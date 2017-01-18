BWW's On This Day - January 18, 2017

Jan. 18, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 18 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Promises, Promises
(London - 2017)
opening 1/18/17

Jitney
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 1/19/17

Yours Unfaithfully
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 1/26/17

The Glass Menagerie
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/2/17

Sunset Boulevard
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/9/17

Travesties
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/14/17

Man from Nebraska
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/15/17

Crazy for You
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/19/17

The Wild Party
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/20/17

The Girls
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/21/17

If I Forget
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17

Kid Victory
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17

Sunday in the Park with George
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/23/17

The Penitent
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17

Linda
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/28/17

On the Exhale
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/28/17

Hamlet
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/28/17

Hamilton
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 3/1/17

Sweeney Todd
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
opening 3/1/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Othello
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/18/17

Strictly Ballroom
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/21/17

The Babylon Line
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/22/17

Oh, Hello on Broadway
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/22/17

God of Vengeance
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/22/17

Lazarus
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/22/17

Rent
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/28/17

The Front Page
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
(West End - 2016)
closing 1/29/17

Not That Jewish
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17

Finian's Rainbow
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 1/29/17

An Inspector Calls
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/4/17

Dead Funny
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/4/17

BU21
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/11/17

Nice Fish
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/11/17

Promises, Promises
(London - 2017)
closing 2/18/17

Yours Unfaithfully
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 2/18/17

Art
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/18/17

Buried Child
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/18/17

COMING UP:

Thursday January 19, 2017:
'Ghostlight Project' Will Light the Way at U.S. Stages; Details for This Month!
Thursday January 19, 2017:
DVR Alert: Idina Menzel Discusses Lifetime's BEACHES on 'Today'
Thursday January 19, 2017:
DVR Alert: Idina Menzel to Appear Tonight on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE
Thursday January 19, 2017:
Joanna Gleason and More Lead New Works at Westport Country Playhouse
Thursday January 19, 2017:
More Than 500 Organizations Take Part in THE GHOSTLIGHT PROJECT in NYC and Across the Country
Thursday January 19, 2017:
Stages Across the Country Launch THE SANCTUARY PROJECT
Friday January 20, 2017:
Buckley, Mueller, O'Donnell, Mitchell & More Set for STAND UP, SING OUT!
Friday January 20, 2017:
Chilina Kennedy & More Perform Clinton Speeches in Concert Film
Friday January 20, 2017:
NYC Critics Preview Spring 2017 Season on This Week's THEATER TALK
Friday January 20, 2017:
Off-Broadway's A DOG STORY Musical Cast Recording Released
Saturday January 21, 2017:
Kuhn, Fontana, Luker & More Tapped for 92Y's LYRICS & LYRICISTS Season
Sunday January 22, 2017:
David Cromer Returns to OUR TOWN for Hypocrites Benefit Reading
Sunday January 22, 2017:
PARAMOUR Stars Are High-Flying Headliners at BROADWAY AT W
Sunday January 22, 2017:
WAR PAINT & More Get Behind-the-Scenes Looks at the Guggenheim This Spring
Monday January 23, 2017:
Constantine Maroulis & More Sign on for WEARING BLACK Reading
Monday January 23, 2017:
DVR Alert: Idina Menzel Guests on NBC's 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' Tonight
Tuesday January 24, 2017:
Broadway Orchestrator Lynne Shankel's Debut Album 'Bare Naked' Out Today


