Be A Little Bit Naughty On Last Time: Flashback to MATILDA'S Magical Broadway Run!

Click Here for More Articles on MATILDA

After swinging into our hearts and eating massive amounts of chocolate cake, MATILDA will say goodbye to Broadway today, January 1st. After over 1,500 performances, the endearing hit musical will take its final bow and it's time we begin to say goodbye. During its run, Matilda racked in 13 Tony Award nominations in 2013 including wins for Best Book of a Musical, Best Lighting Design of a Musical, Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Gabriel Ebert, and special Tonys for its four leading ladies.

Matilda is an extraordinary girl with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind whose talents are constantly belittled by her cruel parents and headmistress. Dreaming of a better life for herself, she dares to take a stand against these oppressive forces and takes her destiny into her own hands.

Before we bid farewell to Matilda BroadwayWorld has rounded up some of our favorite videos from its magical and hilarious run. Check them out below!

Meet the Original Broadway Matilda's

Matilda celebrates opening night

The cast performs "Naughty" and "Revolting Children" on GMA

All four Matilda's perform on Live! With Kelly and Michael

Go behind the scenes of the original cast recording!

The cast of Matilda performs at the 2013 Tony Awards

Matilda on Broadway celebrates Roald Doahl's 100 Birthday

Matilda gets ready for final bow

Related Articles