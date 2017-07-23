BWW's On This Day - July 23, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 23 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Sondheim on Sondheim
Endangered!
Money Talks
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
The Secret Lunches of Chelsea & Ivanka
Girl From the North Country
The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin
Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow
Dear Jane
The Adventures of Pinocchio
Science Fair
Mamma Mia!
Queers
A Chorus Line
Apologia
A Midsummer Night's Dream
Gangsta Granny
Evita
Tape Face
Sondheim on Sondheim
The Secret Lunches of Chelsea & Ivanka
The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin
The Unsinkable Molly Brown
The Clean House
The Kite Runner
Speech & Debate
Choices & Consequences
Mamma Mia!
Hi, Hitler
Attack of the Elvis Impersonators
The Great Gatsby
The Traveling Lady
Queers
At the Old Place
The Girls
Science Fair
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Taking Steps
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 7/23/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 7/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/23/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/24/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 7/24/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/26/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/27/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 7/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/28/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/29/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/31/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/1/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/2/17
CLOSING SOON:
Where Storms Are Born
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/23/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/23/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 7/23/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 7/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/27/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/27/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/31/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/31/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/3/17
COMING UP: