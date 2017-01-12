Rialto Chatter: Nathan Lane to Star in Broadway Revival of ANGELS IN AMERICA?

Nathan Lane in Broadway's

THE FRONT PAGE

As BWW reported earlier this week, the Broadway revival of The Front Page, starring Nathan Lane, John Goodman and John Slattery has recouped its $4.8 million production cost at the end of last month and will most likely go on to earn several million dollars in profit by the time the show shutters on January 29th.



The New York Post's Michael Riedel recently spoke to producers about the show's successful run and found that most give full credit to star Nathan Lane. Shared one producer, "You put Nathan Lane in a musical or a comedy, and you're going to sell out."



Next up for Lane will be a starring role in Tony Kushner's moving drama ANGELS IN AMERICA, at London's National Theatre. According to Riedel, if reviews for the production are positive, there's a good chance the production will make its way back to Broadway next season with Lane as its star!

ANGELS IN AMERICA first ran on Broadway in 1993 and won numerous awards, including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the Tony Award for Best Play, and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play.

In 2003, HBO Films created a miniseries version of the play, with Kushner adapting his original text for the screen, and Mike Nichols directing. It became the most watched made-for-cable movie in 2003 and won both the Golden Globe and Emmy for Best Miniseries. The lead cast included Al Pacino, Meryl Streep, Emma Thompson, Jeffrey Wright (repeating his Tony-winning Broadway role), Justin Kirk, Ben Shenkman, Patrick Wilson, and Mary-Louise Parker.

