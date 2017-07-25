BWW's On This Day - July 25, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 25 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin
Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow
Dear Jane
The Adventures of Pinocchio
Science Fair
Mamma Mia!
Queers
A Chorus Line
Apologia
A Midsummer Night's Dream
Gangsta Granny
Evita
Really Rosie
A Legendary Romance
Jerry's Girls
Newsies
Actually
The Terms of My Surrender
The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin
Choices & Consequences
Speech & Debate
The Clean House
The Kite Runner
Mamma Mia!
Attack of the Elvis Impersonators
The Traveling Lady
The Great Gatsby
Hi, Hitler
At the Old Place
Queers
Science Fair
The Girls
A Chorus Line
Taking Steps
Oliver Twist
A Tale of Two Cities
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Girl From the North Country
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/26/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/27/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 7/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/28/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/29/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/31/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/1/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/2/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/6/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/7/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/9/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/10/17
CLOSING SOON:
The Unsinkable Molly Brown
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/31/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/31/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/3/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/3/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/4/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
COMING UP: