BWW's On This Day - July 9, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 9 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Pipeline
Yank!
A Parallelogram
Hello to Rose
Assassins
Where Storms Are Born
Disco Pigs
Hamlet
All Shook Up
Hi, Hitler
The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole
Speech & Debate
Oliver Twist
Puffs
Super Shaw Women
Dessert
The Clean House
I Loved Lucy
Escape to Margaritaville
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Salome
Hello to Rose
Terror
Assassins
Bastard Jones
Ragtime
Rotterdam
The Roommate
Cost of Living
Fulfillment Center
Oslo
Ghost Light
Super Shaw Women
All Shook Up
Hollywood Nurses
Hir
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
At the Old Place
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/10/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/12/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/13/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/14/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 7/16/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/17/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 7/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/18/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/19/17
(West End - 0)
opening 7/19/17
CLOSING SOON:
The Model American
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/9/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/9/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 7/17/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/19/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/22/17
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 9 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Pipeline
Yank!
A Parallelogram
Hello to Rose
Assassins
Where Storms Are Born
Disco Pigs
Hamlet
All Shook Up
Hi, Hitler
The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole
Speech & Debate
Oliver Twist
Puffs
Super Shaw Women
Dessert
The Clean House
I Loved Lucy
Escape to Margaritaville
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Salome
Hello to Rose
Terror
Assassins
Bastard Jones
Ragtime
Rotterdam
The Roommate
Cost of Living
Fulfillment Center
Oslo
Ghost Light
Super Shaw Women
All Shook Up
Hollywood Nurses
Hir
COMING UP: