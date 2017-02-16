BWW's On This Day - February 16, 2017

Feb. 16, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 16 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Evening at the Talk House
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/16/17

The Night of the Iguana
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 2/18/17

Crazy for You
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/19/17

The Wild Party
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/20/17

The Girls
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/21/17

Everybody
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/21/17

Fish Men
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/21/17

If I Forget
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17

Kid Victory
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/22/17

Speech and Debate
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/22/17

Ugly Lies the Bone
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/22/17

Sunday in the Park with George
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/23/17

Latin History for Morons
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/24/17

Dear World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/25/17

My Brilliant Friend
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/25/17

The View UpStairs
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/26/17

The Penitent
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17

Wakey, Wakey
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 2/27/17

The Winter's Tale ENO
(West End - 2017)
opening 2/27/17

 CLOSING SOON:
The Boys in the Band
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/18/17

Yours Unfaithfully
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 2/18/17

Promises, Promises
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/18/17

Art
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/18/17

Crazy for You
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17

Tell Hector I Miss Him
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17

Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill: A Musical Voyage
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/19/17

Jonah and Otto
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/25/17

This House
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/25/17

The Big Broadcast on East 53rd
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/25/17

The Liar
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 2/26/17

Amaluna - Cirque Du Soleil
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/26/17

Motown the Musical
(West End - 2016)
closing 2/28/17

Yen
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/4/17

She Loves Me
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17

Sex with Strangers
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/4/17

Death Takes A Holiday
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17

Buried Child
(West End - 2016)
closing 3/4/17

Beardo
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/17

COMING UP:

Friday February 17, 2017:
JITNEY Director, Stars Stop by THEATER TALK
Friday February 17, 2017:
Kander & Pierce Chat New Musical KID VICTORY at The Drama Book Shop
Friday February 17, 2017:
NYC Gay Men's Chorus HARMONY Gala Fetes Jerry Mitchell
Friday February 17, 2017:
Shoshana Bean Headlines NYCGMC and YPC's HARMONY Gala
Saturday February 18, 2017:
Jane Krakowski, Paul Shaffer Join 'NOTHING TO HIDE' at 54 Below
Saturday February 18, 2017:
THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA, Starring James Earl Jones, Begins at A.R.T.
Sunday February 19, 2017:
CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND's Rachel Bloom Goes CRAZY FOR YOU
Sunday February 19, 2017:
GOOD FIGHT, Starring Bernadette Peters & Christine Baranski Premieres on CBS All Access
Sunday February 19, 2017:
Lauren Worsham & More Set for Artists For World Peace Benefit
Sunday February 19, 2017:
Manhattan Concert Productions Presents CRAZY FOR YOU at Lincoln Center
Sunday February 19, 2017:
Nancy Opel & More Round Out CRAZY FOR YOU at Lincoln Center
Sunday February 19, 2017:
ON THE EXHALE with Marin Ireland Opens at Roundabout Theatre Company
Sunday February 19, 2017:
Original Star Harry Groener Returns to CRAZY FOR YOU at MCP
Sunday February 19, 2017:
Photos: First Look at Marin Ireland in ON THE EXHALE at Roundabout
Sunday February 19, 2017:
Rachel Dratch and Jack McBrayer Join MCP's CRAZY FOR YOU
Monday February 20, 2017:
Carolee Carmello Leads All-Female 1776 at Feinstein's/54 Below
Monday February 20, 2017:
Christian Borle Stars as 'Arturo Ui' at Woodshed
Monday February 20, 2017:
HAIR Creator Re-writes 'Initials' for Alumni-Packed Joe's Pub Reunion
Monday February 20, 2017:
Lippa, Ollmann Judge 2017 American Traditions Vocal Competition in Savannah
Monday February 20, 2017:
Tony Kushner & More Examine Culture in the Age of Trump at The Public
Tuesday February 21, 2017:
9 CIRCLES, Lithgow, Shanley & More Slated for Sheen Center in 2017


