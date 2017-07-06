BWW's On This Day - July 6, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 6 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure
Choices & Consequences
Wig Out!
At the Old Place
Pipeline
Yank!
A Parallelogram
Hello to Rose
Assassins
Where Storms Are Born
Disco Pigs
Hamlet
All Shook Up
Hi, Hitler
The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole
Speech & Debate
Oliver Twist
Puffs
Working
Downstairs
Barber Shop Chronicles
Lettice and Lovage
The Birds
Escape to Margaritaville
The Model American
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Terror
Rotterdam
Hello to Rose
Assassins
Ragtime
Bastard Jones
Salome
Cost of Living
Fulfillment Center
Oslo
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
A Tale of Two Cities
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/10/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/12/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/13/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/14/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 7/16/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/17/17
CLOSING SOON:
Wig Out!
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/7/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/8/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/8/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/8/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/8/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/8/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/9/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/9/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 6 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure
Choices & Consequences
Wig Out!
At the Old Place
Pipeline
Yank!
A Parallelogram
Hello to Rose
Assassins
Where Storms Are Born
Disco Pigs
Hamlet
All Shook Up
Hi, Hitler
The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole
Speech & Debate
Oliver Twist
Puffs
Working
Downstairs
Barber Shop Chronicles
Lettice and Lovage
The Birds
Escape to Margaritaville
The Model American
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Terror
Rotterdam
Hello to Rose
Assassins
Ragtime
Bastard Jones
Salome
Cost of Living
Fulfillment Center
Oslo
COMING UP: