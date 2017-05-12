BWW's On This Day - May 12, 2017

May. 12, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 12 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Adventures in Wonderland
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/13/17

Gently Down the Stream
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/14/17

Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/15/17

Venus
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/15/17

Secret
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/16/17

Woyzeck
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/17/17

Somebody's Daughter
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/17/17

Lettice and Lovage
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/17/17

Judy!
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/18/17

Monsoon Wedding
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 5/19/17

The Whirligig
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/21/17

Building the Wall
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/21/17

Kunstler
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 5/21/17

Can You Forgive Her?
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/23/17

Roman Holiday - The Cole Porter Musical
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2017)
opening 5/23/17

Horror
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/23/17

Animal
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/24/17

On the Town
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/25/17

The Boy Who Danced On Air
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/25/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Figures of Speech
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/12/17

Three Sisters
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/13/17

The Wipers Times
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/13/17

Carousel
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/13/17

Twelfth Night
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17

The Golden Apple
(New York - 2017)
closing 5/14/17

Gently Down the Stream
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17

Samara
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17

The Price
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17

Broad Comedy
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/20/17

Guards at the Taj
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17

Soho - It's not just a place but a state of mind!
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17

Paul Auster's City of Glass
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17

The Ferryman (Royal Court)
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17

The View UpStairs
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17

The Glass Menagerie
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17

The Emperor Jones
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17

Marry Harry
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17

Her Opponent
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/24/17

COMING UP:

Saturday May 13, 2017:
Eric Bogosian, Steven Boyer and More Join Story Pirates Benefit in NYC
Sunday May 14, 2017:
Patti LuPone & Seth Rudetsky Team for BC/EFA Benefit DECONSTRUCTING PATTI
Sunday May 14, 2017:
THE MEETING* Livestreams Final Shows from Joe's Pub
Sunday May 14, 2017:
VIDEO: First Look - Tony Nominated KING CHARLES III Comes to PBS Tonight
Monday May 15, 2017:
Ballet Hispanico Honors Rita Moreno with Lifetime Achievement Award at Carnaval Gala
Monday May 15, 2017:
Billy Porter Performs, Chats Career & New Album at GRAMMY Museum
Monday May 15, 2017:
DVR Alert: 'LITTLE FOXES Laura Linney & Cynthia Nixon Visit Bravo Clubhouse Tonight
Monday May 15, 2017:
Stars of WAR PAINT, Menzel, Platt, Ashford & More Set for NYTW's 2017 Gala
Tuesday May 16, 2017:
INDECENT & More Among 2017 Off Broadway Alliance Award Nominees
Tuesday May 16, 2017:
Mark Ballas Returns as 'Frankie Valli' When JERSEY BOYS Hits L.A.
Tuesday May 16, 2017:
Michael Urie Leads THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR at Red Bull Theater
Tuesday May 16, 2017:
New Dramatists Honor INDECENT's Daryl Roth & Paula Vogel
Tuesday May 16, 2017:
New Dramatists Luncheon Honors INDECENT's Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel
Tuesday May 16, 2017:
Tony Nominees Vogel & Taichman Lead INDECENT Talk-Backs
Wednesday May 17, 2017:
ARRABAL Opens at A.R.T.
Thursday May 18, 2017:
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 Presents Midnight Show for The Actors Fund
Thursday May 18, 2017:
Imelda Staunton-Led 'VIRGINIA WOOLF' Hits Cinemas This Spring
Thursday May 18, 2017:
Mark Ballas Returns as 'Frankie Valli' When JERSEY BOYS Hits L.A.
Thursday May 18, 2017:
Matthew Perry's THE END OF LONGING Begins at MCC Theater
Friday May 19, 2017:
Bette Midler Honored with Special 2017 Drama League Award
Friday May 19, 2017:
GREAT COMET OF 1812 Original Cast Recording Now Available


