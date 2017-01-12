Dramatists Guild of America Joins PEN America's 'WRITERS RESIST: #LouderTogether' Protest

The Dramatists Guild of America will be a partner on WRITERS RESIST: #LouderTogether, PEN America's literary protest on the iconic steps of the New York Public Library in midtown Manhattan at 2 PM on Sunday, January 15, 2017.

The Guild joins over 20 advocacy organizations in supporting WRITERS RESIST: #LouderTogether, a nationwide campaign with events across the country to defend free expression, reject hate crimes, and uphold truth in the face of lies and disinformation. Activist and Dramatists Guild member Eve Ensler will be a featured speaker.

Eve Ensler, Dramatists Guild member and Tony Award-winning playwright, performer, and activist, is the author of The Vagina Monologues, which has been translated into over 48 languages, performed in over 140 countries, including sold-out runs at both Off-Broadway's Westside Theater and on London's West End (2002 Olivier Award nomination, Best Entertainment), and run for 10 years in Mexico City and Paris. She is also the founder of V-Day and One Billion Rising.

Other speakers in New York, on the steps of the New York Public Library's Schwarzman Building at 42nd Street, include American poet laureates Robert Pinsky and Rita Dove, who will each offer hope and inspiration with "inaugural" poems. More than 80 events are planned around the country in addition to the flagship event in NYC. The Dramatists Guild will also be participating in events in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Western Florida (Tampa Bay), Ithaca/Syracuse, Connecticut, Dallas/Ft. Worth, and Baltimore.

WRITERS RESIST: #LouderTogether events are also planned in Houston, Austin, New Orleans, Seattle, Spokane, Los Angeles, London, Zurich, Boston, Omaha, Kansas City, Jacksonville, Madison, Milwaukee, Bloomington, Oakland, Tallahassee, Newport, Santa Fe, Salt Lake, and Portland (Oregon AND Maine) and many other cities. Learn more about the event at pen.org/writersresistnyc and RSVP at this link: writersresistnyc.eventbrite.com.

Since its inception in 1912, The Dramatists Guild of America has been the professional association for playwrights, librettists, lyricists and composers writing for the American stage. With over 7,000 members around the world, the Guild is guided by a governing council of writers who each give their time, interest and support to advance the rights of dramatists everywhere, including the right for dramatists to own and control their own copyrighted work. The Guild's advocacy, programs, events, publications and other services provide dramatists with the resources, the community and the support they require to protect their property, their livelihoods, and their unique voices in the American Theater.

