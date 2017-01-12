Photo Coverage: NOT THAT JEWISH Celebrates 100th Performance at New World Stages

Earlier today, Monica Piper, star and creator of Not That Jewish, and company members celebrated their 100th performance at New World Stages. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special occasion and you can check out photos below!

NOT THAT JEWISH is the hilarious new comedy written and performed by Emmy Award-winning and Golden Globe nominated writer, actress and comedian Monica Piper, directed by Mark Waldrop (Howard Crabtree's When Pigs Fly, Bea Arthur on Broadway: Just Between Friends.) Piper stars in this autobiographical ride of a Jew'ish' woman's life. From her show business family in the Bronx, to a WASP wedding, to her first step on a Comedy Club stage and life as a single mom, Piper shares the milestones and moments that shaped her life with the same signature wit found in her writing on "Roseanne," "Mad About You," and her Emmy Award winning work on "Rugrats." Reminiscent of Billy Crystal's 700 Sundays with a peppering of Neil Simon's Lost In Yonkers, NOT THAT JEWISH is 90 lightning-fast minutes of funny, moving and inspirational theater.

NOT THAT JEWISH features set design by Michael Carnahan, lighting design by Julie Duro, sound design by Ian Wehrle, and projection design by Zachary G. Borovay. NOT THATJEWISH is produced by Michael Alden, Ronda Spinak, Alan Duncan Ross, Marcia Seligson, Jim Russek, Richard Winkler, Jamie deRoy and The Leighton Family, in association withJewish Women's Theatre.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Cake celebrating 100 performances of 'Not That Jewish' at the New World Stages on January 12, 2017 in New York City.



Director Mark Waldrop



Jim Russek and Michael Alden



Jim Russek, Monica Piper and Michael Alden



Monica Piper and company



Monica Piper



Director Mark Waldrop and Monica Piper



Director Mark Waldrop and Monica Piper with company



