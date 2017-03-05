BWW's On This Day - March 5, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on March 5 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Outer Space
The Glass Menagerie
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Filthy Business
Fun Home
Come From Away
The Emperor Jones
Honeymoon in Vegas
The Miser
The Light Years
The Last Days of Judas Iscariot
Stepping Out
Enemy of the People
Sundown, Yellow Moon
White Guy on the Bus
Joan of Arc: Into the Fire
The Price
887
The Object Lesson
The Dressmaker's Secret
Interview: A New Musical
Fade
Beardo
Mother Africa
The Kite Runner
Evening at the Talk House
Honeymoon in Vegas
Jitney
Picasso at the Lapin Agile
The Winter's Tale
Lost Without Words
Dirty Great Love Story
Love's Labour's Lost
Fish Men
Nibbler
Much Ado About Nothing
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/8/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/9/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/9/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/10/17
(International Tour - 2017)
opening 3/10/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/15/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/16/17
CLOSING SOON:
Dear World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/12/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/12/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/12/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 3/12/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/14/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/18/17
COMING UP: