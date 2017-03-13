BWW's On This Day - March 13, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on March 13 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Light Years
The Last Days of Judas Iscariot
Stepping Out
Enemy of the People
Sundown, Yellow Moon
White Guy on the Bus
Joan of Arc: Into the Fire
The Price
887
Murder on the Orient Express
How to Transcend a Happy Marriage
Love in Idleness
Church & State
An American in Paris
The New Yorkers
Miss Saigon
Sousatzka
Sweat
Nibbler
Love's Labour's Lost
Much Ado About Nothing
Lost Without Words
Dirty Great Love Story
The Night of the Iguana
Fish Men
Crackskull Row
The Skin of Our Teeth
God Looked Away
The Present
9 Circles
Everybody
Fun Home
Kid Victory
An Inspector Calls
The Pirates of Penzance
The Last Days of Judas Iscariot
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Miser
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/15/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/16/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 3/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/23/17
(Toronto - 2017)
opening 3/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/26/17
CLOSING SOON:
The Winter's Tale
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/18/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(International Tour - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/25/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/26/17
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on March 13 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Light Years
The Last Days of Judas Iscariot
Stepping Out
Enemy of the People
Sundown, Yellow Moon
White Guy on the Bus
Joan of Arc: Into the Fire
The Price
887
Murder on the Orient Express
How to Transcend a Happy Marriage
Love in Idleness
Church & State
An American in Paris
The New Yorkers
Miss Saigon
Sousatzka
Sweat
Nibbler
Love's Labour's Lost
Much Ado About Nothing
Lost Without Words
Dirty Great Love Story
The Night of the Iguana
Fish Men
Crackskull Row
The Skin of Our Teeth
God Looked Away
The Present
9 Circles
Everybody
Fun Home
Kid Victory
An Inspector Calls
The Pirates of Penzance
The Last Days of Judas Iscariot
COMING UP: