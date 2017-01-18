BWW's On This Day - January 18, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 18 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Jitney
Yours Unfaithfully
The Glass Menagerie
Sunset Boulevard
Travesties
Man from Nebraska
Crazy for You
The Wild Party
The Girls
If I Forget
Kid Victory
Sunday in the Park with George
The Penitent
Linda
On the Exhale
Hamlet
Hamilton
Sweeney Todd
Strictly Ballroom
The Babylon Line
Oh, Hello on Broadway
God of Vengeance
Lazarus
Rent
The Front Page
Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Not That Jewish
Finian's Rainbow
An Inspector Calls
Dead Funny
BU21
Nice Fish
Promises, Promises
Yours Unfaithfully
Art
Buried Child
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Promises, Promises
(London - 2017)
opening 1/18/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 1/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 1/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/2/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/9/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/14/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/19/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/28/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 3/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 3/1/17
CLOSING SOON:
Othello
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/18/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/22/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/22/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/22/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/28/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/4/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/4/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/11/17
(London - 2017)
closing 2/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/18/17
