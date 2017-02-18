Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 2/18/2017
Pittsburgh Opera Tells Transgender Story with AS ONE Chamber Opera - 2/18/2017
Pittsburgh Opera continues its 78th season with the Pennsylvania premiere of As One, a chamber opera for two voices and string quartet, by composer Laura Kaminsky and co-librettists Mark Campbell and Kimberly Reed, at Pittsburgh Opera Headquarters February 18th - 26th, 2017.
Patrick Page & More Lead Shakespeare Workshop at Red Bull - 2/18/2017
These master instructors and top working professionals will take you from voice and text work to on-your-feet scene study and help you discover how to make Shakespeare's verse soar!
Juilliard Opera Presents AGRIPPINA Featuring Juilliard Singers, Juilliard415 - 2/18/2017
The Juilliard Opera season continues with a concert version and a fully staged production of G.F. Handel's Agrippina, presented by Juilliard as part of Carnegie Hall's La Serenissima: Music and Arts From the Venetian Republic festival.
THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA, Starring James Earl Jones, Begins at A.R.T. - 2/18/2017
The American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University under the leadership of Artistic Director Diane Paulus and Executive Director Diane Quinn, will present The Night of the Iguana, written by Tennessee Williams and directed by Michael Wilson. Performances begin on Saturday, February 18 and run through Saturday, March 18 at the Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle St., Cambridge.
Patricia Racette to Lead LA Opera's SALOME - 2/18/2017
General Director Plácido Domingo announced complete casting details for LA Opera's upcoming presentation of Richard Strauss's Salome, to be conducted by Music Director James Conlon. A revival of the production originally staged by Sir Peter Hall during the company's inaugural season, Salome will star soprano Patricia Racette in the title role, her fifth leading role in Los Angeles. Performances will take place at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (135 North Grand Avenue, Los Angeles CA 90012) from February 18 through March 19.
Jane Krakowski, Paul Shaffer Join 'NOTHING TO HIDE' at 54 Below - 2/18/2017
Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski, Late Show with David Letterman's Paul Shaffer, and Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond have joined Don Scardino: Nothing To Hide with John Miller, which will have two concerts on Saturday, February 18th, 2017, at 7pm and 9:30pm at Feinstein's/54 Below.
GOOD FIGHT, Starring Bernadette Peters & Christine Baranski Premieres on CBS All Access - 2/19/2017
CBS All Access, the CBS Television Network's digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced its first original drama series, THE GOOD FIGHT, will premiere on Sunday, Feb.19.
Original Star Harry Groener Returns to CRAZY FOR YOU at MCP - 2/19/2017
Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) has announced additional casting for their concert performance of Gershwin's Tony Award-winning musical comedy Crazy for You in its 25th Anniversary year.
Rachel Dratch and Jack McBrayer Join MCP's CRAZY FOR YOU - 2/19/2017
Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) welcomes comedic duo Rachel Dratch and Jack McBrayer for their concert performance of Gershwin's Tony Award-winning musical comedy Crazy for You.
CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND's Rachel Bloom Goes CRAZY FOR YOU - 2/19/2017
Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) has announce Rachel Bloom and Jerry O'Connell, who will co-star as Irene Roth and Lank Hawkins respectively, for the 25th Anniversary concert performance of Crazy for You.
ON THE EXHALE with Marin Ireland Opens at Roundabout Theatre Company - 2/19/2017
Roundabout Theatre Company has announced that the world premiere of On the Exhale, by Martín Zimmerman, directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman, and starring Obie Award winner Marin Ireland, will officially open one week earlier on Sunday, February 19. This is the second play in Roundabout Underground's newly expanded two-play season.
Lauren Worsham & More Set for Artists For World Peace Benefit - 2/19/2017
Artists for World Peace, a nonprofit organization, will host its 6th annual Broadway event on Sunday, February 19th, at The Cutting Room, 44 East 32nd Street, Manhattan, New York.
Nancy Opel & More Round Out CRAZY FOR YOU at Lincoln Center - 2/19/2017
Complete casting has been announced for Manhattan Concert Productions' (MCP) 25th Anniversary concert performance of Gershwin's Tony Award-winning musical comedy Crazy for You, on February 19, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center.
Manhattan Concert Productions Presents CRAZY FOR YOU at Lincoln Center - 2/19/2017
Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) has announced the creative team for the 25th Anniversary concert performance of Gershwin's Tony Award-winning musical comedy Crazy for You, on February 19, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center.
ON THE EXHALE, Starring Marin Ireland, Opens Off-Broadway - 2/19/2017
Roundabout Theatre Company presents the world-premiere production of On the Exhale by Martín Zimmerman (Netflix's Narcos), directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman (Roundabout's Violet).
Photos: First Look at Marin Ireland in ON THE EXHALE at Roundabout - 2/19/2017
Roundabout Theatre Company presents the world-premiere production of On the Exhale by Martín Zimmerman (Netflix's Narcos), directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman (Roundabout's Violet). This is the second play in Roundabout Underground's newly expanded two-play season, following Kingdom Come by Jenny Rachel Weinerlast fall. Celebrated Tony Award nominee and Obie Award-winning actress Marin Ireland (reasons to be pretty) stars in this solo play - scroll down for a first look at her in action!
Oak Onaodowan Hosts 'GREAT COMET' Night at W Times Square - 2/19/2017
Come catch an exciting glimpse this Sunday, February 19th, 2017, of upcoming star of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 as he joins his future cast members for an incredible night of song, acoustic music, and laughs.
ON THE EXHALE, Starring Marin Ireland, Opens Off-Broadway - 2/19/2017
A friendly reminder that the world premiere of On the Exhale opens officially this Sunday, February 19, 2017 at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street).
Carmello, Reid & More Celebrate Michael Bennett at THE MEETING* - 2/19/2017
???????The Meeting* hosted by Justin Sayre - the monthly gathering of the International Order of Sodomites, the centuries-old organization which sets the mythic Gay Agenda - will continue its final season on Sunday, February 19 with a celebration of the iconic director and choreographer Michael Bennett at 9:30 PM at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater.
Tony Kushner & More Examine Culture in the Age of Trump at The Public - 2/20/2017
The Public Theater and The New Yorker announced today that a new series, PUBLIC FORUM: A WELL-ORDERED NATION, has been added to the 2017 Spring Public Forum line-up.
Christian Borle Stars as 'Arturo Ui' at Woodshed - 2/20/2017
Woodshed Collective has announced the '20/20 Reading Series,' a series of readings taking place in 2017 of anti-fascist and political plays speaking to the current political climate.
Carolee Carmello Leads All-Female 1776 at Feinstein's/54 Below - 2/20/2017
On February 20th, President's Day, an all-female cast will present the musical 1776 in concert at Feinstein's/54 Below.
HAIR Creator Re-writes 'Initials' for Alumni-Packed Joe's Pub Reunion - 2/20/2017
HAIR cast members from the original Broadway production, revival Broadway cast and film adaptation will perform at Joe's Pub on February 20 at 9:30pm in a concert titled 'Presidents Day Be-In: A night of Peace, Love & Revolution.'
Lippa, Ollmann Judge 2017 American Traditions Vocal Competition in Savannah - 2/20/2017
The American Traditions Vocal Competition has announced its lineup for the 24th Annual singing competition, held in Savannah, Georgia.
THE 24 HOUR PLAYS Benefit Honors Artist and Activist Spencer Cox - 2/20/2017
On Monday, February 20th at 8 pm at The Pershing Square Signature Center in New York City, Bennington College, in association with The 24 Hour Plays, will present The 24 Hour Plays: A Bennington Tribute to Spencer Cox.
Chita Rivera Sits Down with Al Roker on TODAY's 'Living Legends' Series - 2/20/2017
The TODAY Show's Al Roker recently sat down with Broadway icon Chita Rivera for his Living Legends series and the interview will air on Monday, February 20.
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' EVERYBODY Begins at Signature Theatre - 2/21/2017
Casting is confirmed and tickets are now on sale for the world premiere Signature Theatre production of Everybody, written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and directed by Lila Neugebauer.
9 CIRCLES, Lithgow, Shanley & More Slated for Sheen Center in 2017 - 2/21/2017
The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture (18 Bleecker Street) has announced the Spring programming of the 2016-2017 season. Featuring a varied array of thought-provoking theater, film, music, art, and discourse, The Sheen Center delves deeper into its many signature series, and for the first time will produce a mainstage theatrical production: The New York premiere of Bill Cain's acclaimed play, 9 Circles.
Renee Elise Goldsberry Among 2017 Texas Medal of Arts Honorees - 2/21/2017
At a special luncheon at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts in San Antonio, the Texas Cultural Trust announced today the 2017 honorees for the biennial Texas Medal of Arts Awards, taking place February 21-22, 2017, for the first time ever at Texas Performing Arts at the University of Texas at Austin.
New York Premiere of FISH MEN Opens at INTAR - 2/21/2017
INTAR has announced that the 2016-'17 Season will continue with the New York premiere of FISH MEN by Cándido Tirado.
Josh Collins Stars in New York Premiere of 9 CIRCLES at The Sheen Center - 2/21/2017
The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture has announced that British actor Josh Collins will make his North American stage debut as Daniel Reeves in the New York Premiere of Bill Cain's compelling and visceral thriller 9 CIRCLES this February.
PRETTY FILTHY Album Release Concert at 54 Below - 2/21/2017
The Civilians, Ghostlight Records, and Jon B. Platt invite you to celebrate the recent release of the original cast recording with an unforgettable evening of this groundbreaking show about the “Other Hollywood!” PRETTY FILTHY will be feted at Feinstein's/54 Below on February 21, 2017.
MATILDA's Alexa Shae Niziak Joins THE MOTHER OF INVENTION - 2/21/2017
???????Abingdon Theatre Company welcomes Alexa Shae Niziak (Matilda, A Christmas Story) to the cast of THE MOTHER OF INVENTION on Tuesday, February 21.
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins's EVERYBODY Opens at Signature Theatre - 2/21/2017
The world premiere Signature Theatre production of Everybody, written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and directed by Lila Neugebauer, has been extended by one week.
Cumming, Goldberg, Rivera & More Set for Florence Henderson Memorial - 2/21/2017
Friends and family of Florence Henderson will come together on Tuesday, February 21st at 1:30 PM at the Music Box Theatre, 239 West 45th Street, New York, NY to celebrate the treasured star.
PRETTY FILTHY Cast Celebrates Album Release at 54 Below - 2/21/2017
The Civilians, Ghostlight Records, and Jon B. Platt will celebrate the recent release of the PRETTY FILTHY original cast recording with an unforgettable evening of this groundbreaking show about the “Other Hollywood” at Feinstein's/54 Below on Tuesday, February 21 at 7:00 PM.
Daniel Sullivan Helms Steven Levenson's New Play IF I FORGET Off-Broadway - 2/22/2017
As previously announced, Roundabout Theatre Company will present former Roundabout Underground playwright Steven Levenson's (The Unavoidable Disappearance Of Tom Durnin; Dear Evan Hansen) new play, If I Forget, directed by Daniel Sullivan.
KID VICTORY Makes New York Premiere at the Vineyard - 2/22/2017
The New York premiere of KID VICTORY, book and lyrics by Greg Pierce, music by John Kander with story by John Kander and Greg Pierce, and directed by Liesl Tommy will begin previews on Wednesday, February 1 and open on Wednesday, February 22 at the Vineyard Theatre, it has been announced by the company's Artistic Directors, Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern.
KID VICTORY Opens at Vineyard Theatre - 2/22/2017
Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern announce casting for the New York premiere of KID VICTORY, book and lyrics by Greg Pierce, music by John Kander with story by John Kander and Greg Pierce, and directed by Liesl Tommy.
IF I FORGET Opens at Roundabout Theatre Company - 2/22/2017
Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the complete cast of Roundabout Underground alumni playwright Steven Levenson's (The Unavoidable Disappearance of Tom Durnin; Dear Evan Hansen) new play, If I Forget, directed by Daniel Sullivan.
Opera Carolina Goes Gourmet With BON APPETIT! - 2/22/2017
Opera was born in Italy, but Lee Hoiby's Bon Appétit! proves the art form works deliciously for a story that's all-American … by way of France.
THE SIBLINGS PLAY Begins at Cherry Lane Theatre - 2/22/2017
Cherry Lane Theatre has announced casting for the first production of the award-winning MENTOR PROJECT 2017 now in its 19th season - Ren Dara Santiago's THE SIBLINGS PLAY - being presented at Cherry Lane (38 Commerce St.) from February 22 - March 4, 2017, it has been announced by Seri Lawrence and Janio Marrero, MENTOR PROJECT's Producing Artistic Directors. Angelina Fiordellisi is Cherry Lane's Founding Artistic Director.
Ed Dixon Discusses GEORGIE, Memoir at Drama Book Shop - 2/22/2017
The Drama Book Shop will welcome actor, author and playwright Ed Dixon for a discussion about his new play GEORGIE: My Adventures with George Rose.
Photos: First Look at Kander & Pierce's KID VICTORY at the Vineyard - 2/22/2017
Vineyard Theatre presents the New York premiere of Kid Victory, book and lyrics by Greg Pierce, music by John Kander with story by John Kander and Greg Pierce, and directed by Liesl Tommy. Kid Victory began previews on Wednesday, February 1 and will open on Wednesday, February 22 at the Vineyard Theatre (108 E. 15 St. in New York City). BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!
HAMILTON's Javier Munoz Guest Stars on Tonight's 'Blindspot' on NBC - 2/22/2017
BWW has learned that Broadway's current Alexander Hamilton, Javier Muñoz will guest star in next Wednesday's all new episode of BLINDSPOT titled 'Draw O Caesar, Erase A Coward,' airing February 22
Winter Film Awards Indie Film Fest in the Spotlight! - 2/23/2017
'SUNDAY IN THE PARK' with Gyllenhaal & Ashford Finishes the Hat on Broadway - 2/23/2017
Ambassador Theatre Group has just announced that the Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George, starring Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford will re-open the historic Hudson Theatre (139-141 West 44th Street) on Broadway this winter for a strictly limited 10-week engagement.
little OPERA theatre of ny Presents Carlisle Floyd's PRINCE OF PLAYERS - 2/23/2017
The little OPERA theatre of ny (LOTNY) will produce the New York Premiere of Carlisle Floyd's Prince of Players at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College, East 68th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues from February 23-26, 2017.
Cariani, Elless & More Tapped for Transport Group's William Inge Rep - 2/23/2017
Transport Group has announced the cast of Picnic and Come Back, Little Sheba: William Inge in Repertory, directed by Artistic Director Jack Cummings III.
The Little Opera Theatre Of NY Presents Carlisle Floyd's PRINCE OF PLAYERS - 2/23/2017
The little OPERA theatre of ny (LOTNY) will produce the New York Premiere of Carlisle Floyd's Prince of Players at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College, East 68th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues from February 23-26, 2017.
Jeff McCarthy Stars as Civil Rights Pioneer in KUNSTLER at 59E59 - 2/23/2017
59E59 Theaters welcomes The Creative Place International in Association with AND Theatre Company with KUNSTLER by Jeffrey Sweet, directed by Meagen Fay. KUNSTLER begins performances Friday, February 17 for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 12. Press opening is Thursday, February 23 at 7:15 PM.
Opera Carolina Goes Gourmet With BON APPETIT! - 2/23/2017
Opera was born in Italy, but Lee Hoiby's Bon Appétit! proves the art form works deliciously for a story that's all-American … by way of France.
Ashmanskas, Boykin, Leonard, Miles & More Join 'SUNDAY IN THE PARK' - 2/23/2017
Just in - the complete cast and creative team for Ambassador Theatre Group's Broadway revival of the New York City Center production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Pulitzer Prize-winning Sunday in the Park with George has been announced.
Ken Urban's NIBBLER Begins Off-Broadway - 2/23/2017
The Amoralists, in association with Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, have announced casting and the design team for their world premiere of Ken Urban's NIBBLER, directed by Benjamin Kamine. NIBBLER runs from February 23 – March 18, 2017 in a limited engagement.
New Musical THE OUTER SPACE Blasts Off at The Public Theater - 2/23/2017
The Public Theater will begin previews for the world premiere musical THE OUTER SPACE on Thursday, February 23 in Joe's Pub at The Public. With book and lyrics by Ethan Lipton and directed by Leigh Silverman, the show has been extended one week through Sunday, April 9, with an official press opening on Wednesday, March 8. THE OUTER SPACE features music composed and performed by Ethan Lipton, Vito Dieterle, Eben Levy, and Ian Riggs.
Hoty, Damiano & More Set for Reading of New Musical RADIO 930 - 2/23/2017
|
The Amoralists, in association with Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, present the world premiere of Ken Urban's NIBBLER, directed by Benjamin Kamine. NIBBLER runs from February 23 - March 18, 2017 in a limited engagement. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the cast in character below!
|
The 1993 Tony Award for Best Costume Designer, awarded to legendary artist Florence Klotz for Kiss of the Spider Woman, will be auctioned by Nate D. Sanders Auctions on February 23, 2017.
|
LaCHANZE – the Tony Award-winning actress and concert star of The Color Purple, If/Then, Once on This Island and more – has announced plans to record a special EP “Feeling Good” to feature musical highlights of her electric new concert of the same name at The Highline Ballroom.
|
Dixon Place's production of Angelica Page's Turning Page, about the life and career of her legendary mother Geraldine Page, will have its New York debut on February 10, 2017.
|
The American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University under the leadership of Artistic Director Diane Paulus and Executive Director Diane Quinn, will present The Night of the Iguana, written by Tennessee Williams and directed by Michael Wilson. Performances begin on Saturday, February 18 and run through Saturday, March 18 at the Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle St., Cambridge.
|
Daniella Topol, the new artistic director of Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, heads down to Washington, D.C. to direct the world premiere of Jacqueline E. Lawton's new political thriller Intelligence set for Arena Stage, February 24 through April 9.
|
Beloved stage and screen star Tony Danza (TV's 'Taxi' & 'Who's The Boss'; Broadway's Honeymoon In Vegas) returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with Tony Danza: Standards & Stories for six performances only: February 24 & 25, March 17, 18 & 31 and April 1 at 7pm.
|
Previews for the New York premiere of Latin History for Morons will begin on Friday, February 24 at The Public Theater.
|
After years of development, the world premiere of Riders of the Purple Sage, a new opera based on Zane Grey's Western novel of the same name will be unveiled in Phoenix and Tucson.