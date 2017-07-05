BWW's On This Day - July 5, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 5 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
What the Ladybird Heard
A Tale of Two Cities
Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure
Choices & Consequences
Wig Out!
At the Old Place
Pipeline
Yank!
A Parallelogram
Hello to Rose
Assassins
Where Storms Are Born
Disco Pigs
Hamlet
All Shook Up
Hi, Hitler
The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole
Speech & Debate
The Birds
Working
Downstairs
Barber Shop Chronicles
Lettice and Lovage
The Model American
Escape to Margaritaville
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Terror
Rotterdam
Hello to Rose
Assassins
Bastard Jones
Ragtime
Salome
The Roommate
Ghost Light
Cost of Living
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/7/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/9/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/10/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/10/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/12/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/12/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/12/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/13/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/13/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/13/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/14/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 7/16/17
CLOSING SOON:
Wig Out!
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/7/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/8/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/8/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/8/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/8/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/8/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/9/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/9/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/15/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/16/17
Friday July 7, 2017:
DVR Alert: Olivia Wilde Talks '1984'; Bernadette Peters Talks 'Broadway Barks' on Today's LIVE
Saturday July 8, 2017:
BROADWAY BARKS 2017
Saturday July 8, 2017:
Cady Huffman Directs New Musical CITY OF LIGHT at SheNYC Festival
Saturday July 8, 2017:
Cute Overload! BROADWAY BARKS Hosts 19th Annual Event
Sunday July 9, 2017:
Heidi Armbruster & More Set for AT THE OLD PLACE at La Jolla Playhouse
Monday July 10, 2017:
Audra McDonald Chairs NYMF 2017; Lesli Margherita and More to Star!
Monday July 10, 2017:
COME FROM AWAY Actor's New Play NC-17. Gets NYC Industry Reading
Monday July 10, 2017:
Dominique Morisseau's PIPELINE Opens at LCT
Monday July 10, 2017:
PEACE, LOVE & CUPCAKES and More Round Out NYMF's Lineup
Tuesday July 11, 2017:
AEA Honors 'GREAT COMET' and More with Excellence in Diversity Award
Wednesday July 12, 2017:
54 SINGS MAN OF LA MANCHA in Concert
