Susan Stroman and John Kander at Work on New Musical

The New York Post has reported that Tony Award-winning, director Susan Stroman, composer John Kander and playwright David Thompson are at work on a new musical.

According to the report, the trio are adapting a novella by Henry James' titled "The Beast in the Jungle" into a "dance-driven musical". Following a workshop in December, rumors have begun to swirl that the project may wind up at a New York Theater some time in the near future.

According to the Post, "the dances will follow the story of a man who fears something terrible is about to happen to him. He befriends a woman but refuses her romantic overtures, fearing the catastrophe he thinks is lurking round the corner. Toward the end of his life, he realizes the "beast in the jungle" is the fear that prevented him from living life."

According to reports, the score by Kander is primarily comprised of waltzes, with light dialogue and lyrics. Riedel writes that a production source says Kander's newest score is "beautiful and haunting, some of the best music he's ever written." Other sources liken the show to Stroman's Tony Award=winning dance musical, "Contact."

