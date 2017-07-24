BWW's On This Day - July 24, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 24 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Secret Lunches of Chelsea & Ivanka
Girl From the North Country
The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin
Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow
Dear Jane
The Adventures of Pinocchio
Science Fair
Mamma Mia!
Queers
A Chorus Line
Apologia
A Midsummer Night's Dream
Gangsta Granny
Evita
Really Rosie
A Legendary Romance
Jerry's Girls
Newsies
The Unsinkable Molly Brown
The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin
Choices & Consequences
Speech & Debate
The Clean House
The Kite Runner
The Traveling Lady
Mamma Mia!
The Great Gatsby
Hi, Hitler
Attack of the Elvis Impersonators
At the Old Place
Queers
The Girls
Science Fair
A Chorus Line
A Tale of Two Cities
Dessert
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/24/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 7/24/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/26/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/27/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 7/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/28/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/29/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/31/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/1/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/2/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/2/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/6/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/7/17
CLOSING SOON:
The Secret Lunches of Chelsea & Ivanka
(New York - 2017)
closing 7/24/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/31/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/31/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/3/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/4/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/5/17
