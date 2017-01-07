BWW's On This Day - January 7, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 7 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Kite Runner
Motown the Musical
Yen
Death Takes A Holiday
Something Rotten!
Promises, Promises
Jitney
Yours Unfaithfully
The Glass Menagerie
Sunset Boulevard
Travesties
Man from Nebraska
The Wild Party
The Girls
If I Forget
Linda
Sunday in the Park with George
The Penitent
One Funny Mother
The Bodyguard
The Dead, 1904
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
In the Heights
Falsettos
The Encounter
Les Liaisons Dangereuses
The Color Purple
Sweet Charity
The Dresser
Othello: The Remix
Jersey Boys
The Humans
Cinderella
Holiday Inn: The New Irving Berlin Musical
The Gruffalo
Othello
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Present
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 1/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/10/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 1/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 1/12/17
(West End - 2016)
opening 1/16/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 1/17/17
(London - 2017)
opening 1/18/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 1/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 1/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/2/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/9/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 2/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17
CLOSING SOON:
A Christmas Carol with Simon Callow
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/7/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/7/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/7/17
(West End - 2013)
closing 1/7/17
(West End - 2015)
closing 1/8/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/8/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/8/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/8/17
(Broadway - 2015)
closing 1/8/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/8/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/15/17
(Broadway - 2005)
closing 1/15/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/15/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/15/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/15/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/18/17
