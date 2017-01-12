Chilina Kennedy and More Perform Hillary Clinton Speeches in Concert Film on Inauguration Day

A selection of the brightest stars of classical music and Broadway will participate in a filmed concert performance of two of Hillary Clinton's watershed speeches, both of which have been set to music by the composer and conductor Glen Roven.

The concert film will be streamed from National Sawdust on January 20, 2017, in conjunction with the presidential inauguration ceremony.

The two speeches that have been set to music are Mrs. Clinton's first announcement of her candidacy on January 7, 2007, and her presidential concession speech on November 9, 2017.

Among the cast of international music and theatre stars set to participate in the concert film are:

Isabel Leonard

Nathan Gunn

Patricia Racette

Lawrence Brownlee

Matthew Polenzani

Chilina Kennedy

Donna Lynne Champlin

Carin Gilfy

Lester Lynch

Kyle Ketelsen

Laquita Mitchell

Camille Zamora

Sidney Outlaw

Arianna Zukerman

Eve Gigliotti

Glenn Seven Allen

Daniel Sumegi

Dominic Armstrong

Blythe Gaissert

Andrew Garland

Michael Kelly

Gilda Lyons

David Adam Moore

Jonathan Blalock

Glen Roven, who conducted the concerts at the Lincoln Memorial at Bill Clinton's presidential inauguration ceremonies, was inspired to set Mrs. Clinton's speeches to music following her defeat in the 2016 presidential race.

"Setting Hillary's words was a very emotional experience," said Glen Roven. "Phrases that fly by in a speech are naturally elongated in a musical setting, and as I set each word, slowly and methodically I was in tears. When I mentioned this project to these singers, their immediate response was, 'I'm in.'"

The concert, co-produced by Camille Zamora, will be streamed from www.NationalSawdust.org, as well as other web outlets to be announced, on Friday, January 20 at 12:00PM. The concert film is directed by James Gray, Warren Elgort, and Larry Robbins.

