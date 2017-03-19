BWW's On This Day - March 19, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on March 19 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Love in Idleness
Church & State
An American in Paris
The New Yorkers
Miss Saigon
Sousatzka
Sweat
The Wipers Times
Don Juan in Soho
My Family: Not the Sitcom
The Hairy Ape
Rain
The Play That Goes Wrong
Vanity Fair
Amelie
The Philanthropist
42nd Street
The Lightning Thief: the Percy Jackson Musical
Everybody
Kid Victory
Fun Home
9 Circles
Crackskull Row
The Skin of Our Teeth
God Looked Away
An Inspector Calls
The Pirates of Penzance
The New Yorkers
Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing
887
The Penitent
All the Fine Boys
The Last Days of Judas Iscariot
Jersey Boys
Man from Nebraska
Enemy of the People
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
How to Transcend a Happy Marriage
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/23/17
(Toronto - 2017)
opening 3/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/27/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/30/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 4/1/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/2/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 4/4/17
CLOSING SOON:
The Present
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(International Tour - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/25/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
(Arlington, VA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
(West End - 2008)
closing 3/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 4/1/17
