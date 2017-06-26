BWW's On This Day - June 26, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on June 26 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Yes
Napoli, Brooklyn
The Roommate
The Model American
Marvin's Room
The Ferryman (West End)
Queen Anne
The Ruby Slippers
The Mentor
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
What the Ladybird Heard
A Tale of Two Cities
Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure
Choices & Consequences
Wig Out!
At the Old Place
Pipeline
Yank!
Marc in Venice
The Little Mermaid
On the Town
The Artificial Jungle
Love in Idleness
The End of Longing
Taj Express
Puffs
Romy & Michele's High School Reunion
Bella: An American Tall Tale
The Little Foxes
Present Laughter
Animal
Deathless
The Ruby Slippers
Wig Out!
The Birds
Working
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Crusade of Connor Stephens
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/27/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/27/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 6/28/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 6/29/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/29/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 6/30/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/2/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/4/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/10/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/10/17
CLOSING SOON:
Yes
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 6/28/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 6/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/1/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/1/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 7/2/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/7/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/8/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/8/17
COMING UP: