BWW's On This Day - May 25, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 25 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Boy Who Danced On Air
Escape to Margaritaville
La Strada
Sand in the Sandwiches
The Government Inspector
The Great Gatsby
Sweetee
Deathless
Family Ties
The End of Longing
Annie
Cover My Tracks
Tape Face
Cost of Living
Working
Barber Shop Chronicles
Romy & Michele's High School Reunion
The Kite Runner
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Vanity Fair
Arlington
Cagney
Hamlet
My Family: Not the Sitcom
Sand in the Sandwiches
Occupational Hazards
All Our Children
Church & State
The Fantasticks
Seven Spots on the Sun
Showstopper! The Improvised Musical
Venus
Fulfillment Center
Don Juan in Soho
Kunstler
The Treatment
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
On the Town
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/25/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 5/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/30/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/1/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/1/17
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/2/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/6/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/7/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/7/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/7/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 6/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/8/17
CLOSING SOON:
Whisper House
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/27/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 5/28/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 6/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2006)
closing 6/4/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 6/4/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/9/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 6/10/17
