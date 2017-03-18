BWW's On This Day - March 18, 2017

Mar. 18, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on March 18 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

OPENING SOON:
How to Transcend a Happy Marriage
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/20/17

Love in Idleness
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/20/17

Church & State
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/20/17

An American in Paris
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/21/17

The New Yorkers
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/22/17

Miss Saigon
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/23/17

Sousatzka
(Toronto - 2017)
opening 3/23/17

Sweat
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/26/17

The Wipers Times
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/27/17

Don Juan in Soho
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/28/17

My Family: Not the Sitcom
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/28/17

The Hairy Ape
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/30/17

Rain
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 4/1/17

The Play That Goes Wrong
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/2/17

Vanity Fair
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/2/17

Amelie
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 4/3/17

The Philanthropist
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/3/17

42nd Street
(West End - 2017)
opening 4/4/17

The Lightning Thief: the Percy Jackson Musical
(New York - 2017)
opening 4/4/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Much Ado About Nothing
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/18/17

Lost Without Words
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/18/17

Dirty Great Love Story
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/18/17

The Night of the Iguana
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 3/18/17

Fish Men
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/18/17

Nibbler
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/18/17

Love's Labour's Lost
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/18/17

The Skin of Our Teeth
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17

God Looked Away
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 3/19/17

The Present
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17

9 Circles
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17

Everybody
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17

Fun Home
(International Tour - 2017)
closing 3/19/17

Kid Victory
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17

Crackskull Row
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17

An Inspector Calls
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/25/17

The Pirates of Penzance
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/25/17

All the Fine Boys
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17

Jersey Boys
(West End - 2008)
closing 3/26/17

COMING UP:

Sunday March 19, 2017:
HAIRSPRAY LIVE!'s Ephraim M. Sykes Hosts BROADWAY AT W
Monday March 20, 2017:
Cyndi Lauper, Original Leads Set for TDF HONORS KINKY BOOTS Benefit
Monday March 20, 2017:
Four Lolas Headline TDF HONORS KINKY BOOTS Fundraiser
Monday March 20, 2017:
HAMILTON's Chicago Cast Headlines 'Concert for America' in the Windy City
Monday March 20, 2017:
Peters, Lewis & More Honor Mackintosh at 2017 Sondheim Gala
Monday March 20, 2017:
Pinkham & More Set for 'IT'S KIND OF A FUNNY STORY' at 54 Below
Tuesday March 21, 2017:
AJ Shively & More Sign on for 'BROADWAY BOUND' at 54 Below
Tuesday March 21, 2017:
Gyllenhaal, Tomei & More Set for THE PEOPLE SPEAK at BAM
Tuesday March 21, 2017:
Songs from NERDS, REBECCA Set for 'BROADWAY BOUND' Series
Tuesday March 21, 2017:
SOUND OF MUSIC Welcomes New 'Georg von Trapp' on Tour in Hershey
Tuesday March 21, 2017:
Tina Landau, Alton Fitzgerald White & More Slated for TEDxBroadway 2017
Tuesday March 21, 2017:
Young Professionals Program Brings New Voices to TEDxBroadway
Wednesday March 22, 2017:
'THE GABRIELS' Streams Live from The Public Theater on BroadwayHD
Wednesday March 22, 2017:
Carmello & Melendez Join LaChiusa's LOS OTROS Workshop at Everyman
Wednesday March 22, 2017:
HAMILTON's Education Program Kicks Off in the Bay Area
Wednesday March 22, 2017:
Jane Krakowski and More Join VILLAIN: DEBLANKS Benefit
Wednesday March 22, 2017:
Kathleen Turner and More Fill in the Blanks for the ACLU
Wednesday March 22, 2017:
LaChiusa's Reworked LOS OTROS Begins at Everyman
Wednesday March 22, 2017:
Scarlett Strallen and Tam Mutu to Lead THE NEW YORKERS at Encores!
Thursday March 23, 2017:
MISS SAIGON Lands at Original Broadway Home
Thursday March 23, 2017:
Noll & Harris Star in NEXT TO NORMAL at TheatreWorks


