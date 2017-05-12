BWW's On This Day - May 12, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 12 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Gently Down the Stream
Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour
Venus
Secret
Woyzeck
Somebody's Daughter
Lettice and Lovage
Judy!
Monsoon Wedding
The Whirligig
Building the Wall
Kunstler
Can You Forgive Her?
Roman Holiday - The Cole Porter Musical
Horror
Animal
On the Town
The Boy Who Danced On Air
Three Sisters
The Wipers Times
Carousel
Twelfth Night
The Golden Apple
Gently Down the Stream
Samara
The Price
Broad Comedy
Guards at the Taj
Soho - It's not just a place but a state of mind!
Paul Auster's City of Glass
The Ferryman (Royal Court)
The View UpStairs
The Glass Menagerie
The Emperor Jones
Marry Harry
Her Opponent
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Adventures in Wonderland
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/14/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/16/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/18/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 5/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/21/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 5/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/23/17
(San Francisco (Regional) - 2017)
opening 5/23/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/24/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 5/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 5/25/17
CLOSING SOON:
Figures of Speech
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/12/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/13/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/13/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 5/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/20/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 5/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 5/24/17
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on May 12 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Gently Down the Stream
Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour
Venus
Secret
Woyzeck
Somebody's Daughter
Lettice and Lovage
Judy!
Monsoon Wedding
The Whirligig
Building the Wall
Kunstler
Can You Forgive Her?
Roman Holiday - The Cole Porter Musical
Horror
Animal
On the Town
The Boy Who Danced On Air
Three Sisters
The Wipers Times
Carousel
Twelfth Night
The Golden Apple
Gently Down the Stream
Samara
The Price
Broad Comedy
Guards at the Taj
Soho - It's not just a place but a state of mind!
Paul Auster's City of Glass
The Ferryman (Royal Court)
The View UpStairs
The Glass Menagerie
The Emperor Jones
Marry Harry
Her Opponent
COMING UP: