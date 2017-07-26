BWW's On This Day - July 26, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 26 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin
Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow
Dear Jane
The Adventures of Pinocchio
Science Fair
Mamma Mia!
Queers
A Chorus Line
Apologia
A Midsummer Night's Dream
Gangsta Granny
Evita
Really Rosie
A Legendary Romance
Jerry's Girls
Newsies
Actually
The Terms of My Surrender
The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin
Choices & Consequences
Speech & Debate
The Clean House
The Kite Runner
Attack of the Elvis Impersonators
The Traveling Lady
The Great Gatsby
Hi, Hitler
Mamma Mia!
At the Old Place
Queers
The Girls
Science Fair
A Chorus Line
A Tale of Two Cities
Dessert
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Girl From the North Country
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/26/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/27/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 7/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/28/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/29/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/31/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/1/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/2/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/6/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/7/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/9/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/10/17
CLOSING SOON:
The Unsinkable Molly Brown
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/31/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/31/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/3/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/4/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
(West End - 0)
closing 8/5/17
COMING UP: