Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 12/24/2016
New Yiddish Rep's GOD OF VENGEANCE Opens at La MaMa - 12/25/2016
Casting is now complete for New Yiddish Rep's highly anticipated 'God of Vengeance,' which begins previews for a five-week Off-Broadway run at La MaMa, 74A East 4th Street, starting December 22. It opens on Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25 at 7:30pm.
Folksbiene Welcomes Hannukah with KIDS & YIDDISH - 12/25/2016
To renew a cherished Hannukah tradition, National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF) will present 'Kids & Yiddish,' a musical theatrical funfest that teaches Yiddish to kids primarily through songs and song parodies.
NBC Airs Reprise Telecast of HAIRSPRAY LIVE! Tonight - 12/26/2016
Max von Essen Leads YOURS UNFAITHFULLY Off-Broadway - 12/27/2016
The Mint Theater, currently enjoying the extended run of the acclaimed A Day by the Sea will follow that with the World Premiere of Yours Unfaithfully by Miles Malleson, an 'un-Romantic Comedy' about the price of free love.
Stephen Colbert Hosts 39th KENNEDY CENTER HONORS Tonight on CBS - 12/27/2016
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts today announced Stephen Colbert will return to host the 39th KENNEDY CENTER HONORS on Sunday, December 27, 2016.
Mix & Mingle With THE COLOR PURPLE to Benefit 'On Broadway' - 12/27/2016
Join Broadway's Tony Award-winning cast of THE COLOR PURPLE at The Long Room on December 27th for an after-show talk back and Mix & Mingle.
Amore Opera Presents HANSEL AND GRETEL at the Theatre at St. Jean's - 12/27/2016
Another New York holiday tradition returns to warm the holidays! Amore Opera's 'Hansel & Gretel' gingerbread delight is back and this year is being presented for the first time in the Upper East Side at the Theatre at St. Jean's (on E. 76th between Lexington and 3rd Avenue).
NYGASP Reveals Concepts for Reimagined THE MIKADO - 12/28/2016
New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players (NYGASP), America's preeminent Gilbert & Sullivan repertory company, has revealed production concepts for its new mounting of the time-honored classic, The Mikado.
Spice Girls Star Mel B to Do the Cell Block Tango in Broadway's CHICAGO - 12/28/2016
Producers of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago announced today that international superstar Mel B, 'Scary Spice' of the iconic Spice Girls and judge on 'America's Got Talent,' will star in the show for an 8-week limited engagement starting Wednesday, December 28, 2016 and through Sunday, February 19, 2017.
THE WOLVES Offers Free Matinee Off-Broadway for #RealmFanDay - 12/28/2016
In response to popular demand, The Playwrights Realm, by arrangement with Scott Rudin and Eli Bush, have announced two additional matinee performances of The Wolves, Sarah DeLappe's debut play at The Duke on 42nd Street, a New 42nd Street project, on December 28 and 29 at 3pm.
'BRIGHT COLORS' Plays Extra Holiday Performance Off-Broadway - 12/29/2016
Due to remarkable demand from glowing critical and audience response, Bright Colors And Bold Patterns is adding an additional holiday week performance on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 2:00 PM.
DVR Alert: THE PRESENT's Cate Blanchett and Richard Roxburgh Visit GMA - 12/29/2016
ABC has announced that on Thursday, December 29th, actors Cate Blanchett and Richard Roxburgh, both making their Broadway debuts in Anton Chekhov's THE PRESENT, will appear on GOOD MORNING AMERICA.
Annaleigh Ashford & Charles Busch Ring in the New Year at 54 Below - 12/31/2016
Celebrate New Year's Eve at Feinstein's/54 Below as two of our most popular stars return to help usher in the new year! December 31, 2016 will have a very special lineup.
'TOO MUCH LIGHT...' Ends After 28 Years in Chicago After Creator Pulls Rights - 12/31/2016
Greg Allen christened The Neo-Futurists with the opening of his show 'Too Much Light Makes The Baby Go Blind' - an ongoing experiment in performing '30 Plays in 60 Minutes' - on December 2nd, 1988, during the last lame days of the Reagan administration. Continuing its run in Chicago 50 weeks per year, it became the longest-running show in Chicago history. After 28 years, that run will come to a close on December 31st, 2016.
Gloria Estefan & Cast of Broadway's ON YOUR FEET! Perform on ABC's 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' Tonight - 12/31/2016
Today, ABC announced that international superstar Gloria Estefan with the cast of her smash hit Broadway musical ON YOUR FEET! will perform on Dick Clark'S NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVEN WITH Ryan Seacrest 2017.
Celebrate New Year's Eve at Irish Rep's Immersive THE DEAD, 1904 - 12/31/2016
Ring in 2017 in 1904 Dublin! Irish Repertory Theatre and Dot Dot Productions, in association with The American Irish Historical Society, have announced a special New Year's Eve celebration following the 8:30pm performance of The Dead, 1904.
Kelly Clarkson Performs from 'Hamilton Mixtape' on Tonight's Seth Meyers NEW YEAR'S EVE SPECIAL - 12/31/2016
NBC's has announced that multiple Grammy-winning superstar Kelly Clarkson will perform 'It's Quiet Uptown' from 'The Hamilton Mixtape' on LATE NIGHT Seth Meyers NEW YEAR'S EVE SPECIAL, airing Saturday, Dec. 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
NY Phil Rings in 2017 with Tunes from MY FAIR LADY & More on PBS - 12/31/2016
This New Year's Eve, LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER rings in 2017 with the New York Philharmonic as international opera star Joyce DiDonato and Tony Award winner Paulo Szot join Philharmonic Music Director Alan Gilbert for an Enchanted Evening. Humorist and CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Mo Rocca hosts the broadcast from David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center.