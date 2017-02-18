Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 2/18/2017

9 CIRCLES, Lithgow, Shanley & More Slated for Sheen Center in 2017 - 2/21/2017 The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture (18 Bleecker Street) has announced the Spring programming of the 2016-2017 season. Featuring a varied array of thought-provoking theater, film, music, art, and discourse, The Sheen Center delves deeper into its many signature series, and for the first time will produce a mainstage theatrical production: The New York premiere of Bill Cain's acclaimed play, 9 Circles.

