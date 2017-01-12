Trump Supporter Who Interrupted HAMILTON Banned from Chicago Theaters

Back in November, a Trump supporter interrupted a performance of HAMILTON in Chicago. An audience member seated in the balcony reportedly shouted, "We won! You Lost! Get over it! F*ck you!" during the number "Dear Theodosia."

The man, 56-year-old Chicago resident John Palmer, was charged with criminal trespass as a result of having been asked to leave the venue and refusing.

Now, according to the Associated Press, Palmer has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor trespassing and has been sentenced to six months of court supervision. The plea agreement bans Palmer from attending Broadway in ChicaGo Productions for six months. Palmer "regrets the incident," according to his attorney.

During his outburst, Palmer was "yelling," 'cursing" and "making actresses fearful," the State's attorney told the judge.

Just after Palmer's disruption, an audience member who attended the performance in question exclusively confirmed to BroadwayWorld that the initial disturbance began when Palmer was enraged by the line "immigrants, we get the job done." The majority of the audience cheered that specific line.

Audience members exited the auditorium to retrieve venue staff to remove Palmer. BWW's source confirmed that the altercation lasted for at least two numbers and that there was a struggle with security but "he didn't throw punches."

The audience member also informed us that venue staff later said Palmer had allegedly been intoxicated.

Palmer's attorney said a "hostile" and "partisan" audience prompted Palmer's actions, alluding to a previous incident in New York City that month.

As BWW reported, Vice President-Elect Mike Pence was met with disdain from audience members when he attended a performance of Hamilton on Broadway. Following the curtain call, the cast of the production addressed Pence directly via a speech made by cast member Brandon Victor Dixon.

Despite the fact that the speech was a call for unity and representation, Donald Trump has condemned the cast on Twitter, accusing them of "harassing" Pence, and demanding an apology.

