BWW's On This Day - June 26, 2017

Jun. 26, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 26 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The Crusade of Connor Stephens
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/26/17

Yes
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/26/17

Napoli, Brooklyn
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/27/17

The Roommate
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/27/17

The Model American
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/28/17

Marvin's Room
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/29/17

The Ferryman (West End)
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/29/17

Queen Anne
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/30/17

The Ruby Slippers
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/2/17

The Mentor
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/4/17

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/5/17

What the Ladybird Heard
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/5/17

A Tale of Two Cities
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/7/17

Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 7/7/17

Choices & Consequences
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/7/17

Wig Out!
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/7/17

At the Old Place
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/9/17

Pipeline
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/10/17

Yank!
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/10/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Yes
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/27/17

Marc in Venice
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/28/17

The Little Mermaid
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/29/17

On the Town
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/1/17

The Artificial Jungle
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/1/17

Love in Idleness
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/1/17

The End of Longing
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/1/17

Taj Express
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/2/17

Puffs
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 7/2/17

Romy & Michele's High School Reunion
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/2/17

Bella: An American Tall Tale
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17

The Little Foxes
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17

Present Laughter
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17

Animal
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17

Deathless
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/2/17

The Ruby Slippers
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/2/17

Wig Out!
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/7/17

The Birds
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/8/17

Working
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/8/17

COMING UP:

Tuesday June 27, 2017:
DVR Alert - SWEENEY TODD's Carolee Carmello and Norm Lewis Perform on TODAY
Tuesday June 27, 2017:
John Davidson Joins FINDING NEVERLAND Tour as 'Captain Hook'
Tuesday June 27, 2017:
Jon Cryer Leads SHELTER in Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below
Tuesday June 27, 2017:
NAPOLI, BROOKLYN Opens Off-Broadway
Tuesday June 27, 2017:
Sally Ann Triplett and Jeff Kready Join Jon Cryer in SHELTER at 54 Below
Wednesday June 28, 2017:
DVR Alert: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sutton Foster Visit TODAY on NBC
Wednesday June 28, 2017:
Jerry Seinfeld Brings LETTERS FROM A NUT to the Geffen
Wednesday June 28, 2017:
Nick Adams Leads ON THE TOWN at The Gateway in Bellport Village
Wednesday June 28, 2017:
TV Land Premieres Season Four of Sutton Foster-Led YOUNGER!
Thursday June 29, 2017:
DVR Alert: Julie Andrews Visits TODAY on NBC
Thursday June 29, 2017:
New Robin Hood Musical 'HOOD' Begins at Dallas Theater Center
Saturday July 1, 2017:
THAT '70S SHOW's Debra Jo Rupp Stars in World Premiere of THE CAKE
Sunday July 2, 2017:
Archie, Calloway, Cardwell & Kuehn Set for GUYS AND DOLLS at The Old Globe
Monday July 3, 2017:
'GREAT COMET' Welcomes Okieriete 'Oak' Onaodowan as Pierre
Monday July 3, 2017:
Japanese Star Ryoko Yonekura Returns to CHICAGO as 'Roxie'
Monday July 3, 2017:
Melissa Errico Puts on Special Summer Holiday Concert at Birdland

