BWW's On This Day - March 5, 2017

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on March 5 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/7/17

The Outer Space
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/8/17

The Glass Menagerie
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/9/17

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/9/17

Filthy Business
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/10/17

Fun Home
(International Tour - 2017)
opening 3/10/17

Come From Away
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/12/17

The Emperor Jones
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/12/17

Honeymoon in Vegas
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/12/17

The Miser
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/13/17

The Light Years
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/13/17

The Last Days of Judas Iscariot
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/13/17

Stepping Out
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/14/17

Enemy of the People
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/14/17

Sundown, Yellow Moon
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/14/17

White Guy on the Bus
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/14/17

Joan of Arc: Into the Fire
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/15/17

The Price
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/16/17

887
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/16/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Dear World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17

The Object Lesson
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17

The Dressmaker's Secret
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17

Interview: A New Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17

Fade
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17

Beardo
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17

Mother Africa
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/11/17

The Kite Runner
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/11/17

Evening at the Talk House
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/12/17

Honeymoon in Vegas
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/12/17

Jitney
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/12/17

Picasso at the Lapin Agile
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 3/12/17

The Winter's Tale
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/14/17

Lost Without Words
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/18/17

Dirty Great Love Story
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/18/17

Love's Labour's Lost
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/18/17

Fish Men
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/18/17

Nibbler
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/18/17

Much Ado About Nothing
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/18/17

COMING UP:

Monday March 6, 2017:
2017 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize Announced
Monday March 6, 2017:
Excerpts of Broadway-Bound OSLO Set for Guggenheim Event
Monday March 6, 2017:
Mandy Gonzalez & Alexandra Socha Perform at YPC's 2017 Gala
Monday March 6, 2017:
Season Tickets on Sale for The Muny's 2017 Season, Featuring NEWSIES and More
Monday March 6, 2017:
Tour Star Reprises Role as 'Lola' in KINKY BOOTS on Broadway
Tuesday March 7, 2017:
Evan Todd Joins BEAUTIFUL as 'Gerry Goffin' Opposite Abby Mueller
Wednesday March 8, 2017:
DVR Alert: Audra McDonald Chats 'Beauty and the Beast' on Today's THE VIEW on ABC
Wednesday March 8, 2017:
HAMILTON Star Announces Broadway Green Alliance Prize at USITT
Wednesday March 8, 2017:
O'Hara, Gleason & More Set for 'LETTERS TO OUR DAUGHTERS' in Westport
Wednesday March 8, 2017:
Tracy Letts' New Play THE MINUTES Opens on Broadway
Thursday March 9, 2017:
A LIVE screening from London's prestigious National Theatre of Hedda Gabler comes to the big screen at The Ridgefield Playhouse on 3/9
Thursday March 9, 2017:
Estelle Parsons Helms THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT at La MaMa
Thursday March 9, 2017:
Reps from BWW, Facebook & More Set for CTI Marketing Seminar
Thursday March 9, 2017:
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Arrives on Broadway
Friday March 10, 2017:
Adams, N'Kenge & More Celebrate Kander & Ebb in AMERICAN SHOWSTOPPERS at Schimmel Center
Friday March 10, 2017:
BEAUTY & THE BEAST Soundtrack Released
Friday March 10, 2017:
Harada & Wordsworth Host Prospect's GOOD TO GO Women Writers Showcase
Friday March 10, 2017:
PRESENT LAUGHTER Begins on Broadway
Friday March 10, 2017:
Testa, Rodriguez, Jacobs & Gotay Sign on for Prospect's GOOD TO GO
Saturday March 11, 2017:
Geffen's LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT Streams with BroadwayHD
Sunday March 12, 2017:
Alice Waters to Inaugurate Lecture Series at Folsom Lake College 3/12


