topping hits 'Downtown,' 'Monday, Monday,' 'A Hard Day's Night,' and more runs February 28 - March 26 in Signature Theatre's MAX Theatre.
2017 KIDS' NIGHT ON BROADWAY - 2/28/2017
The Broadway League announced today that 17 Times Square area restaurants will be participating in the 21st Kids' Night on Broadway, which will take place Tuesday, February 28th, 2017. Each eatery will offer specials for Kids' Night on Broadway ticket-holders, including free entrees for young theatregoers.
Filmmaking as a form of therapy – ‘F*ck You Jessica Blair’ directed by Karni Haneman - 2/28/2017
Friends, Family & Colleagues of KUNSTLER Set for Talk Backs at 59E59 - 2/28/2017
59E59 Theaters has announced that a series of post-show talk backs following select performances of Jeffrey Sweet's KUNSTLER, directed by Meagen Fay and starring Jeff McCarthy with Nambi E. Kelley, have been scheduled for Tuesday, February 28 & March 7 and Thursday, March 2 & March 9.
Irving Berlin's LOUISIANA PURCHASE Begins at Musicals Tonight! - 2/28/2017
Louisiana Purchase has music and lyrics by Irving Berlin and book by Pulitzer Prize winner Morrie Ryskind. The show opened in 1940 and ran for over a year.
MISS SAIGON Lands at Original Broadway Home - 3/1/2017
Cameron Mackintosh announced today that his acclaimed new production of Boublil and Schönberg's legendary musical MISS SAIGON - a recent smash hit in London - will return to New York at its original home, The Broadway Theater (1681 Broadway) beginning performances Wednesday, March 1.
Former White House Pastry Chef Named 'Official Pie Maker' for Tooting Arts Club's SWEENEY TODD in NYC - 3/1/2017
Producers of the critically acclaimed Tooting Arts Club's production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street announced today that former White House Executive Pastry Chef William 'Bill' Yosses will serve as the production's official pie maker throughout the New York run.
Broadway Vets Join Original Stars of London's Site-Specific SWEENEY TODD in NYC - 3/1/2017
Producers of the Tooting Arts Club production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street announced today that the stars of the original London incarnation of the production, Jeremy Secomb (as Sweeney Todd), Siobhán McCarthy (as Mrs. Lovett), Duncan Smith (as Judge Turpin) and Joseph Taylor (as Tobias), will reprise their performances for New York audiences.
PlayCo Presents English Language Premiere of VILLA - 3/1/2017
Led by Founding Producer Kate Loewald, The Play Company (PlayCo) has a unique commitment to premiering work from around the world to advance a dynamic, international experience of contemporary theater in New York. That tradition continues this Spring with the U.S. English language premiere of Guillermo Calderón's Villa (March 1–April 1).
Immersive SWEENEY TODD Opens Off-Broadway - 3/1/2017
Rehearsals begin today for the Tooting Arts Club production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by Hugh Wheeler from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, directed by Bill Buckhurst.
ALL THE FINE BOYS Opens Off-Broadway - 3/1/2017
The New Group presents the world premiere of All the Fine Boys, a new play from writer and director Erica Schmidt, featuring Abigail Breslin, Isabelle Fuhrman, Joe Tippett and Alex Wolff.
Timely Comedy DOLPHINS AND SHARKS Debuts at Labyrinth - 3/1/2017
LAByrinth Theater Company presents the world premiere of the witty and socially poignant production of Dolphins and Sharks by upcoming playwright James Anthony Tyler. The production, which marks Tyler's professional debut, is scheduled for February 9 - March 19 and is directed by Charlotte Brathwaite.
Obi Abili Stars in THE EMPEROR JONES at Irish Rep - 3/1/2017
Irish Repertory Theatre will present Eugene O'Neill's THE EMPEROR JONES, directed by Ciarán O'Reilly (Shining City) this spring, starring Obi Abili (Ivo Van Hove's Antigone at BAM). THE EMPEROR JONES begins performances on March 1, 2017 at Irish Rep Theatre (132 West 22nd Street) on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage, opens on March 12, and runs through April 23, 2017.
RSC's THE TEMPEST Storms Into U.S. Cinemas - 3/1/2017
Beginning March 1, 2017, the Royal Shakespeare Company's acclaimed production of Shakespeare's The Tempest will play in select movie houses across North America.
Jamie Brewer Plays Title Role in AMY AND THE ORPHANS Off-Broadway - 3/1/2017
Roundabout Theatre Company has announced Jamie Brewer ('American Horror Story') as 'Amy' in the world-premiere production of Amy and the Orphans, by Roundabout Underground alumna Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone), with direction by seven-time Tony Award nominee Scott Ellis (She Loves Me, On the Twentieth Century).
Stage and Screen Vet William Daniels Releases New Memoir - 3/1/2017
McDaniel College Student-Directed Play Festival Begins 3/1 - 3/1/2017
Weaver, Burstein, Osnes Honor Lincoln Center's 2017 Emerging Artists - 3/1/2017
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts announced today its second class of Emerging Artists, recognizing diverse talents, from a visionary filmmaker to world-class musicians to a singer-songwriter currently starring on Broadway.
THE EMPEROR JONES Begins at Irish Rep - 3/1/2017
Irish Repertory Theatre has announced full casting for Eugene O'Neill's THE EMPEROR JONES. Directed by Ciarán O'Reilly (Shining City), and starring Obi Abili (Ivo Van Hove's Antigone at BAM), THE EMPEROR JONES begins performances on March 1, 2017 at Irish Rep Theatre (132 West 22nd Street) on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage, opens on March 12, and runs through April 23, 2017.
Photo Flash: First Look at LCT3's BULL IN A CHINA SHOP - 3/1/2017
Michele Selene Ang, Enid Graham, Lizbeth MacKay, Crystal Lucas-Perry, and Ruibo Qian star in the LCT3/Lincoln Center Theater production of Bull in a China Shop, a new play by Bryna Turner, directed by Lee Sunday Evans. Bull in a China Shop is currently in previews and will open Wednesday, March 1, running for six weeks only through Sunday, March 26 at the Claire Tow Theater (150 West 65 Street). BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!
SIGNIFICANT OTHER on Broadway - 3/2/2017
Producers of the Broadway bound Significant Other, a new play by Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews), have just announced the show will play at The Booth Theatre (222 West 45thSt.) with previews slated to begin Tuesday, February 14th, and officially opening Thursday, March 2nd.
Stephen Costello Leads Gounod's ROMEO ET JULIETTE at the Met Opera - 3/3/2017
As Opera News notes in a “Spotlight” double-page spread in the just-published February issue, Tucker Award-winning tenor Stephen Costello is now “at the top of his game.” This spring, marking his house title role debut, he headlines Gounod's Roméo et Juliette (March 3–18) at New York's Metropolitan Opera, starring opposite Pretty Yende in Bartlett Sher's hit staging. By way of a preview, Costello and Yende will each sing romantic arias from the opera in a special Valentine's Day edition of WQXR'S Classical Beer Jam at the Jerome L. Greene Performance Space in downtown Manhattan, marking their first public appearance together (Feb 14). Opera lovers around the world can catch a live webcast of the performance on Facebook and WQXR.org. Meanwhile, the tenor may already be seen at the Met, channeling Frank Sinatra as the Duke of Mantua in Michael Mayer's Vegas setting of Verdi's Rigoletto (Jan 20–Feb 4), to which, last year, the New York Times found his “bright tenor … perfectly suited.”
Opera-Theater Work AGING MAGICIAN Comes to the New Vic - 3/3/2017
Co-created by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Julian Crouch (Hedwig and the Angry Inch; The Addams Family; Shockheaded Peter, New Vic 1999; Wolves in the Walls, New Vic 2007), Grammy Award winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist Rinde Eckert (Renée Fleming VOICES, Orpheus X, Horizon, And God Created Great Whales) and composer and National Sawdust and VisionIntoArt Director Paola Prestini (Gilgamesh, Labyrinth Installation Concertos, The Hubble Cantata), Aging Magician makes its Off-Broadway Premiere at The New Victory Theater from March 3-12, 2017.
Karen Mason Celebrates Marriage Equality & More on New Album IT'S ABOUT TIME - 3/3/2017
Karen Mason - the acclaimed Broadway star and concert artist - will release her new album It's About Time from Zevely Records on March 3, 2017.
Storm Theatre Kicks Off 20th Season With World Premiere Of "Deconstruction" - 3/3/2017
USM Department of Theatre Presents THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - 3/3/2017
The USM Department of Theatre and School of Music will present their quadrennial opera, Otto Nicolai's “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” on Friday, March 3, through Sunday, March 12 on the Main Stage at Russell Hall in Gorham.
Rent 'MERRILY' Documentary 'BEST WORST THING' on iTunes Next Month - 3/3/2017
The acclaimed documentary film Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened -- fresh off its theatrical run, and currently 94% on Rotten Tomatoes -- will be available exclusively for purchase and rental on iTunes Movies starting March 3, 2017, announced the film's producer, Bruce David Klein, of Atlas Media Corp, and Richard Abramowitz President of theatrical distributor Abramorama. The film will be available for preorder tomorrow, February 24th, 2017.
Winter Film Awards Indie Film Fest in the Spotlight! - 3/4/2017
2017 Cherry Orchard Festival - 3/4/2017
Since 2013 the Cherry Orchard Festival has built a solid reputation for presenting moving and intriguing concerts and productions by International Artists and ensembles to New York City audiences.
Grammy-Award Winning Conductor Featured at Garden Theatre Gala on 3/4 - 3/4/2017
WONDERLAND Gets a Rock & Roll Makeover at ATC Kids This March - 3/4/2017
The Atlantic for Kids 2016/2017 Season will resume Saturday, March 4 with the family rock concert meets live theater adventure Wonderland: Alice's Rock & Roll Adventure, a New York premiere musical based on Lewis Carroll's beloved Alice and Wonderland tales, featuring book and lyrics by Rachel Rockwell, music and lyrics by Michael Mahler, and direction by Marshall Pailet.
Seize the Day! Disney's NEWSIES Returns to Cinemas for Encore Screening - 3/4/2017
'Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical!' three-day cinema event broke ticketing records to become the highest-grossing Broadway event to date from Fathom Events. An estimated 210,250 people saw the event on big screens across the U.S. on February 16, 18 and 22, amounting to $3.47 million in ticket sales. It also now ranks as the No. 2 top-performing title for Fathom Events to-date.
VIDEO: Viola Davis in Tonight's Lifetime Movie CUSTODY by James Lapine - 3/4/2017
Golden Globe winner Viola Davis executive produces and stars in CUSTODY, set to make its debut on Lifetime on Saturday, March 4 at 8pm ET/PT.