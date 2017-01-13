Broadway AM Report, January 13, 2017 - 75 YEARS OF STREISAND, #LouderTogether Protest and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

THIS WEEKEND'S CALL SHEET:

- Goodspeed kicks off its 2017 Festival of New Musicals today!

- The American Pops celebrates '75 YEARS OF STREISAND' with a slew of stars in D.C.

- NEWSIES film headlines the iTheatrics Junior Theater Festival this weekend in Atlanta.

- And 'WRITERS RESIST: #LouderTogether' takes place on the steps of the New York Public Library this Sunday!

Next up in our "mug shots" series is IN TRANSIT star

Mariand Torres (portrait by Walter McBride)!

MISS SAIGON marquee!

NEWS YOU MISSED YESTERDAY:

- The Tony Awards will return to Radio City Music Hall this year, and the 2016 broadcast nabbed a DGA nomination!

- Nathan Lane could be starring in a Broadway revival of ANGELS IN AMERICA...

- We got a first look (right) at the MISS SAIGON marquee, photos from IF I FORGET's meet & greet, pics from NOT THAT JEWISH's 100th show celebration, and shots from THE BODYGUARD's tour opening!

- Dominique Morisseau's PIPELINE is set for Lincoln Center Theater.

- Broadway and classical stars have joined forces to perform Hillary Clinton speeches on Inauguration Day.

- The COME FROM AWAY company will take part in a panel at the Guggenheim.

- Susan Stroman and John Kander are working on a new musical!

- The Trump supporter to interrupted HAMILTON is banned from Chicago theaters...

- AMERICAN HORROR STORY is returning for two more seasons.

- And Broadway couple Emily Padgett and Josh Young are engaged!

#FridayFunday: Check out this hilarious Rory O'Malley fan collage! A collage of my favorite @RoryOMalley faces. pic.twitter.com/aJ6w3Teu44 - Mara (@Doctor_HooLock) January 13, 2017

Set Your DVR... for Patti LuPone and Tovah Feldshuh, guest starring in CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND tonight on The CW! What we're geeking out over: The new PUFFS 'WizardNights' series Off-Broadway, featuring bands such as Draco and the Malfoys and more!

What we're looking forward to listening to: Ramin Karimloo and Alison Luff on the Original Concept Recording of SONG OF SOLOMON, out later this month! Social Butterfly: Broadway vet Matt Doyle on the unseasonable weather... When you're sweating in a t-shirt outside in New York. And it's January. pic.twitter.com/s8ko7FQCyW - Matt Doyle (@MattfDoyle) January 12, 2017 See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

