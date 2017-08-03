Broadway Veteran Tom Wopat Arrested for Indecent Assault and Battery

According to TMZ, Broadway veteran Tom Wopat, who is currently starring in Reagle Music Theatre's 42nd Street opposite Rachel York, was just arrested in Waltham, Massachusetts for indecent assault and battery.

The victim is reportedly involved with the the production and the charge has to do with Wopat "allegedly putting his hands down her pants." Wopat was booked after he was found in possession of a small bag of cocaine.

Wopat will be arraigned today.

42nd Street, which is set to open tonight and run throughAugust 13, will close out the company's 49th summer season at the Robinson Theatre. A message on the theatre's website reads: "Reagle Music Theatre will open "42nd Street" this afternoon (8/3/17) with Rich Allegretto in the role of Julian Marsh."

Wopat first appeared on the Broadway stage as a replacement in the 1977 musical I Love My Wife, as Wally. He later appeared as a replacement in the stage musicals City of Angels and Guys and Dolls. He appeared in the opening cast of the 1999 revival of Annie Get Your Gun as Frank Butler, opposite Bernadette Peters, Susan Lucci and Crystal Bernard, who played Annie Oakley (in consecutive order); he was nominated for a Tony Award in 1999 for his performance as Butler. He later appeared in revivals of Chicago and 42nd Street.

In 2005, Wopat appeared in the Broadway revival of David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Glengarry Glen Ross as James Lingk. In 2008, WoPat Starred on Broadway as the father in A Catered Affair and received his second Tony nomination for that performance.

In July 2009, he originated the role of Frank Abagnale Sr. in the musical Catch Me If You Can and was featured in Sondheim on Sondheim at the Roundabout Theatre's Studio 54 in 2010.

