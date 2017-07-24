BWW's On This Day - July 24, 2017

Jul. 24, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 24 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/24/17

The Secret Lunches of Chelsea & Ivanka
(New York - 2017)
opening 7/24/17

Girl From the North Country
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/26/17

The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/26/17

Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/26/17

Dear Jane
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/26/17

The Adventures of Pinocchio
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/26/17

Science Fair
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/27/17

Mamma Mia!
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 7/28/17

Queers
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/28/17

A Chorus Line
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/29/17

Apologia
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/29/17

A Midsummer Night's Dream
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/31/17

Gangsta Granny
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/1/17

Evita
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/2/17

Really Rosie
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/2/17

A Legendary Romance
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/3/17

Jerry's Girls
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/6/17

Newsies
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/7/17

 CLOSING SOON:
The Secret Lunches of Chelsea & Ivanka
(New York - 2017)
closing 7/24/17

The Unsinkable Molly Brown
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/27/17

The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/27/17

Choices & Consequences
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/29/17

Speech & Debate
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/29/17

The Clean House
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/29/17

The Kite Runner
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/29/17

The Traveling Lady
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17

Mamma Mia!
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 7/30/17

The Great Gatsby
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/30/17

Hi, Hitler
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17

Attack of the Elvis Impersonators
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17

At the Old Place
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/31/17

Queers
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/31/17

The Girls
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/3/17

Science Fair
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/3/17

A Chorus Line
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/4/17

A Tale of Two Cities
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/5/17

Dessert
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/5/17

COMING UP:

Tuesday July 25, 2017:
Charlebois & Michael Lead NC Theatre's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Wednesday July 26, 2017:
'BUBBLY BLACK GIRL' Begins at Encores! Off-Center
Wednesday July 26, 2017:
DVR Alert - Sutton Foster, Michael Moore Visit LATE SHOW on CBS Tonight
Wednesday July 26, 2017:
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Tour Welcomes New 'Christine'
Friday July 28, 2017:
Alice Ripley & More Featured on BUBBLE BOY Recording
Friday July 28, 2017:
Here They Go Again! Bleu, Cameron & DeLaria Join MAMMA MIA! at the Bowl
Friday July 28, 2017:
MAMMA MIA! at the Hollywood Bowl
Friday July 28, 2017:
MAMMA MIA! at The Hollywood Bowl
Saturday July 29, 2017:
ARSENIC AND OLD LACE with Harris & Dillon, Opens in the Berkshires
Saturday July 29, 2017:
Michael Feinstein Salutes the Kings of Swing with the Pasadena Pops
Sunday July 30, 2017:
COME FROM AWAY Cast & Tony Nominee David Hein Perform at Broadway at W Tonight
Sunday July 30, 2017:
HAMILTON's Daniel J. Watts Brings Music, Spoken Word & More to Webster Hall
Sunday July 30, 2017:
Jordan, Onaodowan & More to Perform in 'New Writers At 54!' Series
Sunday July 30, 2017:
Tracy Nicole Chapman Stars in SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! at Pasadena Playhouse
Monday July 31, 2017:
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Opens at the Delacorte
Monday July 31, 2017:
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Opens at the Delacorte
Monday July 31, 2017:
HOW THE LIGHT GETS IN at NYMF
Monday July 31, 2017:
Okieriete Onaodowan and More Set for THE SONGS OF SAM SALMOND at 54 Below
Monday July 31, 2017:
The Ziegfeld Club to Award $10K Grant to Emerging Female Composer

