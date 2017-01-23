BWW's On This Day - January 23, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 23 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Yours Unfaithfully
The Glass Menagerie
Sex with Strangers
The Boys in the Band
Sunset Boulevard
Travesties
Man from Nebraska
Crazy for You
The Wild Party
The Girls
If I Forget
Kid Victory
Speech & Debate
Sunday in the Park with George
The Penitent
Linda
On the Exhale
Hamlet
Finian's Rainbow
The Front Page
Not That Jewish
Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Dead Funny
Nice Fish
Escaped Alone
BU21
Art
Yours Unfaithfully
Buried Child
Promises, Promises
The Boys in the Band
Crazy for You
Yen
Motown the Musical
She Loves Me
Death Takes A Holiday
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Escaped Alone
(West End - 2017)
opening 1/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 1/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/2/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/2/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/7/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/9/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/19/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/28/17
CLOSING SOON:
Rent
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/4/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
(London - 2017)
closing 2/18/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/28/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17
COMING UP: