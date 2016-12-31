Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 12/31/2016

Photos: First Look at CONFUCIUS, Making U.S. Debut in NYC, D.C. This Winter - 1/5/2017 China Arts and Entertainment Group (CAEG) returns to the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center this winter with Confucius, a new dance drama performed by the China National Opera & Dance Drama Theater. The production will make its American debut January 5 - 8 at The David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, followed by a January 13 - 15 engagement at The Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C. The production is directed and choreographed by Ms. Kong Dexin, a 77th-generation direct descendent of Confucius. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the production below!

