Broadway Couple Emily Padgett & Josh Young Will Tie the Knot!

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Emily Padgett and Josh Young are engaged! Young popped the question to Padgett during a recent vacation in Bermuda.

We send our congratulations to the happy couple!

Padgett will soon star in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on Broadway. Her other credits include: Bright Star (Lucy Grant) Side Show (Daisy Hilton) Rock of Ages (Sherrie Christian) Legally Blonde, Grease. Off-Broadway: Sweet Charity directed by Leigh Silverman. Regional: SideShow (La Jolla, San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Award) (Kennedy Center, Helen Hayes Nomination) Waterfall (Pasadena Playhouse) White Noise (Royal George Theatre) First National Tour: Grease (Sandy) Flashdance The Musical (Alex Owens) TV: "Louie."

Young starred as John Newton in the world premiere of Amazing Grace at Chicago's Bank of America Theatre and then on Broadway. Broadway/National Tour: "Judas" in Jesus Christ Superstar (Tony Award Nomination & Theatre World Award); "Che" in Evita (BroadwayWorld Award); "Marius" in Les Miserables; and "Tony" in The 50th Anniversary International Tour of West Side Story. Two seasons at The Stratford Shakespeare Festival including "Connie Rivers" in Grapes of Wrath (BroadwayWorld Award).

Related Articles