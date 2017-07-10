Book Now to Save on Tickets to See INDECENT Before it Closes 8/6

Now extended through August 6, don't miss the sensational 2017 Tony Award-winning new play from Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel, co-created by Tony Award-winning director Rebecca Taichman.

This play with music, inspired by the true story of the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch's God of Vengeance, is a riveting look at an explosive moment in theatrical history. The New York Times calls it "superbly realized and remarkably powerful." Time Out New York calls it "100 minutes of potent theatrical magic."

INDECENT won two 2017 Tony Awards, for Best Direction of a Play (Rebecca Taichman) and Best Lighting Design of a Play (Christopher Akerlind). The production also received the Outer Critics Circle Award and Obie Award for Outstanding Director of a Play (Rebecca Taichman), the Drama Desk for Outstanding Lighting Design for a Play (Christopher Akerlind) and the Lortel Award for Outstanding Choreography (David Dorfman). Paula Vogel has been honored with a Special Citation as playwright and mentor from the New York Drama Critics Circle, and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Obie Awards.

INDECENT follows a troupe of actors, the cast of Polish-Jewish playwright Sholem Asch's God of Vengeance, who risked their lives and careers against enormous challenges to perform a work in which they deeply believed, at a time when art, freedom and truth were on trial. It is a story told with compassion, honesty, but also with great theatricality, and joyous songs and dances.

INDECENT features Matt Darriau, Lisa Gutkin, Aaron Halva, Katrina Lenk, Mimi Lieber, Max Gordon Moore, Tom Nelis, Steven Rattazzi, Richard Topol and Adina Verson. The production also features Zoë Aqua, Ben Cherry, Andrea Goss, Eleanor Reissa, Uri Sharlin and Doug Wieselman.

INDECENT features music composed by Lisa Gutkin and Aaron Halva, who play onstage along with cast members throughout the show.

