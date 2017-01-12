Breaking News: The Tony Awards Will Return to Radio City Music Hall in 2017!

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards® will return to a historic venue, Radio City Music Hall, in 2017. The awards will air live on Sunday, June 11, 2017, (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network and CBS All Access.

The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The Tony Awards have a longstanding tradition of taking place at Radio City Music Hall. The show was held there every year from 1997 through 2010 - except when the Hall underwent renovations in 1999. The Tonys then returned to Radio City again from 2013 to 2015.

"Bringing Broadway's biggest night back to Radio City Music Hall truly feels like returning home. Over the years, we have created some magical and iconic moments at Radio City - and we are thrilled to return and share the stories of this year's incredible season on Broadway," said Heather Hitchens, President of the American Theatre Wing, and Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League, in a statement.

The 2017 awards ceremony will mark the 17th time the Tonys have been presented at Radio City - more than any other venue.

The official eligibility cut-off date for the 71st Annual Tony Awards will be April 27, 2017, for all Broadway productions opening in the 2016-2017 season. Productions that meet all other eligibility requirements and open on or before the eligibility date are considered eligible for 2017 Tony Award nominations.

The Nominations for the 2017 Tony Awards will be announced from New York City on May 2, 2017 in a live webcast on TonyAwards.com.

Photo by: Getty Images for Tony Award Productions

