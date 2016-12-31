Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 12/31/2016
Annaleigh Ashford & Charles Busch Ring in the New Year at 54 Below - 12/31/2016
Celebrate New Year's Eve at Feinstein's/54 Below as two of our most popular stars return to help usher in the new year! December 31, 2016 will have a very special lineup.
'TOO MUCH LIGHT...' Ends After 28 Years in Chicago After Creator Pulls Rights - 12/31/2016
Greg Allen christened The Neo-Futurists with the opening of his show 'Too Much Light Makes The Baby Go Blind' - an ongoing experiment in performing '30 Plays in 60 Minutes' - on December 2nd, 1988, during the last lame days of the Reagan administration. Continuing its run in Chicago 50 weeks per year, it became the longest-running show in Chicago history. After 28 years, that run will come to a close on December 31st, 2016.
Gloria Estefan & Cast of Broadway's ON YOUR FEET! Perform on ABC's 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' Tonight - 12/31/2016
Today, ABC announced that international superstar Gloria Estefan with the cast of her smash hit Broadway musical ON YOUR FEET! will perform on Dick Clark'S NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVEN WITH Ryan Seacrest 2017.
Celebrate New Year's Eve at Irish Rep's Immersive THE DEAD, 1904 - 12/31/2016
Ring in 2017 in 1904 Dublin! Irish Repertory Theatre and Dot Dot Productions, in association with The American Irish Historical Society, have announced a special New Year's Eve celebration following the 8:30pm performance of The Dead, 1904.
Kelly Clarkson Performs from 'Hamilton Mixtape' on Tonight's Seth Meyers NEW YEAR'S EVE SPECIAL - 12/31/2016
NBC's has announced that multiple Grammy-winning superstar Kelly Clarkson will perform 'It's Quiet Uptown' from 'The Hamilton Mixtape' on LATE NIGHT Seth Meyers NEW YEAR'S EVE SPECIAL, airing Saturday, Dec. 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
NY Phil Rings in 2017 with Tunes from MY FAIR LADY & More on PBS - 12/31/2016
This New Year's Eve, LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER rings in 2017 with the New York Philharmonic as international opera star Joyce DiDonato and Tony Award winner Paulo Szot join Philharmonic Music Director Alan Gilbert for an Enchanted Evening. Humorist and CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Mo Rocca hosts the broadcast from David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center.
Deadline to Guess the Present and Win Tickets to AVENUE Q's Bar Mitzvah - 12/31/2016
As 2016 – inarguably one of the most unforgettable years in recent memory – comes to a close, the Tony Award-winning musical AVENUE Q will ring in the New Year with a one-of-a-kind contest featuring Hillary Clinton and President-elect Donald Trump, whose puppet likenesses joined the company of AVENUE Q to great effect during the recent election season.
HAMILTON Stars Host OFF THE KUFF: WAKE NYE Party in NYC - 12/31/2016
Ephraim Sykes (Hamilton, NBC's “Hairspray Live”), nationally acclaimed motivational speaker Shaun Derik, and Broadway's Sasha Hutchings (Hamilton, Sweet Charity) will host Off The Kuff: WAKE, the most exciting New Year's Eve party in New York City.
Five Exquisite Singers Present a Winter Recital of Songs and Romances - 12/31/2016
HBO Presents Encore Broadcast of Carrie Fisher's Wishful Drinking Tonight - 1/1/2017
HBO remembers Carrie Fisher with an encore presentation of Wishful Drinking this Sunday, Jan. 1 (9:00-10:20 p.m. ET/PT) on the main HBO channel.
Davies, Ebersole, PRINCESS PARTY & More Warm Up January at 54 Below - 1/2/2017
This January, Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. Scroll down for more details!
THE GABRIELS Election Year Play Cycle Tours to DC, Hong Kong and Australia - 1/3/2017
The Public Theater announced today that Richard Nelson's acclaimed trilogy THE GABRIELS: Election Year in the Life of One Family will tour to Washington D.C., Australia, and Hong Kong beginning in January 2017.
Tricky Relationships Take the Stage in WHAT WE WANTED - 1/3/2017
What We Wanted, a new play written by David Harms, will have its premiere at The Clurman Theatre at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street), directed by Drew Foster. What We Wanted is set for a limited engagement from January 3 to January 15, 2017, with opening night set for Thursday, January 5, 2017.
Janie Dee Stars in American Debut of LINDA at MTC - 1/3/2017
Lynne Meadow (Artistic Director) and Barry Grove (Executive Producer) have announced full casting for Manhattan Theatre Club's American premiere of Linda, a new play by Penelope Skinner (The Ruins of Civilization at MTC, The Village Bike) directed by MTC's award-winning Artistic Director Lynne Meadow (The Assembled Parties, Wit).
Cast of Broadway's DEAR EVAN HANSEN Performs on NBC's 'Today' - 1/3/2017
NBC has announced that the cast of Broadway's DEAR EVAN HANSEN will perform on TODAY on Tuesday, January 3rd.
Believe! Reading of Cher Biomusical THE CHER SHOW Starts in NYC - 1/3/2017
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Cher's much-hyped biomusical is making its first leap toward the Great White Way this winter.
Under the Radar 2017 - 1/4/2017
The Public Theater has announced the exciting international line-up for the 13th annual UNDER THE RADAR FESTIVAL, running January 4-15, 2017.
Mayer & Kitt's New Adaptation of AS YOU LIKE IT Opens in Tokyo - 1/4/2017
Toho Co., Ltd. has announced the world premiere of a new production of William Shakespeare's romantic comedy AS YOU LIKE IT from the Tony Award-winning creative team of Michael Mayer and Tom Kitt, who will reunite after previous collaborations on American Idiot: The Musical on Broadway and Second Stage Theatre's Everyday Rapture, which will open in Tokyo in January 2017.
New Dance Drama CONFUCIUS Plays Lincoln Center, D.C. This Winter - 1/5/2017
China Arts and Entertainment Group (CAEG) returns to the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center this winter with Confucius, a new dance drama performed by the China National Opera & Dance Drama Theater.
Photos: First Look at CONFUCIUS, Making U.S. Debut in NYC, D.C. This Winter - 1/5/2017
China Arts and Entertainment Group (CAEG) returns to the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center this winter with Confucius, a new dance drama performed by the China National Opera & Dance Drama Theater. The production will make its American debut January 5 - 8 at The David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, followed by a January 13 - 15 engagement at The Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C. The production is directed and choreographed by Ms. Kong Dexin, a 77th-generation direct descendent of Confucius. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the production below!
Tricky Relationships Take the Stage in WHAT WE WANTED Off-Broadway - 1/5/2017
What We Wanted, a new play written by David Harms, will have its premiere at The Clurman Theatre at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street), directed by Drew Foster. What We Wanted is set for a limited engagement from January 3 to January 15, 2017, with opening night set for Thursday, January 5, 2017.
Tony Winner Viola Davis Appears on Bravo's INSIDE The Actors Studio Tonight - 1/5/2017
Bravo Media's Emmy Award-winning “INSIDE The Actors Studio, hosted by James Lipton welcomes influential thespian Viola Davis to the stage on Thursday, January 5 at 8pm ET/PT.
OWN Remembers Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher with Re-Airing of 2011 'OPRAH' Appearance - 1/5/2017
In memory of Hollywood icons Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network will present on Thursday, January 5
Osnes & Swenson to Star in BLUEPRINT SPECIAL Musicals at Under the Radar - 1/6/2017
Waterwell announced today the revival of the Blueprint Specials, a series of lost WWII-era musicals composed principally by Broadway legend Frank Loesser to be presented in association with the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum and The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival. The production will star Tony Award nominees Laura Osnes (Cinderella, Bonnie and Clyde) and Will Swenson (Hair) and be directed by Drama Desk nominee Tom Ridgely.
New York City Opera Presents CANDIDE - 1/6/2017
New York City Opera is thrilled to announce the cast for its January 2017 production of Leonard Bernstein's Candide directed by legendary Broadway visionary Harold Prince and choreographed by Patricia Birch.
Jason O'Connell's THE DORK KNIGHT Brings Batman to Abingdon - 1/6/2017
Abingdon Theatre Company kicks off 2017 with a limited engagement of THE DORK KNIGHT, a new play written and performed by Jason O'Connell (star of Bedlam's recent Off-Broadway hit Sense and Sensibility) about his complicated relationship with the Caped Crusader.
Starry, Harold Prince-Helmed CANDIDE Begins at NYC Opera - 1/6/2017
This January, the legendary Broadway visionary Harold Prince returns to New York City Opera to direct a new production of Leonard Bernstein's Candide. The production, choreographed by Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated choreographer Patricia Birch, brings together a versatile cast of Broadway veterans and rising opera stars to tell the story of Candide's adventures and tribulations in the “best of all possible worlds.”
Samuel D. Hunter Discusses, Signs Play Collection at Drama Book Shop - 1/6/2017
The Drama Book Shop will welcome playwright Samuel D. Hunter for a discussion about his recently published play collection.
Mary Bridget Davies Makes 54 Below Debut This Winter - 1/6/2017
Tony Award nominee Mary Bridget Davies, of Broadway's A Night with Janis Joplin, makes her soulful concert debut at Feinstein's/54 Below on Friday, January 6th, 2017.
CBS Premieres New Jane Lynch-Led Series ANGEL FROM HELL Tonight - 1/7/2017
Jane Lynch stars as an eccentric woman claiming to be a guardian angel whose job it is to help an ambitious young doctor get her life on course on the series premiere of CBS's ANGEL FORM HELL
Carmen Cusack Stars in One-Woman World Premiere DO THIS in Florida - 1/7/2017
Gulfshore Playhouse, Southwest Florida's Premiere Professional theatre, is very excited to announce that 2016 Tony Award-nominee Carmen Cusack will star in the one-woman, world premiere of Do This by Karen Siff Exkorn, which will run from January 7th through the 28th.
Radiotheatre's GHOSTS OF CHRISTMAS PAST returns! - 1/7/2017
|
The York Theatre Company, dedicated to the development of new musicals and preserving musical gems from the past, has announced the complete cast for the New2NY presentation of the new musical Mark Felt, Superstar with book, music and lyrics by Joshua Rosenblum (Bush Is Bad, Fermat's Last Tango).
|
Laura Schwendinger's new opera, Artemisia, will be given its New York Premiere on Saturday, January 7 at 1:00 PM at St Paul's Chapel, 209 Broadway in Manhattan.
VIDEO: First Look - Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher in Documentary BRIGHT LIGHTS, Airing on HBO Tonight - 1/7/2017
As family, friends and fans continue to mourn the passing of Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds this week, HBO will soon give an inside look at their close relationship and lives in the new documentary BRIGHT LIGHTS.