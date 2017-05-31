BWW's On This Day - May 31, 2017

May. 31, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 31 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The Government Inspector
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/1/17

The Great Gatsby
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/1/17

Sweetee
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/1/17

Deathless
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/2/17

Family Ties
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/2/17

The End of Longing
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/5/17

Annie
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/5/17

Cover My Tracks
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/5/17

Tape Face
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/6/17

Cost of Living
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/7/17

Working
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/7/17

Barber Shop Chronicles
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/7/17

Romy & Michele's High School Reunion
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/8/17

The Kite Runner
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/8/17

The Artificial Jungle
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/8/17

Hamlet
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/9/17

Julius Caesar
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/12/17

Jesus Christ Superstar
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/12/17

Taj Express
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/13/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Sand in the Sandwiches
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17

Occupational Hazards
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17

Hamlet
(New York - 2017)
closing 6/3/17

All Our Children
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17

My Family: Not the Sitcom
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/4/17

The Fantasticks
(Off-Broadway - 2006)
closing 6/4/17

Seven Spots on the Sun
(New York - 2017)
closing 6/4/17

Church & State
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/4/17

Venus
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/4/17

Fulfillment Center
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/9/17

Horror
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17

The Miser
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17

Anne of Green Gables Part 1
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/10/17

Don Juan in Soho
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17

The Treatment
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17

Kunstler
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 6/10/17

The Boy Who Danced On Air
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17

Sojourners
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/11/17

COMING UP:

Thursday June 1, 2017:
DVR Alert: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt Performs on THE VIEW on ABC
Thursday June 1, 2017:
Jim Stanek and Eve Plumb Headline FAMILY TIES in Dayton
Thursday June 1, 2017:
Michael Urie Leads THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR at Red Bull Theater
Thursday June 1, 2017:
Pivot Arts Announces 5th PIVOT ARTS FESTIVAL
Thursday June 1, 2017:
Stanek & Plumb Lead FAMILY TIES Stage Adaptation in Dayton
Thursday June 1, 2017:
THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR Opens at Red Bull Theater
Friday June 2, 2017:
2017 STARS IN THE ALLEY
Friday June 2, 2017:
Damiano, Krill, Barrett & More Tapped for DEATHLESS at Goodspeed
Friday June 2, 2017:
DVR Alert: COME FROM AWAY Cast Performs on THE VIEW on ABC
Friday June 2, 2017:
Jim Stanek and Eve Plumb Headline FAMILY TIES in Dayton
Friday June 2, 2017:
SPAMILTON Starts Spoofing at New Off-Broadway Home
Friday June 2, 2017:
SWEET BIRD OF YOUTH at Chichester Festival Theatre
Saturday June 3, 2017:
BROADWAY BARES Sizzles in Fire Island Pines Striptease for BC/EFA
Saturday June 3, 2017:
Coopers, Pinkham & Silverman Bring Lerner & Loewe Hits to 92Y
Saturday June 3, 2017:
Franklin, Mitchell and Donica Sign on for WNO Opera Gala
Saturday June 3, 2017:
Melissa Errico 'SINGS SONDHEIM' at 54 Below
Sunday June 4, 2017:
Michael Urie Returns as Host of 2017 Drama Desk Awards
Sunday June 4, 2017:
Stephen Schwartz and More Tribute Tyler Clementi with TYLER'S SUITE
Monday June 5, 2017:
Alan Cumming Headlines Long Wharf Theatre's 2017 Gala
Monday June 5, 2017:
INDECENT's Paula Vogel Chats Career with Linda Winer for LPTW
Monday June 5, 2017:
James, Jackson, Soo & More Sign on for Public's 'HAIR TO HAMILTON' Gala


Related Articles


6 DAYS TO GO - VOTING IS OPEN - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: GROUNDHOG DAY or DEAR EVAN HANSEN for Best Musical

From This Author

  • First Tony Awards Performances Revealed, But No Bette Midler?
  • Breaking News: ON YOUR FEET! Sets Summer Broadway Closing; Will Catch New Rhythm on the Road, Abroad
  • You Oughta Know! Diane Paulus Will Direct Alanis Morissette's JAGGED LITTLE PILL Musical at American Repertory Theatre
  • QUIZ: Happy Birthday, Idina! Which Idina Menzel Character Are You?
  • Photo Flash: Sneak Peek at Robert Sean Leonard as KING RICHARD II at The Old Globe; Cast, Creatives Complete!
  • Dave Malloy Adds Additional Annotations for THE GREAT COMET Cast Recording

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com