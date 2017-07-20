BWW's On This Day - July 20, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 20 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Unsinkable Molly Brown
That Chemistry Show
Taking Steps
Sondheim on Sondheim
Endangered!
Money Talks
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
The Secret Lunches of Chelsea & Ivanka
Girl From the North Country
The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin
Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow
Dear Jane
The Adventures of Pinocchio
Science Fair
Mamma Mia!
Queers
A Chorus Line
Apologia
Hir
The Philanthropist
Sondheim on Sondheim
Where Storms Are Born
Tape Face
The Secret Lunches of Chelsea & Ivanka
The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin
The Unsinkable Molly Brown
Speech & Debate
The Clean House
The Kite Runner
Choices & Consequences
The Great Gatsby
Mamma Mia!
Hi, Hitler
Attack of the Elvis Impersonators
The Traveling Lady
Queers
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Curvy Widow
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/20/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/22/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 7/23/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 7/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/23/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/24/17
(New York - 2017)
opening 7/24/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/26/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/27/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 7/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/28/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/29/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/29/17
CLOSING SOON:
Gloria
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/22/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 7/23/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/23/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/23/17
(New York - 2017)
closing 7/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/27/17
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/27/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/31/17
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 20 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Unsinkable Molly Brown
That Chemistry Show
Taking Steps
Sondheim on Sondheim
Endangered!
Money Talks
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
The Secret Lunches of Chelsea & Ivanka
Girl From the North Country
The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin
Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow
Dear Jane
The Adventures of Pinocchio
Science Fair
Mamma Mia!
Queers
A Chorus Line
Apologia
Hir
The Philanthropist
Sondheim on Sondheim
Where Storms Are Born
Tape Face
The Secret Lunches of Chelsea & Ivanka
The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin
The Unsinkable Molly Brown
Speech & Debate
The Clean House
The Kite Runner
Choices & Consequences
The Great Gatsby
Mamma Mia!
Hi, Hitler
Attack of the Elvis Impersonators
The Traveling Lady
Queers
COMING UP: