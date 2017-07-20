BWW's On This Day - July 20, 2017

Jul. 20, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on July 20 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Curvy Widow
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/20/17

The Unsinkable Molly Brown
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/21/17

That Chemistry Show
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/22/17

Taking Steps
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 7/23/17

Sondheim on Sondheim
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 7/23/17

Endangered!
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/23/17

Money Talks
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/23/17

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/24/17

The Secret Lunches of Chelsea & Ivanka
(New York - 2017)
opening 7/24/17

Girl From the North Country
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/26/17

The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/26/17

Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/26/17

Dear Jane
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/26/17

The Adventures of Pinocchio
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/26/17

Science Fair
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 7/27/17

Mamma Mia!
(Los Angeles - 2017)
opening 7/28/17

Queers
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/28/17

A Chorus Line
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
opening 7/29/17

Apologia
(West End - 2017)
opening 7/29/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Gloria
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/22/17

Hir
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/22/17

The Philanthropist
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/22/17

Sondheim on Sondheim
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 7/23/17

Where Storms Are Born
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/23/17

Tape Face
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/23/17

The Secret Lunches of Chelsea & Ivanka
(New York - 2017)
closing 7/24/17

The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/27/17

The Unsinkable Molly Brown
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/27/17

Speech & Debate
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 7/29/17

The Clean House
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 7/29/17

The Kite Runner
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/29/17

Choices & Consequences
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/29/17

The Great Gatsby
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/30/17

Mamma Mia!
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 7/30/17

Hi, Hitler
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17

Attack of the Elvis Impersonators
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17

The Traveling Lady
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 7/30/17

Queers
(West End - 2017)
closing 7/31/17

COMING UP:

Friday July 21, 2017:
Kushner, Vogel, Akhtar & More Featured in PULITZER AT 100 Documentary
Friday July 21, 2017:
Listen to the DEAR EVAN HANSEN Cast Recording on Vinyl
Friday July 21, 2017:
Stephen Schwartz Set for Afternoon of Stories & Songs at Glimmerglass
Friday July 21, 2017:
Theatre Caricaturist Ken Fallin Closes THEATER TALK's 2016-17 Season
Friday July 21, 2017:
Thirteen Re-Broadcasts CHITA RIVERA: A LOT OF LIVIN' TO DO Tonight
Saturday July 22, 2017:
DVR Alert: Lin-Manuel Miranda Guests on Today's SESAME STREET on HBO
Saturday July 22, 2017:
Reece, Boatman, Cahoon & More Line Up for ROBIN HOOD at The Old Globe
Saturday July 22, 2017:
Reeve Carney and More Set for Lab of Sleepy Hollow Rock Opera in L.A.
Saturday July 22, 2017:
THIS IS READING, Art Project Inspired by SWEAT, Opens in PA
Sunday July 23, 2017:
Ramin Karimloo Brings 'Broadgrass' and More to BB Kings
Sunday July 23, 2017:
Star-Studded Roster Set for SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM at The Hollywood Bowl
Monday July 24, 2017:
Mamet & Rauch Bring 'CHELSEA & IVANKA' to Joe's Pub
Monday July 24, 2017:
WOMEN OF NOTE at NYMF
Tuesday July 25, 2017:
Charlebois & Michael Lead NC Theatre's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Wednesday July 26, 2017:
'BUBBLY BLACK GIRL' Begins at Encores! Off-Center
Wednesday July 26, 2017:
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Tour Welcomes New 'Christine'

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!


