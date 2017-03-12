BWW's On This Day - March 12, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on March 12 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Emperor Jones
Honeymoon in Vegas
The Miser
The Light Years
The Last Days of Judas Iscariot
Stepping Out
Enemy of the People
Sundown, Yellow Moon
White Guy on the Bus
Joan of Arc: Into the Fire
The Price
887
Murder on the Orient Express
How to Transcend a Happy Marriage
Love in Idleness
Church & State
An American in Paris
The New Yorkers
Picasso at the Lapin Agile
Jitney
Honeymoon in Vegas
The Winter's Tale
Lost Without Words
Dirty Great Love Story
Love's Labour's Lost
The Night of the Iguana
Fish Men
Nibbler
Much Ado About Nothing
The Present
9 Circles
The Skin of Our Teeth
God Looked Away
Everybody
Fun Home
Kid Victory
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Come From Away
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/15/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/16/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 3/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 3/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 3/22/17
CLOSING SOON:
Evening at the Talk House
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/12/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 3/12/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/12/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/12/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/14/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/18/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/18/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/18/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(International Tour - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/19/17
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on March 12 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Emperor Jones
Honeymoon in Vegas
The Miser
The Light Years
The Last Days of Judas Iscariot
Stepping Out
Enemy of the People
Sundown, Yellow Moon
White Guy on the Bus
Joan of Arc: Into the Fire
The Price
887
Murder on the Orient Express
How to Transcend a Happy Marriage
Love in Idleness
Church & State
An American in Paris
The New Yorkers
Picasso at the Lapin Agile
Jitney
Honeymoon in Vegas
The Winter's Tale
Lost Without Words
Dirty Great Love Story
Love's Labour's Lost
The Night of the Iguana
Fish Men
Nibbler
Much Ado About Nothing
The Present
9 Circles
The Skin of Our Teeth
God Looked Away
Everybody
Fun Home
Kid Victory
COMING UP: