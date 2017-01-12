FX Orders Two Additional Seasons of Hit Anthology Series AMERICAN HORROR STORY

FX has greenlit two additional seasons of its hit anthology series AMERICAN HORROR STORY from Ryan Murphy. The seventh installment of the show will premiere later this year. No dates have been announced for Seasons 8 and 9. Check out the announcement below:

AMERICAN HORROR STORY is an anthology horror drama series created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The Emmy® and Golden Globe winning franchise is produced by Twentieth Century FOX Television.

Past seasons of the show have starred Kathy Bates, Denis O'Hare, Angela Bassett, Sarah Paulson, Finn Wittrock,Wes Bentley, Cheyenne Jackson and Matt Bomer. Lady Gaga, who won a Golden Globe Award for her performance in the fifth season of the show, made a return appearance in Season 6.

