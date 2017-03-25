BWW's On This Day - March 25, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on March 25 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Wipers Times
Church & State
Don Juan in Soho
My Family: Not the Sitcom
The Hairy Ape
Rain
The Play That Goes Wrong
Vanity Fair
Amelie
The Philanthropist
42nd Street
The Lightning Thief: the Percy Jackson Musical
Daniel's Husband
The Antipodes
Present Laughter
The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
Gently Down the Stream
The Twits
The Pirates of Penzance
The New Yorkers
All the Fine Boys
Jersey Boys
Man from Nebraska
Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing
The Last Days of Judas Iscariot
The Penitent
887
God of Vengeance
Sundown, Yellow Moon
Enemy of the People
Speech and Debate
The Wild Party
On the Exhale
Murder on the Orient Express
Linda
My Brilliant Friend
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Sweat
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/27/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/30/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 4/1/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/2/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/5/17
CLOSING SOON:
An Inspector Calls
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/25/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
(West End - 2008)
closing 3/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
(Arlington, VA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/1/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/1/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 4/2/17
COMING UP: