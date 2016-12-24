Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 12/24/2016

Greg Allen christened The Neo-Futurists with the opening of his show 'Too Much Light Makes The Baby Go Blind' - an ongoing experiment in performing '30 Plays in 60 Minutes' - on December 2nd, 1988, during the last lame days of the Reagan administration. Continuing its run in Chicago 50 weeks per year, it became the longest-running show in Chicago history. After 28 years, that run will come to a close on December 31st, 2016.



