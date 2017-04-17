Breaking News: Andy Karl Will Go On for Opening Night of GROUNDHOG DAY Following Weekend Injury

Groundhog Day, the Olivier Award-winning new musical featuring music and lyrics by Tim Minchinand a book by Danny Rubin, and directed by Matthew Warchus, opens tonight, Monday April 17, on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). Performances began on March 16.

The production's lead, Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl, will play the role of Phil Connors for the opening night performance following an injury last Friday.

The show's Original Broadway Cast Recording will now be released digitally on Masterworks Broadway/Broadway Records this Friday, April 21, and in stores on May 12. A full stream is exclusively available now via NPR First Listen. The album is produced by Chris Nightingale, Michael Croiter, and Tim Minchin.

Meet Phil Connors (Andy Karl), a disgruntled big-city weatherman mysteriously stuck in small-town America reliving the same day over and over and over again-with no consequences, no regrets, no tomorrows, and no hangovers. But once he starts getting to know associate TV producer Rita Hanson (Barrett Doss), he discovers it's a day of second, third and fourth chances.

Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day is re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical-including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin-with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin. Starring Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl, Groundhog Day is the new musical comedy about living life to the fullest, one day at a time.

The cast of Groundhog Day features Andy Karl, who stars as Phil Connors, following his celebrated performance in the show's well-received London's production at The Old Vic last summer, and newcomer Barrett Doss (You Can't Take It With You, Burning at The New Group) as Rita Hanson.

The Groundhog Day ensemble cast features Rebecca Faulkenberry, John Sanders, Andrew Call, Raymond J. Lee, Heather Ayers, Kevin Bernard, Gerard Canonico, Rheaume Crenshaw,Michael Fatica, Katy Geraghty, Camden Gonzales, Jordan Grubb, Taylor Iman Jones, Tari Kelly, Josh Lamon, Joseph Medeiros, Sean Montgomery, William Parry, Jenna Rubaii, Vishal Vaidya, Travis Waldschmidt, and Natalie Wisdom.

The production's full creative team is Matthew Warchus (director), Tim Minchin (composer and lyricist), Danny Rubin (bookwriter), Peter Darling (choreographer), Ellen Kane (co-choreographer), Rob Howell (set and costume designer), Christopher Nightingale (orchestrator and musical supervisor), Hugh Vanstone (lighting designer), Simon Baker (sound designer), Paul Kieve(illusions), Finn Caldwell (additional movement), Andrzej Goulding (video designer), Campbell Young Associates (hair and wig design) and Jim Carnahan (casting). David Holcenberg is the music director.

Groundhog Day is produced by Whistle Pig, Columbia Live Stage, and The Dodgers, withMichael Watt.

Groundhog Day was first performed at The Old Vic in London on July 20, 2016.

